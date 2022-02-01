Wizards vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (23-26) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-21) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 1, 2022
Washington Wizards 40, Milwaukee Bucks 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris recorded his 1,150th career three pointer with this shot.👌 pic.twitter.com/vggfgQSU0n – 8:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 40
Halftime.
Kuzma 9, 7 Rebs
ANTETOKOUNMPO 8, 6Rebs, 6Ast – 8:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Bucks 53-40 at halftime, which they will probably take given Wiz are shooting 35% FG and had 7 TOs in the 2nd quarter. – 8:31 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Donte DiVincenzo starting to find a rhythm the last week or so. He’s back to doing ‘Donte stuff’. It’s almost like 7 months off basketball might require a little patience to shake the rust off. – 8:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Knock it down, rook! 🎯
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Wizards end first quarter on a 15-4 run trails Bucks after one 24-20. Milwaukee led by 15. – 8:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards went down 15 points to the Bucks in the first quarter, but thanks to a run by their bench trail by only 4 at the end of the frame. Bobby Portis leads all scorers with 9. – 7:59 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Raul Neto checks in and hits a three right away. Good to see him out there. – 7:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. has played 10 players already, with 2:19 remaining in the first quarter. Tonight is the first night of a back-to-back for the Wizards. – 7:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris just gonna sneak right past ya there. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aNS32MkvtZ – 7:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby Buckets tonight.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Another slow start for Wizards from the field 1-7 FG. Bucks are 5-5 from the field. – 7:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Built by Black History.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal injury update: Wizards star guard out at least another week with sprained left wrist
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert were not selected to the 2022 Rising Stars player pool. Avdija was the ninth overall pick in 2020. Kispert was the 15th overall pick in 2021. – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
No Wizards on the Rising Stars rosters this year. They had players selected in the last two years before this (Hachimura, Avdija).
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Washington Wizards have zero players participating in the Rising Stars Challenge. – 7:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal missing the next 4 games at least means he will not play another game until the trade deadline passes. That throws a wrinkle into the front office’s ability to evaluate the roster for trades, though it will give them an extended look at the rest of the team. – 7:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Watch it go in 👌
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After seeing a specialist, Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a ligament injury in his left wrist. He will now miss at least 4 games and then be re-evaluated, the Wizards say. – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first five. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/Z3q83NBfs9 – 7:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards say Bradley Beal has a scapholunate ligament injury in his left wrist. Beal will miss at least the next four games, be reevaluated in a week. – 6:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Makin’ moves in MKE.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He will miss the team’s next four games. – 6:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks own an 8-2 record vs. Wizards in the Coach Bud era. pic.twitter.com/eOpnBV8J04 – 6:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal met with a specialist to examine his his injured left wrist in New York today and will be re-evaluated again in approximately a week, sources tell ESPN. Beal has been experiencing swelling and some pain in the wrist. – 6:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards star Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in one week with his left wrist injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beyond games tonight and Wednesday, one-week evaluation places Beal out Saturday vs. Suns and Monday vs. Heat. – 6:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis extended his career-long 25+ point scoring streak to 16 games on Sunday.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ hour to go.
📍 Milwaukee
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBAonTNT
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Came through with the layers tonight.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Wizards snapped the Bucks’ 8-game win streak in our last meeting on Nov. 7, 2021.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Experiencing swelling and discomfort his sprained left wrist, Bradley Beal was scheduled to visit a specialist today for an additional examination, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards sent Bradley Beal to see a specialist for his wrist because of continued discomfort. He did not make the trip with the team: “Hopefully we’ll get some good news.” – 6:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal was scheduled to see a specialist to evaluate his left wrist sprain. – 6:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Aaron Holiday will start at shooting guard in place of Bradley Beal (L wrist sprain), per Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Holiday will start in place of injured Bradley Beal tonight in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers list Furkan Korkmaz (knee soreness) as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington. He missed last night’s win against Memphis. Shake Milton (back) is also still out. – 5:28 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are out for tomorrow’s game vs. #Wizards – 5:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“You find out a lot about yourself and a lot about your team trying to grind out those wins.” pic.twitter.com/hdfd3UA4rT – 4:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Manute Bol. Gheorghe Muresan. Wes Unseld.
Three franchise legends will each be getting their own bobblehead!
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic was awarded another rebound from Sunday’s win in Milwaukee, which gave him 18 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for the game. It’s his 13th triple-doubles on the season. He had seven in January alone. – 3:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Happy Year of the Tiger, #DCFamily! 🐯🧧
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I have the OKC Thunder at a team salary (including exceptions) at $113.3m (over the $112.4m salary cap). On Feb 3, the remaining Trevor Ariza $9.5 mil trade exception expires. Once it does, OKC will fall under the cap to about $24.1m. By renouncing FAs, that can grow to ~$33.8m – 3:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In addition, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton became the first African American player to sign an @NBA contract, and Earl Lloyd became the first to play in an NBA regular-season game because the schedule had his Washington team opening one day before the others.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Hey @JrWizards!
@wimpykid and @WizardsGWiz want you to sign up for our Winter Reading Challenge!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Who did the monochromatic fit better?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have listed George Hill out already for tonight’s game vs. the #Wizards.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol so I asked Isaiah Jackson to rate Duane Washington Jr.’s shimmy from last night.
“I liked it. That was my mood after the game.”
I followed up and asked Isaiah if he’ll give us a shimmy, too.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our Community, Our History is all about honoring Black history makers from the D.C. metro area.
Up first: Earl Lloyd, who became the first African American to play in the NBA after being drafted by the Washington Capitols in 1950.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
TONIGHT!! 🧢
ALL fans get this custom cap designed by @Pat Connaughton courtesy of @BMOHarrisBank.
