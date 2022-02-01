Terence Davis out for the rest of the Regular Season

Sean Cunningham: Terence Davis had surgery and will miss three months
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis underwent successful surgery today to repair a right wrist ECU tendon injury. Davis is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in about three months. – 6:31 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis underwent successful surgery today to repair a right wrist ECU tendon injury. Davis is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in about three months. – 6:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis undergoes surgery. Out for a minimum of 3 months. pic.twitter.com/GrqLOflh9M – 6:11 PM
Terence Davis undergoes surgery. Out for a minimum of 3 months. pic.twitter.com/GrqLOflh9M – 6:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis had surgery and will miss three months pic.twitter.com/KKgJ6fl5cU – 6:11 PM
Terence Davis had surgery and will miss three months pic.twitter.com/KKgJ6fl5cU – 6:11 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) will not play against the Knicks today.
Terence Davis remains out and De’Aaron Fox is questionable (left ankle soreness). – 12:21 PM
Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) will not play against the Knicks today.
Terence Davis remains out and De’Aaron Fox is questionable (left ankle soreness). – 12:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled forward Marvin Bagley III out for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks due to a left ankle sprain. Terence Davis (wrist) is out as well. De’Aaron Fox is questionable due to left ankle soreness. – 6:38 PM
The Kings have ruled forward Marvin Bagley III out for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks due to a left ankle sprain. Terence Davis (wrist) is out as well. De’Aaron Fox is questionable due to left ankle soreness. – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) and Terence Davis (right wrist) are out for tomorrow’s Kings/Knicks game. De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable again with a sore left ankle. – 6:28 PM
Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) and Terence Davis (right wrist) are out for tomorrow’s Kings/Knicks game. De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable again with a sore left ankle. – 6:28 PM
More on this storyline
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night’s 121-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks that the team’s medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. -via ESPN / January 27, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Kings say Terence Davis had an MRI that confirmed a right wrist ECU tendon injury, which will require Davis to miss an indefinite period of time. An X-ray conducted was negative for a right wrist fracture. He also received five stitches to repair a laceration above his right eye. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 26, 2022