Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-20) play against the Houston Rockets (36-36) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 37, Houston Rockets 44 (Q2 07:26)
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It says online that KJ Martin has a wingspan of 6’7, but in-person it looks like he has go go gadget arms when he’s going up for these audacious dunks. – 8:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews fouled shooting a 3, second time in seven minutes. Upgraded to a flagrant 1 on Allen, his third. – 8:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We think @MrCavalier34 enjoyed that one from #TheFirstCedi 😂 pic.twitter.com/dxDUqjROb4 – 8:45 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
32-31 #Rockets after 1. 16 total fouls between the two teams IN THE FIRST QUARTER.
Jalen Green with 11. Evan Mobley with 10. – 8:45 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m pretty shocked that Kevin Porter Jr. played all 12 minutes of the first quarter and only took one shot attempt against his former team. I would have expected 6-8 by now. – 8:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As much as Kevin Porter Jr. was looking forward to his first meeting with his former team, he has been entirely under control. Had three assists, took one shot, forcing nothing. – 8:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 32
Cavs: 31
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 32, Cavaliers 31 after 1. It’s the Rising Stars game so far. Green, Sengun and Christopher (play along, maybe he’ll be in it next year) combine for 19, Mobley gets 10p, 7r. – 8:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a 3 from #Cavs Cedi Osman right there off the inbounds play. Gets fouled, but missed the free throw as the first quarter comes to an end. Rockets have a 32-31 lead over the Cavs.
Evan Mobley leads the Cavs with 10 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:43 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Garrison Mathews caught the ball low on an unexpected pass while running and still hit the 3.
I’m almost certain he’s one of those weird shooters whose percentages go up with level of difficulty. – 8:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Defense ➡️ Offense
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green sits with 11 first-quarter points, more than in four of his previous five games. – 8:39 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Something I’ve noticed over these last few games has been Jalen Green being used as a screener on offense, outside the traditional screen-and-roll. #Rockets will set up Green as a screener on high post out of HORNS, screener out of double drag, etc. He moves well off-ball. – 8:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Already 🔟 first-quarter points for the Rook!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
First time seeing the Sengun-Wood lineup from the Rockets in a minute. – 8:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Against the team that could’ve drafted him, #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley already up to 10 points with about 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green draws the and-1 foul on Evan Mobley. Green has 8 early points on 3-4 shooting from the field. – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
That did not take long. Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun in the game together early, as we covered this morning. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:26 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Evan Mobley playing at Toyota Center for the first time in his career. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Be happy you did not buy tickets behind the Cavaliers bench. You would not have seen anything. You would have missed Evan Mobley looking pretty great. – 8:23 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Goodwin started tonight: G League, 10-day, two-way: #Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin makes the most of his unusual journey beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:21 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. picks up his second personal foul 4:30 into the firs quarter. – 8:20 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Interesting to see Collin Sexton traveling with the Cavs. He’s on the bench in Houston tonight – 8:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
These dudes just don’t ever sit. Rajon Rondo has crept onto the court a few times already. pic.twitter.com/mAB5ozdE7C – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Perhaps a small sample size, but Kevin Porter Jr. has never missed a shot against his former team. (Had to type that one fast.) – 8:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s an … let’s say … intimate gathering here inside the Toyota Center for #Cavs and Rockets. – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Quite a few hugs exchanged between KPJ and his former teammates. ICYMI, Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. ready for first game against Cleveland houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:13 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Get ready to see plenty of the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year in Cleveland for All-Star Weekend. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/02/01/lam… – 8:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Star-less in Cleveland: #Knicks likely won’t have any players in any of All-Star Weekend games #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/02/kni… – 7:46 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Look at these fellas!
Pre-game show right now on @BallySportsCLE!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Cavaliers: Wade, Mobley, Allen, Okoro, Goodwin. – 7:42 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Cleveland: Gordon, Green, KPJ, Tate and Wood.
Cavs to start Allen, Goodwin, Mobley, Okoro and Osman. – 7:31 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with the man @BigWos on a ton of topics, including the Suns on a 67-win pace, best spots for Eric Gordon, what I’m hearing about Jazz trade targets, and much more. @ringer @ringernba – 7:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was curious on the scale of trade deadline/buyout moves for the last handful of NBA champions.
’21 Bucks: P.J. Tucker, Jeff Teague
’20 Lakers: Markieff Morris
’19 Raptors: Marc Gasol
’18 Warriors: N/A
’17 Warriors: N/A
’16 Cavaliers: Channing Frye
’15 Warriors: N/A – 7:11 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with quotes: #Cavaliers‘ J.B. Bickerstaff named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:08 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro selected for NBA Rising Stars competition beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Brandon Goodwin will start at point guard tonight in place of injured Darius Garland, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Garland remains out with a sore lower back and is technically day-to-day. – 7:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have been granted a disabled player exception worth around $3.1 million for the Collin Sexton season-ending knee injury, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. This is another option for them to try to improve at the deadline. – 6:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
dressed to impress 💧
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have been granted a disabled player exception worth $3.17 million for the season-ending loss of Collin Sexton, sources tell @TheAthletic. March 10 deadline for the DPE. – 6:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
J.B. Bickerstaff called Stephen Silas the perfect coach for Kevin Porter Jr – 6:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas on Kevin Porter Jr: “He’s someone who I really care about, care really, really deeply about” – 6:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas says he called JB Bickerstaff right after trading for KPJ: “It’s just a different situation there. The one thing that everyone’s said from everyone I talked to is that he’s a good kid… JB is a fan of Kevin Porter Jr” – 6:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas says KPJ is excited to play his former team in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“His life has completely changed from a year ago.” – 6:22 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas on KPJ’s emotions going into his first meeting with Cleveland: “He’s excited.” – 6:21 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on Alperen Sengun: “We didn’t know what we were getting. The word on the street was he was good, but we didn’t know that he would be one of the Top 12 rookies this season.” – 6:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on the #Rockets having three players in the Rising Stars Challenge: “It shows that Rafael (Stone) is picking the right guys. It shows improvement in our group.” – 6:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Zach LaVine
Injury replacements: Jrue Holiday, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/yVwHsbc17p – 5:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Cleveland Thomas has terminated with his Greek club Apollon Patras due to club’s breach in payment, his agency Slash Sports informed @Emiliano Carchia – 5:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with “Darius Dimes” campaign to benefit local charities: #Cavaliers‘ J.B. Bickerstaff named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:31 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers‘ J.B. Bickerstaff named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last Western Conference road game of the season!
🆚 @Houston Rockets
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra a finalist for NBA East Coach of the Month for January that went to Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff. – 4:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets trio thrilled with All-Star nod ift.tt/XMiCx09rB – 4:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Before they are announced tomorrow, here are my All-Star reserves:
East
J. Butler
J. Allen
J. Tatum
J. Harden
Z. LaVine
D. Garland
F. VanVleet
West
K. Towns
D. Green
R. Gobert
L. Doncic
D. Booker
C. Paul
D. Mitchell
You can find rationale at link below:
youtu.be/07G9PbH4Y8k – 4:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
OFFICIAL: @jbbickerstaff_ is January’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month!
DETAILS: https://t.co/e4XTySN7bY
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month: pic.twitter.com/D8ZOaZPqRv – 4:01 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Rockets vs. Cavs tonight! 🚀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Per @PaulKuharskyNFL , #Texans DL coach Bobby King is joining the #Titans as ILB coach. King worked with Titans HC Mike Vrabel in Houston in 2017, King replaced Vrabel as LB coach w/ Vrabel promoted to HOU DC. King worked with LBs in Houston prior to last season. – 3:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1982, the @Houston Rockets Moses Malone scored a career-high 53 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a win over the Clippers.
He’s one of four players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 50p/20r in a game (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, and Anthony Davis). pic.twitter.com/szwZ4QkoBn – 3:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
796 made free throws through January = $19,900 in donations to support @CleFoodBank from our friends at @GiantEagle! 🙌❤️
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Sabonis, Grant, Beal, Celtics, Suns, Eric Gordon, Lakers and more. Huge trade rumor catch-up show! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/EriiM4UnbDk – 2:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trio thrilled with All-Star nod houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
OKC’s Josh Giddey was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January. Jalen Green and Herb Jones were the other nominees – 2:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham beat out #Cavs Evan Mobley, among others, for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January. – 2:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Continuing our support of local businesses with @Westfield1848 with a spotlight on Coleman Spohn Corporation!
