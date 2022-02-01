Tim Hardaway Jr undergoes surgery, no timetable for return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs announce Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for the fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. No timetable for his return. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:06 PM
Mavs announce Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery for the fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. No timetable for his return. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Update from the Mavs about Tim Hardaway Jr. – surgery today to address fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Rehab will start immediately but currently no timetable for his return. – 3:59 PM
Update from the Mavs about Tim Hardaway Jr. – surgery today to address fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Rehab will start immediately but currently no timetable for his return. – 3:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
From the Mavericks:
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He will begin rehabilitation immediately. There is currently no timetable for his return. – 3:52 PM
From the Mavericks:
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. He will begin rehabilitation immediately. There is currently no timetable for his return. – 3:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot … with no timetable established yet for his return. – 3:49 PM
The Mavericks say Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot … with no timetable established yet for his return. – 3:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Sterling Brown all not with the Mavs in Orlando tonight, Jason Kidd said Dwight Powell will re-join the starting lineup. – 5:45 PM
With Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Sterling Brown all not with the Mavs in Orlando tonight, Jason Kidd said Dwight Powell will re-join the starting lineup. – 5:45 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Per @Stathead, Pascal Siakam’s 56:31 in tonight’s triple-OT game in Miami were the most minutes for an NBA player since Paul Millsap played 60 minutes and Tim Hardaway Jr. 58 five years ago to the day (a 4-OT win): bit.ly/3o91LNc – 11:09 PM
Per @Stathead, Pascal Siakam’s 56:31 in tonight’s triple-OT game in Miami were the most minutes for an NBA player since Paul Millsap played 60 minutes and Tim Hardaway Jr. 58 five years ago to the day (a 4-OT win): bit.ly/3o91LNc – 11:09 PM
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. exited Tuesday night’s 130-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot, the team said. The injury occurred with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half when Hardaway drove to the hoop for a layup. He went down awkwardly and grabbed his foot in pain, though he was able to get up and shoot his free throws. -via ESPN / January 26, 2022
Hardaway could not put any weight on his left leg and had to be carried off the court. The Mavs ruled out his return soon after. “I just want to say how sorry we are to hear that. You hate to see anybody get injured,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I just want to send him our regards from the organization and hopefully he’s back sometime soon. I don’t know what the prognosis is. We feel terrible for him.” -via ESPN / January 26, 2022