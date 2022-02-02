Blazers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

February 2, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-30) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (27-27) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers 71, Los Angeles Lakers 65 (Q3 03:59)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This Ant move got some oohs & aahs from the away crowd pic.twitter.com/3bwAHA8T6T12:06 AM

Bill Oram @billoram
Not really sure what to take from this information, especially amid the Omicron spike, but the Lakers have had only two sellouts in eight home games since Christmas. Tonight is not one of them. – 12:05 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
If the regular season had ended, say, yesterday, this would be an elimination game between the 10th place Blazers and 9th-place Lakers. – 11:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis made a fall-back jumper, while Robert Covington fell to the floor. – 11:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
3J’s heatin’ up.. – 11:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland takes their first lead of the night with a McCollum three, lakers take it back on the next possession. – 11:53 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Just a casual 37-point second quarter from the league’s 19th-ranked offense, which happens to be without its best player. The Lakers defense never fails to disappoint. – 11:41 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Halftime Downtown
@Carmelo Anthony: 18 pts (6/7 FG, 4/4 3P)
@Anthony Davis: 13 pts (5/7 FG) pic.twitter.com/QhgVeAKGil11:39 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tough break for LAL to close the half … on a Nurkic jumper, the ball hit the wire behind the basket that holds up the shot clock, which is a violation.
Officials gave Portland the ball, and Powell hit a buzzer-beating J to cut LAL’s lead to 1 at half. – 11:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers holding a 54-53 lead over Portland at half. Anthony Davis has 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, Carmelo Anthony 18 points. – 11:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 54, Blazers 53: halftime. 16 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Norman Powell. 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 13 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers have only a 54-53 half-time lead over Portland after nursing a 13-point lead. Blazers are much better from 3 (38.1%) than from the field (35.2%). – 11:38 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 54, Trail Blazers 51.
Norm Powell appeared to sink a catch-and-shoot jumper just before the buzzer.
Anthony Davis has 13 points and 5 rebounds, but Carmelo Anthony has been the player of the half with 18 points on 6 for 7 shooting. – 11:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 54, Blazers 53
Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers with 18 points off the bench. Anthony Davis has 13 points, five rebounds and one block. LA is shooting 52.6% but has partially negated that with their eight turnovers and Portland’s 10 offensive rebounds. – 11:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers caught a bit of a break when Covington misses Nurkic with Russ guarding him very down low on a switch, instead fires up a three. Lakers run out the miss, and Russ sets up Bradley for a corner three. AK – 11:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jursuf Nurkic and Anthony Davis have been in a physical battle all night. Each matchup has often ended with one of them falling to the ground – 11:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A career-high 38 for LaMelo Ball in Boston tonight. He also had 9 assists and made 10 free throws.
He’s just the 5th player to do that against the Celtics in the last 20 years.
LeBron James (twice)
Allen Iverson (twice)
Russell Westbrook
Devin Booker – 11:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
All I can think about whenever Carmelo goes off like this is how much I wish he was on the 2020 team.
This dude deserves a ring. He came here to win a ring. He’s probably not gonna get a ring, and that sucks because he should’ve been a cult hero two years ago. – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Portland hit 3 straight 3’s to nearly erase LAL’s double-digit lead, and LAL needed a last-second-of-the-shot-clock triple from ‘Melo (his 4th) to snap the run.
AD scored on the next trip on a pass from Westbrook to put LAL up 44-38. – 11:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Blazers getting loose from three. After deep shots from Nurk and Simons, a 13-point Lakers lead is down to a point with 5:17 left in the half. – 11:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
BACK TO BACK NURK TRIPLES – 11:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann: “He was outstanding tonight.”
Mann gonna be eating Skittles on the flight to Portland. – 11:23 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Carmelo in the #BHM Air Jordan XXXVI! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/1guTgzoB1f11:20 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis about to check back in at the 7:32 mark – 11:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
From the newsletter on Monday as Melo shoots out to 13 points in 11 minutes so far: pic.twitter.com/pqoJnpTxFt11:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I trust Carmelo at the Crypt more than I trust my therapist. – 11:11 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Russ points the way. Malik does the rest. pic.twitter.com/6MZK9tB2v611:11 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers have 66 points in their last 48 minutes of NBA basketball (final 3 quarters Monday, first quarter tonight). – 11:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Kent Bazemore checks in at the start of the second quarter.
Vogel said of him earlier today: “He’s been a 10 out of 10 with his attitude and his character and has really shown in light of a difficult circumstance.” – 11:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 28, Blazers 16
A dominant first frame from LA, who shot 54.5% and held the Blazers to 26.1% shooting. Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock to when he was automatic at Crypto.com Arena earlier in the season, scoring 10 points on 4-of-4 FGs. – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 28-16 lead out of the 1st Q, with Portland failing to hit a single jump shot.
They were 6 for 13 in the paint, and 0 for 11 from the perimeter (0 for 8 from 3).
LAL hit 12 of 22 FG’s, including 4 3’s. – 11:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Plus a dozen.
@Carmelo Anthony: 10 pts (4/4 FG)
@Anthony Davis: 6 pts, 4 reb
@Russell Westbrook: 5 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/bzJ9kYUzjm11:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lakers 28, Blazers 16: end of first quarter. 6 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points, 1 assist for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 25 percent, LAL 55 percent. – 11:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 28-16 lead over Portland after one quarter behind Carmelo Anthony’s 10 points. – 11:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
End of Q1: Lakers 28, Blazers 16. – 11:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Melo has 10 points this quarter against his former team(!!!). – 11:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis doubling opposing bigs in the post. Should be a buddy cop movie. – 11:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers were the best three-point shooting team in the month of January, one of the main reasons they were able to have some success, but they’ve hit a cold stretch starting with the second half of the loss in OKC. – 10:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Always something to see when Melo has it going with the shooting stroke – 10:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis is limping. He had asked to be taken out after Nurkic got an offensive rebound over him. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
‘Melo has it going early, pulling up in transition for his 2nd 3 to go with an earlier 2, enough to put LAL up 24-12 at the 2:30 mark. – 10:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Whew, Melo with the transition three, and the Lakers up to a 24-12 lead. – 10:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Of note, after he picked up two fouls in the first three minutes: Among Lakers firmly in the rotation, Stanley Johnson leads the team in fouls per 36 minutes (4.7) by a pretty good margin. The next closest is THT (3.5). AK – 10:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 16-8 lead into the first time out at the 5:55 mark, hitting 7 of 13 FG’s, compared to Portland’s slow 3 for 11 start.
Davis has 6 points, with two paint buckets plus a jumper. – 10:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another urgent offensive start from Anthony Davis, hitting three of his first four shots while also positioning himself for a few boards. Lakers lead 16-8 early. – 10:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I get nervous every time Anthony Davis jumps within a five foot radius of another human being. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Early foul trouble for Stanley Johnson (2 PF) brings Carmelo Anthony into the game at the 9:04 mark, with LAL up 5-4 as things get going against Portland. – 10:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Evan Mobley career-high:
29 PTS
12 REB
12-20 FG
Only one Cavs rookie had more points and rebounds in a game since 2000 — LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/oT8Y2udTog10:45 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Showcase opportunity for THT against a bad Portland defensive backcourt.
Chance for the Lakers to scout Robert Covington up close as a possible target.
Oh and yea I guess a win would be helpful in the standings too. Kinda locked in on deadline stuff though. – 10:41 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets @Jalen Green with 21p-5r-5a tonight. Had 17p-5r-5a vs Portland on Friday. Had not had any games of 15p-5r-5a in his career prior to that. Has 11 career games with 5r or more, 6 of those have come in his last 10 games. – 10:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Lakers guard Russell Westbrook: “I feel like Russ has taken a lot of heat that he shouldn’t have been taking, to be honest with you. Russ has always been this dude.” pic.twitter.com/3bXh6Pn0F410:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In his last two games (at Philly, at Atlanta), Anthony Davis is a combined 17 for 21 in the paint.
Portland ranks 20th in points in the paint allowed this season (47.4). Should see a healthy dose of AD inside tonight. – 10:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s 5.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity   | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/jKj4sfN4pi10:31 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Take a look 🔙 at our last showdown against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/AkmTQm7mAO10:30 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage
Reached #Michigan AD Warde Manuel for his reaction to the news that Jim #Harbaugh is staying after interviewing with the Vikings: “I’m very happy,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel wrote in a text. – 10:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/Q91LzBI1Ho10:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Celebrating #NGWSD with some of the amazing women on our staff ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cSizbU2kIJ10:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo: 38 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB
Terry: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
PJ: 16 PTS, 7 REB
Kelly: 15 PTS, 4 STL
Mason: 5 PTS, 17 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/44dgz1ascj10:01 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tonight’s starting lineups for Blazers @ Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Wpy2dtAgnt10:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers keep the same starting lineup as the last two games AD has been healthy: AD, Russ, Monk, Johnson, Bradley. – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Johnson and Davis will start vs. Portland. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo career high.
38 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw629:57 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
#LakeShow x #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MFO6ZiOPA09:49 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Brian Flores and the NFL: “I think we’re light years ahead of where any other league is. I’m really proud of it and I think a lot of it has to do with our players and our union, they’ve been pretty aggressive about what needs to happen” – 9:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel also said “the expectation” is for Anthony Davis to play in both games of this back-to-back (Blazers & Clippers). – 9:00 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Fun fact: @Chris Forsberg says there’s only been 22 5×5 games in #NBA history. I witnessed one of them – Nic Batum for Portland. – 9:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness and will not be at game vs Portland at Crypto.com Arena – 8:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers say that Jay Scrubb (turf toe) will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Lakers and Ivica Zubac is questionable with a sore right calf.
PG, Kawhi, Jason Preston, Keon Johnson (G League) all out. – 8:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 14-13 in the early going at AAC against OKC. Thunder looking active so far. Dwight Powell with two fouls and Mavs already are without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise). – 8:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel wants Russell Westbrook to “play within himself” and “play hard” on the defensive end with LeBron James out. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be around the team tonight. Not clear if he will be with team tomorrow vs the Clippers – 8:50 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis is expected to play in both games of this back to back, Blazers and Clippers. – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (knee) was listed as doubtful for tonight, and Frank Vogel confirmed that he is out.
Vogel added that “It’s moving in the right direction.” – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is “moving in the right direction” with his rehab. But Vogel added LeBron won’t return until the swelling of his left knee goes down – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight but the rehab on the Lakers star’s left knee ailment is “moving in the right direction” – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs. Portland.
“It’s moving in the right direction but until the swelling’s under control he won’t be out there,” Vogel said. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is OUT for tonight’s game. Says that LeBron’s knee issue is “moving in the right direction.” – 8:48 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
LeBron James (left knee; soreness/effusion) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against the #Blazers. – 8:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
No surprise but LeBron is officially out against Portland tonight. – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs Blazers – 8:48 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What do you most want to see from AD with Lebron out? pic.twitter.com/LokZAFQG9z8:45 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For tomorrow vs Lakers, Clippers add Jay Scrubb to injury report. He’s out with turf toe on his right foot.
Ivica Zubac is questionable after missing Monday night in Indiana with sore right calf.
Keon Johnson still in the G.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston still out. – 8:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis getting ready. pic.twitter.com/Y7c1TsHrWy8:37 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
First time I had a convo about a possible return to Vancouver for #NBA … if league expands. That could be interesting…Seattle, Vancouver, Portland rivalry. Move New Orleans & Memphis to the East.
#Sports #Business8:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking state of the Lakers on @NBATV in a bit. Tune in at 5 pm PT – 7:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was curious on the scale of trade deadline/buyout moves for the last handful of NBA champions.
’21 Bucks: P.J. Tucker, Jeff Teague
’20 Lakers: Markieff Morris
’19 Raptors: Marc Gasol
’18 Warriors: N/A
’17 Warriors: N/A
’16 Cavaliers: Channing Frye
’15 Warriors: N/A – 7:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Rudy Gobert
F: Anthony Davis
WC: Luka Doncic
WC: Devin Booker
Injury replacements: Dejounte Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/R5K8WILAXG5:55 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Reporting on LeBron James’ ailing left knee with @Malika Andrews on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/I8oh3ZKlvU5:54 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
NBA host, former D1 hooper and Celebrity All-Star superstar @RADeMita joins the pod to discuss her new venture, her wild basketball career and of course, LeBron (and Serbian fried chicken).
🍎: https://t.co/ngOFFAnfmo
✳️: https://t.co/8CX6i0LrjI pic.twitter.com/9PG27zdSDR5:44 PM

Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Last year, LeBron James openly railed against the NBA’s play-in system. This year? It might be the one thing keeping his faint title hopes alive. New today @theathletic: theathletic.com/3106621/2022/0…5:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win tickets to the Lakers vs Jazz on February 16 🎟️ – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s half-court offense is ranked No. 14 in the NBA, per @Ben Falk.
Over the last 10 seasons, only one team has made the NBA Finals with a half-court offense that ranked outside of the top 10 in the regular season: The Lakers in 2020.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…5:26 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Finishing up a week-long road trip in LA.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/xt8xBGRRBh5:00 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
This week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson and I welcomes guest @champagnennuts, who talks about the Lakers’ struggles, tales from the Showtime Lakers in the ‘80s & how his son Klay is doing since coming back. Listen in!
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-…4:30 PM

