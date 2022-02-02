De'Aaron Fox on ankle injury: It's getting better

Fox is listed as questionable against the Nets after missing the past five games due to left ankle soreness. Fox said an MRI showed no signs of structural damage, but he still feels discomfort when cutting and making lateral movements. “It’s getting better,” Fox said. “I want to come back as close to 100% as I can.”
Source: Sacramento Bee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable again tomorrow against the Nets with left ankle soreness. Terence Davis (wrist surgery) and Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) are both out. – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable against vs. the Nets on Wednesday due to left ankle soreness. Marvin Bagley III will miss his second game with a left ankle sprain. – 8:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see a Julius Randle-De’Aaron Fox swap before next Thursday’s deadline?
@Brian Windhorst tells @EvCoRadio and @Brian Geltzeiler why that scenario is on the table #NewYorkForever #Kings pic.twitter.com/oYhdUY5mwz – 12:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Have the Kings quit? Winless road trip ends with loss to Knicks; De’Aaron Fox still out with sore ankle
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Basically a must-win for the Knicks against the reeling, De’Aaron Fox-less Kings. Five game west coast road trip ahead. Need this one. – 7:43 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) will not play against the Knicks today.
Terence Davis remains out and De’Aaron Fox is questionable (left ankle soreness). – 12:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks listing Nerlens Noel as probable for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. Everyone else is good to go.
The Kings are De’Aaron Fox (ankle) as questionable. He has missed Sacramento’s last four games due to the sore ankle.
Do you think he wants to play tonight in MSG?
Audition? – 9:04 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox set to face off in potential trade showcase #Kings #Knicks #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/30/jul… – 7:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley (left ankle sprain) and Terence Davis (right wrist) are out for tomorrow’s Kings/Knicks game. De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable again with a sore left ankle. – 6:28 PM
The Kings (18-34) have lost seven in a row and 12 of 14 to fall three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. They are 1-8 in games Fox has missed this season. Fox was asked when he would return to the lineup. “I don’t have the answer to that,” he said. “When it’s not hurting to where every cut I make hurts, so I don’t know.” -via Sacramento Bee / February 2, 2022