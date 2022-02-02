Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past George Gervin and more

Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past George Gervin and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past George Gervin and more

February 2, 2022- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Chris Paul No. 42 in points now

Moved ahead of George Gervin with 20,722 points. He’s now 68 away from David Robinson

Patrick Mills No. 50 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari with 1,381 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Antoine Walker

Kyrie Irving No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,292 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Terry Porter

DeMar DeRozan No. 63 in points now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 18,969 points. He’s now 35 away from Dale Ellis

Terrence Ross No. 78 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli with 1,217 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Chuck Person

Khris Middleton No. 91 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wesley Person with 1,151 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jameer Nelson

Nikola Vucevic No. 91 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 7,417 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Juwan Howard

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye

Nikola Vucevic No. 191 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Spencer Hawes with 655 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andrew Bynum

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 193 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Neil Johnston with 5,857 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Vin Baker

Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Martell Webster with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion

Will Barton No. 207 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks

Jrue Holiday No. 209 in points now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 13,079 points. He’s now 48 away from Kevin Johnson

Jeff Green No. 212 in points now

Moved ahead of Horace Grant and Josh Smith with 13,005 points. He’s now 12 away from Jeff Mullins

Austin Rivers No. 227 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Fred VanVleet

Duncan Robinson No. 245 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “There’s a lot of poison out there.”
Deandre Ayton when @Kellan Olson asked about opponents picking their poison defending Chris Paul in pick-and-roll. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BBpQKTEV8k1:20 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson I asked Deandre Ayton about the level the offense is at in Year 2 with Chris Paul and the pick your poison choice for defenses.
Ayton: “You got a lot out of poison out there. Lotta poison.” – 1:17 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “He smacked the shit out of me.” Chris Paul on JaVale McGee during a celebration of a bssket in the 4th. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Hjam4pDsh41:12 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul was asked if JaVale McGee accidentally slapped him celebrating his and-1.
“He did! He smacked the shit outta me,” Paul said laughing – 1:10 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin These two.
Devin Booker X Chris Paul = 11 straight wins. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/l7Fj97oxzV1:07 AM

StatMuse @statmuse CP last 3 games:
47 assists
6 turnovers
POINT. GOD. pic.twitter.com/KCo0uH3wOv12:29 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Suns beat the Nets 121-111. The losing streak is five, the longest in Steve Nash’s year and a half in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving tried to rally the Nets and Blake Griffin was a pleasant surprise. The Suns are scary. BK heads to Sacramento tomorrow night. See you there. – 12:28 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Harden finishes 6-for-19 from the field for 22 points in 37 minutes. Kyrie finishes 10-for-20 from the field for 26 points in 37 minutes. Quick turnaround given Kings game is tomorrow night. – 12:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Nets waving the white flag taking Kyrie Irving and James Harden out. Surprised they wouldn’t keep Kyrie in and give him a shot or two – 12:25 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Second time Chris Paul has gotten Kessler Edwards with the rip-through. It’s comedy at this point – 12:15 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason CP3 and Kyrie are too fun to watch tonight. – 12:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Oh my. Chris Paul with the DIME to Mikal Bridges for another and-1
Bridges is up to 25 points, making this the first time all season he’s scored 20+ in back-to-back games – 12:07 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly Chris Paul dear lord – 12:07 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul with a Tom Brady tribute with how he led his receiver there holy toledo – 12:06 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Kyrie Irving.
Again. – 12:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin McGee nearly knocked Chris Paul down with I think a body bump after his poster dunk on Griffin, plus the foul.
Missed FT. #Suns up five with 9:02 left in game. – 12:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis What was a dozen-point deficit is now down to 95-92. Kyrie Irving has led the #Nets rally, with seven of his 22 points in the first 2:25 of the fourth quarter. – 12:03 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Nets on a 10-4 run to start the 4th quarter, and Chris Paul – already at 31 minutes – will check back in at the 9:25 mark – 12:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin That Kyrie Irving.
Up to 22. #Suns lead down to three, but #Nets have gotten back into this with the 3 ball.
15-of-35. Have four players who have hit three 3s. Harden, Irving, Mills and Edwards.
Aren’t turning the ball over either. Haven’t had one since halftime. – 12:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Suns lead the Nets 95-92. Kyrie Irving up to 22 points. BK continues to hang in there. Need to be careful on defense with the Suns already in the bonus. – 12:01 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Here’s the game: Kyrie Irving is 6-of-14 and James Harden is 6-of-17.
Meanwhile Devin Booker’s up to 30, Mikal Bridges has 18 on 8/12 FG and Cam Johnson’s got 16 off the bench for the Suns. Nets need their stars to deliver in the fourth to seal the deal. – 11:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the third quarter: Suns lead the Nets 91-82. Blake Griffin just hit a 3…and then got a T. Tough shooting night from Harden and Kyrie. – 11:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Ayo Dosunmu’s 10th straight start featured more heady play and big shotmaking in the Bulls’ victory over Orlando.
And the seeds of its success got planted with the help of DeMar DeRozan the night the Bulls lost to the Magic last month.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…11:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell The Nets took a 70-69 lead after a Patty Mills three with 7:17 left in third. Since then the Suns have been on a 19-6 run. Kyrie and Harden are a combined 11-for-29 from the field. – 11:46 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband 5.5 seconds left before halftime. Too much time for @Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/TFOJUaKVq011:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Wizards with 29th triple-double, passes Michael Jordan on all-time list
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…11:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer From @BKN_NETSPR: Patty Mills’ third 3-pointer of the game was his 161st of the season, matching his single-season career-high, done last season (in 68 games).
This is Mills’ 49th game of the 2021-22 season. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Nets up one as Mills hits 3. #Suns11:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Patty Mills’ third 3 of the night gives the Nets’ their first lead since the opening minutes. BK up 70-69 with 7:03 left in the third. – 11:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Bridges got that pass in the corner so DA could get the ball and he wasn’t in position to seal off Irving. Rhythm just hasn’t been there with that part of the offense tonight – 11:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kessler Edwards just hit his third 3 of the night. #Suns coach Monty Williams on what he’s seen in the #Nets rookie: “Just his energy, his ability to knock down shots from catch-shot environment. All these guys they’ve integrated have learned how to play with James & Kyrie.” – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Irving beating #Suns down floor for layup. #Suns lead down to 2. – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 65 #Nets 58 Half
PHX: Booker 18 (14 in 1st), Bridges 14, Johnson 13 (3-of-6 from 3). Team: 57.5% FG (6-of-13 on 3s), 13-of-16 FTs.
BKN: Harden 15, Irving 9. Team: 50% FG (9-of-22 3PTs), 9-of-15 FTs.
Ties 2. Lead changes: 5
Nets 7 turnovers led to 11 Phoenix points – 11:26 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes My @NBAonTNT report on Kyrie Irving and the New York vaccine mandate with a response from the office of NY mayor Eric Adams. pic.twitter.com/PAn0642Gip11:22 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob those end of quarter situations when he has his teammate roll the ball up the floor, Chris Paul has been laying candy on the ground leading his victims into picking them up and walking off the cliff for nearly two decades now. how do people keep falling for this. – 11:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Point God wanted to end that first half on a good note
pic.twitter.com/9nnplKVfPq11:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob [5 seconds left]
[Chris Paul walking next to rolling ball]
DEFENDER: “ive seen this before. he’s tempting me. i am not going to fall for this.”
[Chris Paul continues walking next to rolling ball]
DEFENDER: “…i will not fall for this!”
[2 seconds later]
DEFENDER: “SWITCH!!!” – 11:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Suns lead the Nets 65-58. Chris Paul just went coast-to-coast to beat the buzzer for a layup. He’s got nine points, 10 dimes. Nets have stayed within striking distance but haven’t narrowed really threatened. Need a guy not named Kyrie or Harden to get hot. – 11:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis Chris Paul just did an amazing job of blowing buy a bunch of Nets who basically stood still for the last 5 seconds of the half. – 11:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Chris Paul just embarrassed the Nets defense, letting the ball roll up the floor before blowing by defenders like cones on the way to a buzzer-beating layup. The Suns lead, 65-58, and have a stacked roster. This is going to be a tough one for Brooklyn. – 11:10 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA Chris Paul, man – 11:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Chris Paul that was sick – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul with the buzzer-beater floater. What a shot – 11:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson That’s 10 assists for Chris Paul in the first half – 11:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Irving got downhill a bit too quickly on that last PnR with Griffin. Could have slowed it down with some hesitation moves, a jab step perhaps. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Nine of the 10 players on the court right now I believe were first round picks.
Johnson, Bridges, Booker, Paul and Ayton for #Suns
Irving, Griffin, Harden, Bembry for #Nets .
Edwards 2nd round. – 11:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer James Harden hit with a flagrant 1 for a high elbow on Chris Paul. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Jae Crowder and Devin Booker both signaled for the refs to review that offensive foul on James Harden against Chris Paul. They’ll get their wish as it goes under review – 10:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Harden has 15 in 16 minutes. The hand looks fine — he’s moving around well on the hamstring. The Nets desperately need him to stay healthy and help Kyrie offensively during the rest of this trip. – 10:55 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Kyrie is a wizard
🎥 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/fquzGxZzFD10:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell When Chauncey Billups was talking about Kyrie being a wizard with the ball a couple weeks back — he was talking about sequences just like that one. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Kyrie has the ball on a string, but #Suns up eight as Johnson hits 3 answer of Mills 3 off Irving pass. – 10:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving has a knack for turning nothing into something. – 10:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange Lots of big moments for Gary Trent Jr. He ties DeMar DeRozan with five straight games of 30+ points. He also came to media room with a Prada woolen hoodie and — sadly not pictured — a red Prada basketball. The ultimate accessory when you’re on fire. pic.twitter.com/cf09n7TsaR10:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Patty Mills should not be guarding Devin Booker. Book’s gonna go right through him. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Irving 3. #Suns up 30-24. – 10:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Patty Mills thought he had a charge, but gets called for a block. Will have to leave his hard hat and boots on the shelf for now. – 10:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le #DCAboveAll 98
#FearTheDeer 112
Final.
Kuzma: Double Double
ANTETOKOUNMPO: Triple Double
The Washington Wizards drop to (23-27) & travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers tomorrow night. – 10:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 Gary Trent Jr. 30-point games
Last 5 games: 5
1st 174 career games: 4
That’s now tied with DeMar DeRozan for the most consecutive 30-point games in Raptors history. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul over Kyrie.
Thomas answers.
#Suns up seven as Bridges hits 3. #Suns 10-of-11 from the field. – 10:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Bulls clinch a 126-115 win to stay on top of the East.
DeRozan: 29 pts, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
LaVine: 26 pts, 3 assists
Vooch: 18 pts, 13 rebounds
Dosunmu: 13 pts, 9 assists
Wendell Carter Jr: 24 pts, 6 assists, 8 rebounds – 10:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 126, Magic 115
DeRozan: 29 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast
LaVine: 26 pts, 3 ast
Vucevic: 18 pts, 13 reb
Ayo: 13 pts, 9 ast
Bulls are 32-18, move into sole possession of 1st in East – 10:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 126, Magic 115
DeRozan 29 pts, 10 rebs
LaVine 26 pts
Vucevic 18 pts, 13 rebs
Dosunmu 13 pts, 9 assists
Carter Jr. 24 pts, 8 rebs, 6 assists
Bulls lead East – 10:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 126, Magic 115.
DeMar DeRozan: 29/10/5
Zach LaVine: 26/5/3
Nikola Vučević: 18/13/2
Ayo Dosunmu: 13/1/9
The Bulls are now 32-18, again in sole possession of first place in the East. – 10:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Hell of a fourth quarter from Vooch — even though his only points came at the FT line.
Assisted two huge baskets to push the lead, protected the rim to prevent any second chances, picked up a block and affected several other shots around the rim. – 10:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Vooch with his 27th dbl-dbl, DD: 5th dbl- – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed This game is like a title fight between two boxers, and the Nets and Suns are going back and forth here in the first quarter. Timeout, Suns. Phoenix leads 18-14 at the 6:58 mark in the first quarter. Nash subs Cam Thomas for Patty Mills early in the period. – 10:16 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Got tense there for a moment, but a midrange turnaround from DeMar DeRozan, then back-to-back jumpers from Ayo Dosunmu put Bulls ahead 124-115 with 1:46 to play
Ayo’s second — a 3-pointer — sent UC into a frenzy and got him a hug from DeRozan – 10:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe Ayo Dosunmu and DeMar Derozan with massive shots on back-to-back plays to push the Bulls to a six-point lead. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Bridges on Harden, Booker on Kyrie and Paul is playing safety. #Suns #Nets10:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Irving on Paul
Harden on Booker
Bridges on Harden
Booker on Irving
Crowder on Mills
Both teams switching a lot early. – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Crowder opens with 3 on 1st shot.
Irving answers with 3.
Tie game. #Suns #Nets10:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Boos for Kyrie Irving during starting intros. Loud cheers for Steve Nash – 10:01 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA Bud’s ultimate cheat code: just play Giannis the entire fourth and let him SMASH. The league’s leading 4th quarter scorer scores 13 in the final eight minutes to close it out. – 9:56 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo Wait, is Giannis trying to get Trezz to Milwaukee??? – 9:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins Final: Bucks 112, Wizards 98
Kuzma: 25 pts., 11 rebs., 2 assts., 3 blocks
Harrell: 20 pts., 5 rebs.
Giannis: 33 pts., 15 rebs., 11 assts., 2 blocks – 9:54 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman The Bucks would have probably liked to not need a Giannis takeover to beat the struggling Wiz but it’s fun to watch nonetheless. 13 points, some ridiculous passing and a huge block in the fourth quarter alone. Just decided Milwaukee weren’t losing. – 9:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Bucks 112, Wizards 98
– Antetokounmpo 33pts/15reb/11ast
– Holiday 22pts/5reb/2ast
– Portis 17pts/6reb
– Middleton 13pts/5reb/3ast – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Giannis didn’t score in the 1Q. He finished with:
33 PTS
15 REB
11 AST
2 BLK
14-21 FG
It’s his 29th career triple-double. The next Buck in franchise history has 8. pic.twitter.com/jH6dedlW169:53 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Giannis good. – 9:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie were desperately trying to foul Giannis Antetokounmpo there, but the officials would not call it.
Played the advantage. Two-hand slam for Giannis and the Bucks lead, 106-96, with 1:23 left. – 9:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Vooch with 1 rebound away from his 27th dbl-dbl. – 9:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls lead Orlando 103-94 at the end of 3. DeRozan has 25, LaVine 24, Vucevic 16 & 9. Maybe when Caruso comes back they’ll worry about defense. – 9:46 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband Giannis gets absolutely hacked by Montrezl Harrell and Bobby Portis immediately gets in Harrell’s face. pic.twitter.com/1BIgzHKcWo9:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo secures a triple-double with 3:32 left. 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists. Bucks up, 100-94.
That last assist comes on an offensive rebound and dumpoff to Portis cutting from the corner. – 9:44 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs Giannis with a triple double – 9:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Notice where Giannis is on these defensive possessions. The Wizards are purposely spreading him out and attacking everywhere else – 9:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Flagrant foul by Montrezl Harrell on Giannis, which led to Harrell and Bobby Portis getting face-to-face and earning double techs. pic.twitter.com/3INNAuowwW9:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets starters in Phoenix: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Claxton. – 9:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps 31 for Trent, 5th 30-plus game in a row, ties DeMar DeRozan for franchise record – 9:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls 97-91. 2:26 left 3rd. LaVine with 24. DeRozan with 23. Vooch: 16-9. Ayo 8-9-3. – 9:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Gary Trent Jr. has scored 30+ points in 5 straight games, matching the longest streak in Raptors franchise history (initially set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016). – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Patrick Beverley leads the league in number of times an opposing player wants to fight him but the two end up dapping up and hugging it out. – 9:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe The Bulls’ last game against the Magic was one of Vooch’s toughest outings of the season with more turnovers (5) than made shots (4), 21.1% shot completion.
Tonight so far is a steady improvement: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 53% from the field. – 9:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Hard foul by Montrezl Harrell on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis is not having any of that. Immediately got in Harrell’s face. – 9:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports If anyone’s wondering, DeMar DeRozan once hit 6 3-pointers in a game for Toronto during the 2017-18 season. He has 2 tonight, first multiple 3-pointer game since Dec. 27 in Atlanta. #Bulls9:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan has hit two 3s in a game for the first time since Dec. 27.
Since then, he’s only attempted at least two 3-pointers in four out of 17 games. – 9:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef This is DeMar DeRozan’s first game with multiple 3s since Dec. 27 – 9:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Claxton will start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Suns. – 9:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards and Nic Claxton are your Nets starters tonight against the Suns. – 9:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Wiz keep forcing Giannis to switch out, spacing that guy out, and attacking vs the other small dudes. Not dissimilar to how teams go at Gobert. Ironic. Also the fact that they are doing this given their lack of success vs switches is … strange. But I’ll take it – 9:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins End of the 3rd Quarter: Bucks 78, Wizards 73
Giannis: 20 pts., 9 rebs., 8 assts.
Kuzma: 21 pts., 9 rebs., 1 asst., 3 blocks. – 9:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly “We’ve haven’t had a run of availability for 18 months so we’re just used to always having different guys in and out of the lineup. [Kyrie Irving is] about as easy a guy to fit into a a team as there is.”
-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s part time status and continuity. – 8:59 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman Giannis forces teams into some interesting defensive schemes but this is not one I would go with moving forward. pic.twitter.com/2fg1KcPBHj8:56 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “There’s not a lot of things you can do to stop him. He’s a master of his craft. He just has such an incredible IQ and his ability to read the game on top of his skills.”
-Hall of Fame former Suns Point Guard Steve Nash has tons of respect for the legend Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/E9YyjdJ6G58:50 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Phew. Giannis Antetokounmpo just SENT that Kuzma finger roll. – 8:47 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le #DCAboveAll  40
#FearTheDeer  53
Halftime.
Kuzma 9, 7 Rebs
ANTETOKOUNMPO 8, 8Rebs, 7Ast – 8:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls 34-33 after 1. LaVine with 11. DeRozan: 7-3-3. Vucevic: 6pts 4 reb. Carter: 11pts – 8:36 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic DeMar DeRozan is such a clinician, good God – 8:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Wolves-Nuggets off to an interesting start…
Three fouls for Beverley in the first 7 minutes (one was a take foul).
Eight shot attempts for Vanderbilt in the first 8 minutes (he’s only shot more than 8 shots in a game 4 times all year) – 8:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo just gave a take foul on Kyle Kuzma. It is now being reviewed. – 8:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Beverley just picked up No. 3 trying to draw a charge. Nowell checks in now. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Monty Williams on Patty Mills: “every metric suggests he might be the best shooter in the league this year.” – 8:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Monty Williams on Kyrie: “He’s just a shifty, unreal scorer. One of the toughest covers in the league.” – 8:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Patrick Beverley running point tonight with DLo out. Just ran a little Nash action early, finding Vando for the bucket – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Big one tonight. Wolves-Nuggets. Beverley back. KAT vs. Jokic. Should be fun. – 8:10 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks 👀 @Kyrie Irving warms up for TNT action in a Nike Kyrie 1 in Phoenix! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/zgSjtwgB5y7:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Going to be interesting how the Bucks space their guys around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the postseason.
If Grayson Allen is on the strongside and one pass away, teams are essentially giving up a 1.5 PPP shot if they decide to build the wall properly. – 7:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Michael Malone on the T’Wolves:
“Their defense is improved, and it starts with Patrick Beverley on the ball, their wings in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels…they have length all over the floor.” – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Beverley is officially in tonight, Finch said. – 6:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Beverley is in tonight – 6:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba Will Chris Paul record over or under 11.5 assists tonight against the Nets?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 6:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA The Suns are 19-3 in clutch games this year with a 44.7 net rating in the clutch. It certainly helps that Devin Booker has 74% TS and Chris Paul 68% TS in those situations. – 4:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN “I’ve been watching him almost my whole life.”
For a second-year player like Tre Jones, a Sunday start against Chris Paul was like a crash course in Point Guard 101.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Nets numbers in the 5 road games since KD’s injury
Kyrie Irving (5 GP): 28.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.6 TPG, 1.2 SPG, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%, 95.0 FT%
James Harden (4 GP): 22.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 10.8 APG, 5.3 TPG, 0.8 SPG, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 78.1 FT% – 4:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn All-NBA Teams if the season ended today:
1st
G: Ja
G: Steph
F: Giannis
F: LeBron
C: Jokić
2nd
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KD
F: Jimmy
C: Embiid
3rd:
G: Harden
G: VanVleet
F: DeMar…who should be a F
F: Draymond
C: Gobert – 3:07 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home