Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past George Gervin and more

By HoopsHype |
February 2, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Chris Paul No. 42 in points now
Moved ahead of George Gervin with 20,722 points. He’s now 68 away from David Robinson
Patrick Mills No. 50 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danilo Gallinari with 1,381 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Antoine Walker
Kyrie Irving No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of CJ McCollum with 1,292 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Terry Porter
DeMar DeRozan No. 63 in points now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 18,969 points. He’s now 35 away from Dale Ellis
Terrence Ross No. 78 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli with 1,217 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Chuck Person
Khris Middleton No. 91 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wesley Person with 1,151 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jameer Nelson
Nikola Vucevic No. 91 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 7,417 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Juwan Howard
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,095 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye
Nikola Vucevic No. 191 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Spencer Hawes with 655 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Andrew Bynum
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 193 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Neil Johnston with 5,857 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Vin Baker
Patrick Beverley No. 200 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Martell Webster with 791 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shawn Marion
Will Barton No. 207 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks
Jrue Holiday No. 209 in points now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 13,079 points. He’s now 48 away from Kevin Johnson
Jeff Green No. 212 in points now
Moved ahead of Horace Grant and Josh Smith with 13,005 points. He’s now 12 away from Jeff Mullins
Austin Rivers No. 227 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Fred VanVleet
Duncan Robinson No. 245 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Carlos Delfino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
I asked Deandre Ayton about the level the offense is at in Year 2 with Chris Paul and the pick your poison choice for defenses.
Ayton: “You got a lot out of poison out there. Lotta poison.” – 1:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was asked if JaVale McGee accidentally slapped him celebrating his and-1.
“He did! He smacked the shit outta me,” Paul said laughing – 1:10 AM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Suns beat the Nets 121-111. The losing streak is five, the longest in Steve Nash’s year and a half in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving tried to rally the Nets and Blake Griffin was a pleasant surprise. The Suns are scary. BK heads to Sacramento tomorrow night. See you there. – 12:28 AM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Harden finishes 6-for-19 from the field for 22 points in 37 minutes. Kyrie finishes 10-for-20 from the field for 26 points in 37 minutes. Quick turnaround given Kings game is tomorrow night. – 12:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Oh my. Chris Paul with the DIME to Mikal Bridges for another and-1
Bridges is up to 25 points, making this the first time all season he’s scored 20+ in back-to-back games – 12:07 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
McGee nearly knocked Chris Paul down with I think a body bump after his poster dunk on Griffin, plus the foul.
Missed FT. #Suns
up five with 9:02 left in game. – 12:04 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
What was a dozen-point deficit is now down to 95-92. Kyrie Irving has led the #Nets
rally, with seven of his 22 points in the first 2:25 of the fourth quarter. – 12:03 AM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
That Kyrie Irving.
Up to 22. #Suns
lead down to three, but #Nets
have gotten back into this with the 3 ball.
15-of-35. Have four players who have hit three 3s. Harden, Irving, Mills and Edwards.
Aren’t turning the ball over either. Haven’t had one since halftime. – 12:02 AM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Suns lead the Nets 95-92. Kyrie Irving up to 22 points. BK continues to hang in there. Need to be careful on defense with the Suns already in the bonus. – 12:01 AM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Here’s the game: Kyrie Irving is 6-of-14 and James Harden is 6-of-17.
Meanwhile Devin Booker’s up to 30, Mikal Bridges has 18 on 8/12 FG and Cam Johnson’s got 16 off the bench for the Suns. Nets need their stars to deliver in the fourth to seal the deal. – 11:55 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Suns lead the Nets 91-82. Blake Griffin just hit a 3…and then got a T. Tough shooting night from Harden and Kyrie. – 11:51 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
The Nets took a 70-69 lead after a Patty Mills three with 7:17 left in third. Since then the Suns have been on a 19-6 run. Kyrie and Harden are a combined 11-for-29 from the field. – 11:46 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR
: Patty Mills’ third 3-pointer of the game was his 161st of the season, matching his single-season career-high, done last season (in 68 games).
This is Mills’ 49th game of the 2021-22 season. – 11:34 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills’ third 3 of the night gives the Nets’ their first lead since the opening minutes. BK up 70-69 with 7:03 left in the third. – 11:33 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Bridges got that pass in the corner so DA could get the ball and he wasn’t in position to seal off Irving. Rhythm just hasn’t been there with that part of the offense tonight – 11:31 PM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kessler Edwards just hit his third 3 of the night. #Suns
coach Monty Williams on what he’s seen in the #Nets
rookie: “Just his energy, his ability to knock down shots from catch-shot environment. All these guys they’ve integrated have learned how to play with James & Kyrie.” – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin #Suns
65 #Nets
58 Half
PHX: Booker 18 (14 in 1st), Bridges 14, Johnson 13 (3-of-6 from 3). Team: 57.5% FG (6-of-13 on 3s), 13-of-16 FTs.
BKN: Harden 15, Irving 9. Team: 50% FG (9-of-22 3PTs), 9-of-15 FTs.
Ties 2. Lead changes: 5
Nets 7 turnovers led to 11 Phoenix points – 11:26 PM
Rob Perez
@WorldWideWob
those end of quarter situations when he has his teammate roll the ball up the floor, Chris Paul has been laying candy on the ground leading his victims into picking them up and walking off the cliff for nearly two decades now. how do people keep falling for this. – 11:22 PM
Rob Perez
@WorldWideWob
[5 seconds left]
[Chris Paul walking next to rolling ball]
DEFENDER: “ive seen this before. he’s tempting me. i am not going to fall for this.”
[Chris Paul continues walking next to rolling ball]
DEFENDER: “…i will not fall for this!”
[2 seconds later]
DEFENDER: “SWITCH!!!” – 11:17 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Suns lead the Nets 65-58. Chris Paul just went coast-to-coast to beat the buzzer for a layup. He’s got nine points, 10 dimes. Nets have stayed within striking distance but haven’t narrowed really threatened. Need a guy not named Kyrie or Harden to get hot. – 11:11 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Chris Paul just did an amazing job of blowing buy a bunch of Nets who basically stood still for the last 5 seconds of the half. – 11:11 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Chris Paul just embarrassed the Nets defense, letting the ball roll up the floor before blowing by defenders like cones on the way to a buzzer-beating layup. The Suns lead, 65-58, and have a stacked roster. This is going to be a tough one for Brooklyn. – 11:10 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Irving got downhill a bit too quickly on that last PnR with Griffin. Could have slowed it down with some hesitation moves, a jab step perhaps. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin
@DuaneRankin
Nine of the 10 players on the court right now I believe were first round picks.
Johnson, Bridges, Booker, Paul and Ayton for #Suns
Irving, Griffin, Harden, Bembry for #Nets
.
Edwards 2nd round. – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder and Devin Booker both signaled for the refs to review that offensive foul on James Harden against Chris Paul. They’ll get their wish as it goes under review – 10:58 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
Harden has 15 in 16 minutes. The hand looks fine — he’s moving around well on the hamstring. The Nets desperately need him to stay healthy and help Kyrie offensively during the rest of this trip. – 10:55 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
When Chauncey Billups was talking about Kyrie being a wizard with the ball a couple weeks back — he was talking about sequences just like that one. – 10:32 PM
Michael Grange
@michaelgrange
Lots of big moments for Gary Trent Jr. He ties DeMar DeRozan with five straight games of 30+ points. He also came to media room with a Prada woolen hoodie and — sadly not pictured — a red Prada basketball. The ultimate accessory when you’re on fire. pic.twitter.com/cf09n7TsaR
– 10:31 PM
Micah Adams
@MicahAdams13
Gary Trent Jr. 30-point games
Last 5 games: 5
1st 174 career games: 4
That’s now tied with DeMar DeRozan for the most consecutive 30-point games in Raptors history. – 10:23 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Bulls clinch a 126-115 win to stay on top of the East.
DeRozan: 29 pts, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
LaVine: 26 pts, 3 assists
Vooch: 18 pts, 13 rebounds
Dosunmu: 13 pts, 9 assists
Wendell Carter Jr: 24 pts, 6 assists, 8 rebounds – 10:19 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 126, Magic 115
DeRozan: 29 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast
LaVine: 26 pts, 3 ast
Vucevic: 18 pts, 13 reb
Ayo: 13 pts, 9 ast
Bulls are 32-18, move into sole possession of 1st in East – 10:19 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 126, Magic 115
DeRozan 29 pts, 10 rebs
LaVine 26 pts
Vucevic 18 pts, 13 rebs
Dosunmu 13 pts, 9 assists
Carter Jr. 24 pts, 8 rebs, 6 assists
Bulls lead East – 10:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 126, Magic 115.
DeMar DeRozan: 29/10/5
Zach LaVine: 26/5/3
Nikola Vučević: 18/13/2
Ayo Dosunmu: 13/1/9
The Bulls are now 32-18, again in sole possession of first place in the East. – 10:18 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Hell of a fourth quarter from Vooch — even though his only points came at the FT line.
Assisted two huge baskets to push the lead, protected the rim to prevent any second chances, picked up a block and affected several other shots around the rim. – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
This game is like a title fight between two boxers, and the Nets and Suns are going back and forth here in the first quarter. Timeout, Suns. Phoenix leads 18-14 at the 6:58 mark in the first quarter. Nash subs Cam Thomas for Patty Mills early in the period. – 10:16 PM
Rob Schaefer
@rob_schaef
Got tense there for a moment, but a midrange turnaround from DeMar DeRozan, then back-to-back jumpers from Ayo Dosunmu put Bulls ahead 124-115 with 1:46 to play
Ayo’s second — a 3-pointer — sent UC into a frenzy and got him a hug from DeRozan – 10:14 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu and DeMar Derozan with massive shots on back-to-back plays to push the Bulls to a six-point lead. – 10:13 PM
Frank Madden
@fmaddenNBA
Bud’s ultimate cheat code: just play Giannis the entire fourth and let him SMASH. The league’s leading 4th quarter scorer scores 13 in the final eight minutes to close it out. – 9:56 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Bucks 112, Wizards 98
Kuzma: 25 pts., 11 rebs., 2 assts., 3 blocks
Harrell: 20 pts., 5 rebs.
Giannis: 33 pts., 15 rebs., 11 assts., 2 blocks – 9:54 PM
Kane Pitman
@KanePitman
The Bucks would have probably liked to not need a Giannis takeover to beat the struggling Wiz but it’s fun to watch nonetheless. 13 points, some ridiculous passing and a huge block in the fourth quarter alone. Just decided Milwaukee weren’t losing. – 9:54 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 112, Wizards 98
– Antetokounmpo 33pts/15reb/11ast
– Holiday 22pts/5reb/2ast
– Portis 17pts/6reb
– Middleton 13pts/5reb/3ast – 9:53 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie were desperately trying to foul Giannis Antetokounmpo there, but the officials would not call it.
Played the advantage. Two-hand slam for Giannis and the Bucks lead, 106-96, with 1:23 left. – 9:50 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo secures a triple-double with 3:32 left. 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists. Bucks up, 100-94.
That last assist comes on an offensive rebound and dumpoff to Portis cutting from the corner. – 9:44 PM
Mike Prada
@MikePradaNBA
Notice where Giannis is on these defensive possessions. The Wizards are purposely spreading him out and attacking everywhere else – 9:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. has scored 30+ points in 5 straight games, matching the longest streak in Raptors franchise history (initially set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016). – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley leads the league in number of times an opposing player wants to fight him but the two end up dapping up and hugging it out. – 9:39 PM
Julia Poe
@byjuliapoe
The Bulls’ last game against the Magic was one of Vooch’s toughest outings of the season with more turnovers (5) than made shots (4), 21.1% shot completion.
Tonight so far is a steady improvement: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 53% from the field. – 9:38 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Hard foul by Montrezl Harrell on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis is not having any of that. Immediately got in Harrell’s face. – 9:36 PM
Mike McGraw
@McGrawDHSports
If anyone’s wondering, DeMar DeRozan once hit 6 3-pointers in a game for Toronto during the 2017-18 season. He has 2 tonight, first multiple 3-pointer game since Dec. 27 in Atlanta. #Bulls
– 9:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry
@DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan has hit two 3s in a game for the first time since Dec. 27.
Since then, he’s only attempted at least two 3-pointers in four out of 17 games. – 9:33 PM
Mike Prada
@MikePradaNBA
Wiz keep forcing Giannis to switch out, spacing that guy out, and attacking vs the other small dudes. Not dissimilar to how teams go at Gobert. Ironic. Also the fact that they are doing this given their lack of success vs switches is … strange. But I’ll take it – 9:26 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“We’ve haven’t had a run of availability for 18 months so we’re just used to always having different guys in and out of the lineup. [Kyrie Irving is] about as easy a guy to fit into a a team as there is.”
-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s part time status and continuity. – 8:59 PM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
“There’s not a lot of things you can do to stop him. He’s a master of his craft. He just has such an incredible IQ and his ability to read the game on top of his skills.”
-Hall of Fame former Suns Point Guard Steve Nash has tons of respect for the legend Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/E9YyjdJ6G5
– 8:50 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Wolves-Nuggets off to an interesting start…
Three fouls for Beverley in the first 7 minutes (one was a take foul).
Eight shot attempts for Vanderbilt in the first 8 minutes (he’s only shot more than 8 shots in a game 4 times all year) – 8:26 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley running point tonight with DLo out. Just ran a little Nash action early, finding Vando for the bucket – 8:16 PM
Eric Nehm
@eric_nehm
Going to be interesting how the Bucks space their guys around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the postseason.
If Grayson Allen is on the strongside and one pass away, teams are essentially giving up a 1.5 PPP shot if they decide to build the wall properly. – 7:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the T’Wolves:
“Their defense is improved, and it starts with Patrick Beverley on the ball, their wings in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels…they have length all over the floor.” – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
The Suns are 19-3 in clutch games this year with a 44.7 net rating in the clutch. It certainly helps that Devin Booker has 74% TS and Chris Paul 68% TS in those situations. – 4:57 PM
Kellan Olson
@KellanOlson
Nets numbers in the 5 road games since KD’s injury
Kyrie Irving (5 GP): 28.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.6 TPG, 1.2 SPG, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%, 95.0 FT%
James Harden (4 GP): 22.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 10.8 APG, 5.3 TPG, 0.8 SPG, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 78.1 FT% – 4:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
All-NBA Teams if the season ended today:
1st
G: Ja
G: Steph
F: Giannis
F: LeBron
C: Jokić
2nd
G: CP3
G: Booker
F: KD
F: Jimmy
C: Embiid
3rd:
G: Harden
G: VanVleet
F: DeMar…who should be a F
F: Draymond
C: Gobert – 3:07 PM