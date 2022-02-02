Anthony Edwards: 'In five years, I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs'

Edwards’ long-term goals are, in a word, lofty. Without any hesitation, he tells me he wants to be the face of the league in five years. He wants to be a multiple-time MVP and have an NBA championship ring. Outside of Kevin Garnett and his MVP season, those are feats that no one in the Minnesota Timberwolves organization has ever accomplished. “I want to be an All-Star. I want to go deep in the playoffs, definitely past the first round. In five years, I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs by then and have a ring. In five years, I would expect to go to the Finals for sure,” Edwards says.
Source: Jason Dumas @ Bleacher Report
The Ringer @ringernba
Anthony Edwards’s biggest fan is none other than @Ryen Russillo. #TheMismatch
Presented by @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/yOgeAf7keC – 10:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves have defeated the Nuggets by at least 10 points in consecutive games for the first time since 2001.
An observant follower points out to me: the year Anthony Edwards was born – 10:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards has just five points, D’Angelo Russell is out and the Wolves are beating Denver by 27. – 10:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch has been going to late-quarter offense-defense subs a lot lately.
Noteworthy: Anthony Edwards is never subbed out for a defensive replacement – 9:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
So how good “can your favorite player’s favorite player” be?” Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards tells @TheUndefeated, “I can be as good as anyone.” More on the rising T-Wolves star who yearns to be a 2022 #NBA All-Star here: bit.ly/3AREFzV – 7:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get two players on the sophomore team for NBA Rising Stars:
Precious Achiuwa
Saddiq Bey
Jaden McDaniels
Isaac Okoro
Isaiah Stewart
Jae’Sean Tate
Cole Anthony
Desmond Bane
LaMelo Ball
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Maxey – 7:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on NBA Crunch Time, MAXEY, Steph going off, Verno’s all-star reserve picks. Then @Ryen Russillo joins to discuss the Hawks, players we wanna see traded, Anthony Edwards, Tom Brady, and more. @ringer @ringernba
open.spotify.com/episode/0EtaAH… – 5:29 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The debut of ‘NBA CrunchTime’
🏀 Predicting the remaining All-Stars
🏀 Anthony Edwards and reconsidering the Tatum-Brown duo with @Ryen Russillo
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/0EtaAH… – 5:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Timberwolves are creating a winning mindset team. The way they bounced back showed it.
“We love to see eachother s success”, Anthony Edwards said and that quote means a lot about team’s mood. #RaisedByWolves
Story at @SdnaGr sdna.gr/mpasket/928313… – 11:12 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards:
“I think we’re starting to love to see each other succeed. In the beginning of the season it was always ‘I want to do this, I want to do that.’ We’re starting to become a real team now and be excited for each other and I’m loving that.” – 12:34 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A confident Anthony Edwards after tonight’s win:
“Every team we gon’ play is in trouble now cuz I got my guy TP playing good, Beas playin’ good, Jaden gettin’ his swag, Jaylen Nowell gettin buckets. Everybody is doing what they supposed to do, so every team is in trouble now.” – 11:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards again tonight brought up his knees hurting after the game. Sounds more like a fatigue thing, not an actual injury. But maybe something to note, as he’s brought it up multiple times lately. – 11:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on KAT: “I was telling him he’s just too good, and they can’t stop him. 10 for 17, 30 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists. He can do that every night if you ask me. You can’t stop him. Put a small on him, a big on him, you can’t guard him, at all. He’s just that good” – 11:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Jaden McDaniels, who made all nine of the shots he took tonight:
“He’s like himself. He’s definitely getting all his confidence back, getting his swag back, and that’s what we need.” – 11:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
They key to the win tonight, according to Anthony Edwards: “J-Mac changed the game for us – Jordan McLaughlin, however you pronounce his last name. Yeah, he changed the game for us.”
McLaughlin started in place of DLo, made both 3s he took, had 12 points, 4 assists, 4 steals. – 11:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards was informed during his presser that the Nuggets (the Wolves’ next opponent) beat the Bucks today. His response: “We beat the Bucks, too.”
Ant said the key to beating the Nuggets is “locking up number 15” – 11:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jordan McLaughlin gets the start tonight. McLaughlin has a positive net rating with two teammates this season: Anthony Edwards and Greg Monroe pic.twitter.com/21xJ8z5X0X – 8:09 PM
