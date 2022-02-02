Bradley Beal not rejecting the idea of trade elsewhere?

The team’s nosedive since its hot start has frustrated Beal, leaving him less sanguine about just taking the big bag next summer and staying in Washington. For the first time in a long time, sources close to Beal indicate he’s not rejecting out of hand the notion of trade elsewhere — even though his preference is to remain with the Wizards. Neither Beal nor his representatives, though, have officially asked for him to be moved with a week left before the deadline.
Source: David Aldridge, Josh Robbins, David Aldridge and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
theathletic.com/3106119/2022/0… – 12:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Wizards’ slump has Beal more open to trade; no real movement on deal, including for Simmons nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/02/rep… – 12:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
What’s the harm in trading for Sabonis whether Brad comes back next season or not?
Whether you’re rebuilding or trying to contend now he’s a 25-year-old two time All-Star.
It’s a good gesture for Beal to know you’re actually trying to build or a good building block for future. – 12:13 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
ICYMI, talking Boston’s defense, Ja Morant destroying strong perimeter defenders, injuries to Thomas Bryant and Brad Beal, KPJ revenge, Gary Trent Jr. flames, and much more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:41 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Re: News coming out this morning about Beal’s commitment to D.C. past this season.
Title: “Bradley Beal’s future with Wizards could hinge on a substantial trade deadline deal”
https://t.co/LN0owei1fD pic.twitter.com/q8PSDsqGut – 11:33 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
There’s nothing going on in D.C. sports today so I wrote about how the Bradley Beal era has reached its natural conclusion, and it’s time for the Wizards to move on: ziller.substack.com/p/bradley-beal… – 9:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal out at least another four games with ligament sprain in wrist nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/bra… – 9:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal injury update: Wizards star guard out at least another week with sprained left wrist
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal missing the next 4 games at least means he will not play another game until the trade deadline passes. That throws a wrinkle into the front office’s ability to evaluate the roster for trades, though it will give them an extended look at the rest of the team. – 7:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After seeing a specialist, Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with a ligament injury in his left wrist. He will now miss at least 4 games and then be re-evaluated, the Wizards say. – 7:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Wizards say Bradley Beal has a scapholunate ligament injury in his left wrist. Beal will miss at least the next four games, be reevaluated in a week. – 6:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist.
He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning tonight in Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. – 6:52 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He will miss the team’s next four games. – 6:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal met with a specialist to examine his his injured left wrist in New York today and will be re-evaluated again in approximately a week, sources tell ESPN. Beal has been experiencing swelling and some pain in the wrist. – 6:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards star Bradley Beal will be re-evaluated in one week with his left wrist injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beyond games tonight and Wednesday, one-week evaluation places Beal out Saturday vs. Suns and Monday vs. Heat. – 6:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Experiencing swelling and discomfort his sprained left wrist, Bradley Beal was scheduled to visit a specialist today for an additional examination, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards sent Bradley Beal to see a specialist for his wrist because of continued discomfort. He did not make the trip with the team: “Hopefully we’ll get some good news.” – 6:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal was scheduled to see a specialist to evaluate his left wrist sprain. – 6:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Aaron Holiday will start at shooting guard in place of Bradley Beal (L wrist sprain), per Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Aaron Holiday will start in place of injured Bradley Beal tonight in Milwaukee, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:02 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Beal/Simmons trade scenario, broken down with KOC pic.twitter.com/L5zukDOuSV – 2:57 PM
More on this storyline
Sources have heard no indications the Wizards are seriously considering trading Beal. But there is less unanimity among league sources about what Beal wants to do. Multiple league sources have indicated Beal remains conflicted. His desire to stay for his entire career with the franchise that took him third overall in 2012 remains genuine. But Beal also remains uncertain about whether the Wizards can surround him with difference-making talent that will make them a regular playoff contender. His contention in a recent interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller that another Play-In Tournament appearance would be a step back for him spoke volumes. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022
Fred Katz: From people I’ve talked to, I’m not as confident now that (Bradley Beal) is definitely going to come back. I wouldn’t be sitting here betting my life on the fact that Bradley Beal is on the Wizards next season, either because a trade comes or a sign and trade comes or whatever else, even though I’m still making them the favorites -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022
I can’t find a team out there these days that believes Morey is bluffing about keeping Simmons past the deadline to A) first make what sounds to outsiders as a rather hopeless attempt to convince Simmons to rejoin the team for a playoff drive and B) more importantly retain Simmons to offer him as the centerpiece of offseason trade pitches for the likes of Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and, of course, Brooklyn’s James Harden -via marcstein.substack.com / January 28, 2022