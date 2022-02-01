Warriors vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (38-13) play against the San Antonio Spurs (32-32) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 1, 2022
Golden State Warriors 80, San Antonio Spurs 85 (Q3 06:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole from the free throw line this season: 131-of-143 — 91.6 percent. Most accurate in the league among players who’ve taken at least 100. – 10:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🗣️ ANOTHER ONE
Six treys for @Moses Moody 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FPwghnQfrY – 10:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Damion Lee debuts the #BHM Curry 9 Flow pic.twitter.com/7DDuYKBrG4 – 10:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail 21-5 in second-chance points, lead by one.
It’s an issue – 9:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Early in the 3Q, the Dubs have brought the Spurs once 11 point lead down to 1.
Pop timeout – 9:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
McDermott back on the floor to start the second half. No sign of Poeltl. – 9:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Doug McDermott is on the floor warming up at halftime.
He left to the locker room in the first half after coming up limping from a fall. – 9:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seven 3s for Moses Moody the last six quarters. All seven the catch-and-shoot variety. Jumper looks good. Here are all seven. pic.twitter.com/Dimrt5esTe – 9:49 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Moses Moody has recorded a career-high 14 points (prev. 11, twice). He also sank a career-high four 3-point baskets through the game’s first half (prev. 3, last night at HOU). – 9:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
advantage at half
Dejounte: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL
Devin: 11 PTS | 3 3PM | 4 AST | 2 STL
Keldon: 11 PTS | 2 AST
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/NLD3PVVHjb – 9:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
DOUBLE-DOUBLE ALERT 💪
a monster on the boards, @Kevon Looney‘s been on one pic.twitter.com/ZL5yvU1qh7 – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in NBA history with 30+ points and 5+ threes in 5 straight games:
Stephen Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/JEOgHNVcyr – 9:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let em know, D3️⃣V!!
@Devin Vassell | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/hARjFYj6m0 – 9:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 8
Spurs take 2Q 33-31
Spurs are a +10 in the paint and +6 from outside.
Warriors winning mid-range and FT line pic.twitter.com/F9vd7ZHsXA – 9:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Spurs, 69-61. Moody already has a career-high 14 points. Meanwhile, Looney (12 points, 10 rebounds) remains a stabilizing force on both ends. Golden State should have a chance if it can tighten things up defensively. – 9:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Kevon Looney is killing the Spurs on the offensive glass. Spurs might be in trouble if they can’t get Poeltl back on the floor. – 9:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Poole is a bucket.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/WXWXJgdf5j – 9:30 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
KJ will be an All-Star in the next couple of years… and he gotta be down 10-15 lbs – 9:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Play delayed for a second coming out of a timeout, as Spurs staff works to clean up a water spill near the bench. Kerr to Pop: “Hey, what kind of operation are you running here?” – 9:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
McDermott limps to the locker room after tweaking … something. Also we haven’t seen Jakob Poeltl since taking a shot to the chops earlier. – 9:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Doug McDermott fell when coming off a screen and was limping.
He’s headed to the locker room with trainer Will Sevening – 9:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor is a face in the crowd tonight. He just received a Spurs Fiesta jersey from the Coyote, fittingly emblazoned with “210,” while being introduced. – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Loon led the NBA in offensive boards in January
& he’s keepin’ it rolling this month 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/xdtJuTzuyv – 9:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Josh staying active on both ends! You love to see it 👏
@Josh Primo | @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/709siJQsHe – 9:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Wearing a No. 90 Spurs jersey – reflecting how old he will be in March – Andrew Young received a standing ovation when he was introduced during that last timeout. The Spurs stopped to applaud the civil rights icon before returning to their huddle. – 9:15 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
jakob poeltl seemed irritated by that sequence where kuminga straight up challenged him twice, the second time with ending with a euro-elbow to the nose – 9:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Third three for Moses Moody 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/cqqnuLIDG2 – 9:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Really nice start from Moses Moody, who has 11 points — including 3 made 3-pointers — in 13 minutes. He’s a legitimate NBA rotation player right now. – 9:10 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Quinndary Weatherspoon with quite a hard fall, but he bounced right back up. Talked to him a while ago about his home state of Mississippi and he said, “They build them tough out there.” – 9:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jak putting the hurt on the rim!! 😤
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/9g8wndDXyr – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 6
McDermott 8 pts
White 7 pts
Poeltl 5 pts
Spurs are winning every scoring on the floor except mid-range – 9:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 17-8 when leading by double digits this season.
They’ve led by double digits in 4 of their last 5 games. – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Keep the pivot foot strong.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/RH09zNrqth – 9:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook leads off with how Juancho Hernangomez’s spirits soared after Sunday’s game.
“I feel like a basketball player again,” he said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 9:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Quinndary Weatherspoon makes his first appearance since Jan. 5. Has been dominating the G League of late. – 8:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs open the game with a 15-8 lead.
McDermott has as many points as the Warriors.
6 of McDermott’s 8 points from three after he uses the pump fake to let his defender fly by him. – 8:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hit the link to enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win 🏀💸!!
➡️ https://t.co/qxPn4hF09l pic.twitter.com/1oVtLQ6Hmq – 8:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr on Draymond cont.: “We will re-evaluate with him just before the All-Star break. We’ll go from there. But so far so good. We are just being very cautious and very patient, understanding that it’s a delicate injury and you can’t rush this one.” – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr on Draymond: “I talked to Draymond today & he told me he’s been out on the court now the last couple of days and is feeling really good. Rick (Celebrini) is really happy with the improvement. But he’s not going to be ready to play in the next few days or anything like that.” – 8:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
lil’ pregame dish from #DubNation pic.twitter.com/v6IeQnJbdO – 8:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Think we get a little dunk contest preview from JTA tonight? One little dunk, as a treat? – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 2:44 left in the first quarter and the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 25-22.
Vanderbilt has scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting, tying his career-high for points in a quarter (10, 4Q at Golden State on 4/2/19) and is his second career 10+ point quarter. – 8:29 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Warriors: Lee, Poole, Moody, JTA, Looney – 8:25 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr offered more details pregame about Draymond Green, who will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors’s starters tonight vs. Spurs:
Damio Lee
Jordan Poole
Moses Moody
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 8:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors’ starters tonight: Poole, Lee, Moody, Toscano-Anderson and Looney. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters in San Antonio tonight
Jordan Poole
Damion Lee
Moses Moody
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 8:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
More Kerr on Dejounte Murray: “He makes the Spurs go. You can see it on tape. You can see when he’s doing his thing, that’s when they’re at their best. I think he’s an All-Star and I cast my ballot in that way.” – 8:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Devin Vassell not making the Rising Stars game is the name that stands out to me. Pretty clear it’s a function of playing for a SAS team that not enough people are paying attention to. He’s real good. – 7:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ahead of our first matchup in February we look back at the best moments from the start of 2022 🗓🎥
@FrostBank | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ixA1o6A7B6 – 7:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rising Stars roster does not include Spurs’ Devin Vassell:
Here’s what he said at shootaround about the possibility of getting selected.
“I try not to think about it. It’s one of my personal goals, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to help the team get better.” – 7:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bounce is ready.
@Garydwayne’s ready. pic.twitter.com/QbrVGyligM – 7:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Regarding Kevon Looney being the Warriors’ ironman this season and playing in every game, Kerr said, “He wants to play” and when he’s healthy, he’ll do so. – 7:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Draymond has been on the court last few days, and Dray and Dr. Celebrini are “really happy” with his improvement. Dray will be re-eval’ed before ASB, though Kerr indicated it’s “impossible to predict” a timeline for his return at the moment. – 7:11 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr said Warriors would re-evaluate Draymond in two weeks. That means he’ll miss at least 7 more games. – 7:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Ambassador Andrew Young on the international flavor of the championship era Spurs: “You had a tall, skinny boy from the islands, and a short pretty boy from Paris, and then you had a wild man from Argentina. You have always had a team that looks like God’s world.” – 7:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Steve Kerr on Dejounte Murray’s All-Star chances: “I voted for him.” – 7:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Steve Kerr says he voted for Dejounte Murray as an all-star reserve.
“I think he’s an All-Star.” – 7:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join us as we begin our #BHM celebrations with our Black Heritage Night!
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @KENS5
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/bodgCd7l9e – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Kerr says the Warriors are still in the process of figuring out who will start tonight. – 7:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green ‘making progress’ in recovery, but Warriors likely without him until at least All-Star break
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 6:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
.@Ron_Nirenberg, mayor of San Antonio, visits with Andrew Young, whose long list of accomplishments includes a stint as mayor of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/pO2fWldBWU – 6:17 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
A light start to an on-court workout for Zach Collins, with a late Josh Primo video bomb. pic.twitter.com/CidyBBwjZZ – 5:57 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without multiple players on Tuesday against the Spurs, including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and more. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/01/inj… – 5:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jalen Green, Cole Anthony, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson will faceoff in 2022 dunk contest, per @Shams Charania.
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/RkNfuhzWZO – 5:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
ICYMI: Juan Toscano-Anderson will be among the four participants at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest next month in Cleveland. sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 5:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wishing all of Dub Nation health and prosperity in the #YearOfTheTiger
@CacheCreekCR || #LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/h3YiEEcO72 – 5:22 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣MAIL TIME @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Wiggins (4:41)
🔘 Cavs (8:50)
🔘 Eric Gordon (12:20)
🔘 Buyouts (22:41)
🔘 Finding the next Grizzlies (36:24)
🔘 Jazz/Joe Ingles (45:54)
🔘 Nikola Jokic/Nuggets (1:07:54)
🎧 https://t.co/GlHO6iaaFj
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/brYRlJS4uC – 5:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Can confirm that Juan Toscano-Anderson will participate in this year’s slam dunk contest at All-Star weekend. – 5:20 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBA L2M report rules a correct no-call on Seth Curry’s end of regulation attempt on Monday: “As Curry drifts away from the basket, momentum carries him backwards towards Jackson Jr., who otherwise would avoid making contact with Curry. The marginal contact is caused by Curry.” – 5:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The L2M report on the controversial no-call in the 4th quarter between #Sixers and #Grizzlies
“As Curry drifts away from the basket, his momentum carries him backwards towards Jackson Jr., who otherwise would avoid making contact with Curry. The contact is caused by Curry.” – 5:13 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors released a pretty vague update on Draymond Green’s back injury, which raised more questions than it answered: sfchronicle.com//sports/articl… – 4:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Rockets’ Jalen Green, Knicks’ Obi Toppin, Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson in dunk contest nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/rep… – 4:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I’ve been watching him almost my whole life.”
For a second-year player like Tre Jones, a Sunday start against Chris Paul was like a crash course in Point Guard 101.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:25 PM
“I’ve been watching him almost my whole life.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors say Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the last 12 games due to a lower back/disc injury, was recently re-examined and is “making steps in a positive direction” and “improving.” He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break. – 4:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors forward Draymond Green to be re-evaluated prior to All Star break
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry put on a show for 40 points in the Warriors’ win over the Rockets on Monday, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Draymond Green’s “injury is improving” and that he is “making steps in a positive direction” after missing the last 12 games to a lower back injury. – 3:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors say Draymond Green is making positive steps regarding his lower back injury. He will be re-evaluated again before the All-Star break. – 3:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say forward Draymond Green is making positive steps with his back/disc injury and will be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star Break. pic.twitter.com/gNIV5ULgln – 3:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors say Draymond Green will be re-evaluated prior to the All-Star break as he rehabs his lower back injury. – 3:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the last 12 games due to a lower back/disc injury, was recently re-examined. This indicated that Green is making steps in a positive direction and the injury is improving. He will be re-evaluated again prior to the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/QtoXmK4HqB – 3:56 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/NYawnAvRyU – 3:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Stephen Curry (toe), Klay Thompson (return to play management), Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) join Draymond Green (calf/back) are on a long list of Warriors who will not play tonight in San Antonio.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on the Warriors’ (quite lengthy) injury report in San Antonio tonight: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 3:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors will face the Spurs without four of their five starters, and then some. pic.twitter.com/8LnyXJ4YhU – 3:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-NBA Teams if the season ended today:
1st
G: Ja
G: Steph
F: Giannis
F: LeBron
C: Jokić
2nd
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KD
F: Jimmy
C: Embiid
3rd:
G: Harden
G: VanVleet
F: DeMar…who should be a F
F: Draymond
C: Gobert – 3:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Most of Warriors rotation out tonight at San Antonio: No Curry, Thompson, Wiggins or Porter
Already out: Bjelica, Green, Iguodala, Wiseman – 2:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is sitting the second game of a back to back tonight in San Antonio. Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica and Draymond Green out as well. Reminds me of the game in Toronto. Kuminga and Moody time. – 2:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry will not play tonight in San Antonio. Otto Porter. Jr, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica are also out. – 2:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is out tonight in San Antonio. Sitting on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors will also be without Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, James Wiseman. Skeleton crew. – 2:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Six in a row ✔️
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/AMP3RblX7L – 2:33 PM
