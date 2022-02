Teams not very high on Talen Horton-Tucker right now

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on his Posted Up podcast (28:40 mark): “League sources have told me the Lakers have reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like, ‘No. We feel like there’s more lucrative deals out there.’ The Kings are going to be active. They’ve got a whole bunch of people calling them.” -via Bleacher Report / January 28, 2022