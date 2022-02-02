Dirk Nowitzki kind of regrets playing final two seasons with the Mavs

Dirk Nowitzki kind of regrets playing final two seasons with the Mavs

Main Rumors

Dirk Nowitzki kind of regrets playing final two seasons with the Mavs

February 2, 2022- by

By |

Dirk Nowitzki has massive problems with his left ankle, which has already had to be operated on. “My foot is really bad, there are days when I don’t move well at all. I’m thinking… Have the last two years (with Dallas) really been worth it? We haven’t achieved anything as a team, that’s going through my head a bit.” But it’s also “damn” difficult to find the right time to end your career.
Source: DER SPIEGEL @ Der Spiegel

More on this storyline

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home