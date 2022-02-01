Teams expect Damian Lillard to extend contract with the Blazers

Most teams expect the Trail Blazers to extend Lillard for another couple of seasons at roughly $100 million, but if that goes south, the New York Knicks may be his next destination over the Sixers.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Gary Trent Jr last 4 games:
31 points, 9 threes
33 points, 5 threes, 5 steals
32 points, 6 threes
32 points, 5 threes
Only Steph, Dame and Harden had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ threes in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/DNoAro36MK – 9:53 PM
Gary Trent Jr last 4 games:
31 points, 9 threes
33 points, 5 threes, 5 steals
32 points, 6 threes
32 points, 5 threes
Only Steph, Dame and Harden had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ threes in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/DNoAro36MK – 9:53 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Notre Dame Fighting Russell Westbrooks are really bringing it tonight. pic.twitter.com/nFTvAWw4LJ – 8:00 PM
The Notre Dame Fighting Russell Westbrooks are really bringing it tonight. pic.twitter.com/nFTvAWw4LJ – 8:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 (ESPN)
Iowa at Penn State, 7 (BTN)
Colorado State at Wyoming, 8 (FS1)
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 (ESPN)
TCU at Oklahoma, 9 (ESPN2) – 7:40 AM
TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 (ESPN)
Iowa at Penn State, 7 (BTN)
Colorado State at Wyoming, 8 (FS1)
West Virginia at Baylor, 9 (ESPN)
TCU at Oklahoma, 9 (ESPN2) – 7:40 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Today, on #WorldNTDDay, all around the globe we use our collective voice to speak up for 1.7 billion people who are affected by neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Join us and tell the world that we must be #100percentCommitted to #beatNTDs. https://t.co/DU4SBK3G5L pic.twitter.com/455mlFzzFX – 11:24 PM
Today, on #WorldNTDDay, all around the globe we use our collective voice to speak up for 1.7 billion people who are affected by neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Join us and tell the world that we must be #100percentCommitted to #beatNTDs. https://t.co/DU4SBK3G5L pic.twitter.com/455mlFzzFX – 11:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls vs. Blazers today at 2:30 p.m. Bulls don’t have to worry about any Damian Lillard daggers this time. He’s out with a core muscle injury. Coby White’s pal Nassir Little has a left labrum tear. What did they do to these guys’ shoulders at UNC? – 2:21 PM
#Bulls vs. Blazers today at 2:30 p.m. Bulls don’t have to worry about any Damian Lillard daggers this time. He’s out with a core muscle injury. Coby White’s pal Nassir Little has a left labrum tear. What did they do to these guys’ shoulders at UNC? – 2:21 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Covington (right knee), Powell (left knee contusion); & Smith Jr. (right ankle; right knee) are probable
Elleby (left hamstring), Little (left shoulder), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nance Jr. (right knee) & Zeller (right knee) are out for today’s game – 11:14 AM
Blazers Injury Report:
Covington (right knee), Powell (left knee contusion); & Smith Jr. (right ankle; right knee) are probable
Elleby (left hamstring), Little (left shoulder), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nance Jr. (right knee) & Zeller (right knee) are out for today’s game – 11:14 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Robert Covington (right knee), Norman Powell (left knee contusion) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle, right knee) are probable while CJ Elleby (left hamstring), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller are out for tomorrow’s game at Chicago. – 5:17 PM
Robert Covington (right knee), Norman Powell (left knee contusion) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle, right knee) are probable while CJ Elleby (left hamstring), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller are out for tomorrow’s game at Chicago. – 5:17 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Best TS% on drives this season (among top 50 in drives):
Giannis- 66.4
Luka Doncic- 63.1
Jalen Brunson- 61.6
Miles Bridges- 61.5
Malcolm Brogdon- 61.4
DeMar DeRozan- 60.8
Donny Mitchell- 60.8
Zach LaVine- 60.6
Jimmy Butler- 60.3
James Harden- 60
Dame Lillard- 60
Chris Paul- 58.9 – 4:43 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
Leaders in assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assists):
Steph Curry- .62
Kevin Durant- .58
LaMelo Ball- .58
Derrick White- .57
Domantas Sabonis- .56
Nikola Jokic- .56
James Harden- .55
Dame Lillard- .55
Kevin Porter Jr- .55
Brad Beal- .55
Dejounte Murray- .55 – 3:36 PM
More on this storyline
Dame is also extension eligible this offseason. So how does this injury impact his future plans here? Brian Windhorst: This is something that obviously we’re talking about $100 million decision in the offseason to add two years to his contract. That is obviously going to be something discussed very deeply in the coming weeks. However, in talking to folks around Dame, this is not something that Dame is worried about. Dame is trying to get healthy. Dan wants to remain in Portland, and the contract extension will come as a normal course of business as most players who have two years left on their contract. -via YouTube / January 14, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lillard has repeatedly expressed his commitment to want to remain in Portland on his current long-term contract, and interim GM Joe Cronin has also expressed a strong commitment to continue building the franchise around the All-NBA guard. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021
Jay Allen: Cronin says he can’t comment on a possible extension for Damian Lillard because it’s a violation of the CBA. -via Twitter @PDXjay / December 9, 2021