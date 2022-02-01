Teams not very high on Talen Horton-Tucker right now

Now that the Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline, Horton-Tucker is viewed by other teams as a marginal asset.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Kings told Buddy Hield he was too valuable to be traded for Talen Horton-Tucker and he was like “you sure?” pic.twitter.com/hEThx6MTvZ – 9:27 PM
The Kings told Buddy Hield he was too valuable to be traded for Talen Horton-Tucker and he was like “you sure?” pic.twitter.com/hEThx6MTvZ – 9:27 PM
Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on his Posted Up podcast (28:40 mark): “League sources have told me the Lakers have reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like, ‘No. We feel like there’s more lucrative deals out there.’ The Kings are going to be active. They’ve got a whole bunch of people calling them.” -via Bleacher Report / January 28, 2022
Having said that, the Lakers, who are sitting at 23-24 and in eighth place in the West, need to shake up this roster. They’re calling teams offering a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who has underwhelmed this season, and no one is biting yet. -via The Ringer / January 25, 2022
That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 21, 2022