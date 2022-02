Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons' situation: 'It's all posturing'

Rivers learned Tuesday from a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, citing sources close to the Sixers’ embattled Ben Simmons, that Simmons is “frustrated that Rivers didn’t come to see him while he was training in Los Angeles” despite ignoring numerous text messages and calls from Rivers, as well as telling some of his Philadelphia teammates not to fly out to talk to him. “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that,” Rivers told the Bucks County Courier Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Tuesday afternoon. “There’s nobody that’s been more supportive than me. I have a tape someone sent me of almost an hour of me over and over (praising Simmons). You heard me last year every day . -via Bucks County Courier-Times / February 2, 2022