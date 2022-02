Tim Hardaway Jr undergoes surgery, no timetable for return

Hardaway could not put any weight on his left leg and had to be carried off the court. The Mavs ruled out his return soon after. “I just want to say how sorry we are to hear that. You hate to see anybody get injured,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I just want to send him our regards from the organization and hopefully he’s back sometime soon. I don’t know what the prognosis is. We feel terrible for him.” -via ESPN / January 26, 2022