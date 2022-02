De'Aaron Fox on ankle injury: It's getting better

The Kings (18-34) have lost seven in a row and 12 of 14 to fall three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. They are 1-8 in games Fox has missed this season. Fox was asked when he would return to the lineup. “I don’t have the answer to that,” he said. “When it’s not hurting to where every cut I make hurts, so I don’t know.” -via Sacramento Bee / February 2, 2022