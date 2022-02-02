Gary Trent Jr. would like to take part in three-point contest

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“He’s a rock star in every sense of the word.”
On Gary Trent Jr., who’s in one hell of a groove and is continuing to establish himself as a foundational piece for the Raptors: https://t.co/nGeSQR0IF1 pic.twitter.com/8w9hEOngKD – 12:25 AM
“He’s a rock star in every sense of the word.”
On Gary Trent Jr., who’s in one hell of a groove and is continuing to establish himself as a foundational piece for the Raptors: https://t.co/nGeSQR0IF1 pic.twitter.com/8w9hEOngKD – 12:25 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s not in the flow. He is the flow. He is his own flow.” — Fred VanVleet on the Gary Trent Jr. experience. – 11:14 PM
“He’s not in the flow. He is the flow. He is his own flow.” — Fred VanVleet on the Gary Trent Jr. experience. – 11:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet on Gary Trent Jr.: “He’s a rockstar in every sense of the word… He’s not in the flow. He is the flow. He’s his own flow.” pic.twitter.com/YRCiMMP0kD – 10:48 PM
Fred VanVleet on Gary Trent Jr.: “He’s a rockstar in every sense of the word… He’s not in the flow. He is the flow. He’s his own flow.” pic.twitter.com/YRCiMMP0kD – 10:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lots of big moments for Gary Trent Jr. He ties DeMar DeRozan with five straight games of 30+ points. He also came to media room with a Prada woolen hoodie and — sadly not pictured — a red Prada basketball. The ultimate accessory when you’re on fire. pic.twitter.com/cf09n7TsaR – 10:31 PM
Lots of big moments for Gary Trent Jr. He ties DeMar DeRozan with five straight games of 30+ points. He also came to media room with a Prada woolen hoodie and — sadly not pictured — a red Prada basketball. The ultimate accessory when you’re on fire. pic.twitter.com/cf09n7TsaR – 10:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. says he would be interested in competing in the 3-point contest at all-star if the league calls and asks. – 10:26 PM
Gary Trent Jr. says he would be interested in competing in the 3-point contest at all-star if the league calls and asks. – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Gary Trent Jr. 30-point games
Last 5 games: 5
1st 174 career games: 4
That’s now tied with DeMar DeRozan for the most consecutive 30-point games in Raptors history. – 10:23 PM
Gary Trent Jr. 30-point games
Last 5 games: 5
1st 174 career games: 4
That’s now tied with DeMar DeRozan for the most consecutive 30-point games in Raptors history. – 10:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If your Dad is as big as Gary Trent Jr. Dad, you can probably feel comfortably talking trash to PJ Tucker. Otherwise, maybe not advisable. – 9:42 PM
If your Dad is as big as Gary Trent Jr. Dad, you can probably feel comfortably talking trash to PJ Tucker. Otherwise, maybe not advisable. – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in NBA history with 30+ points and 5+ threes in 5 straight games:
Stephen Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/JEOgHNVcyr – 9:40 PM
Players in NBA history with 30+ points and 5+ threes in 5 straight games:
Stephen Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/JEOgHNVcyr – 9:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. has scored 30+ points in 5 straight games, matching the longest streak in Raptors franchise history (initially set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016). – 9:39 PM
Gary Trent Jr. has scored 30+ points in 5 straight games, matching the longest streak in Raptors franchise history (initially set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016). – 9:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ defensive energy focus just hasn’t been there. Heat’s FG% has come down slightly, but they’re shooting 58%. The still red-hot Gary Trent is keeping ’em in it. He’s got 17 points on 7-12 FG. Everybody else shooting 41%. Miami by 12 at the half. – 8:34 PM
Raptors’ defensive energy focus just hasn’t been there. Heat’s FG% has come down slightly, but they’re shooting 58%. The still red-hot Gary Trent is keeping ’em in it. He’s got 17 points on 7-12 FG. Everybody else shooting 41%. Miami by 12 at the half. – 8:34 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking some of the 2020 class going off last night, Isaiah Jackson busting out, Gary Trent Jr. rolling, lots of ball-handlers missing Monday’s action, some letdowns, and more in NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 9:45 AM
Talking some of the 2020 class going off last night, Isaiah Jackson busting out, Gary Trent Jr. rolling, lots of ball-handlers missing Monday’s action, some letdowns, and more in NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 9:45 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors hoped this is the version of Gary Trent Jr. they were signing in the off-season and lately the rising star at shooting guard has erased all doubt: https://t.co/KoMgOltqyL pic.twitter.com/9CduaDXWc9 – 8:26 AM
The Raptors hoped this is the version of Gary Trent Jr. they were signing in the off-season and lately the rising star at shooting guard has erased all doubt: https://t.co/KoMgOltqyL pic.twitter.com/9CduaDXWc9 – 8:26 AM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: 2022 Rising Stars: Players and Honorary Coaches Announced -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 1, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Rising Stars roster does not include Spurs’ Devin Vassell: Here’s what he said at shootaround about the possibility of getting selected. “I try not to think about it. It’s one of my personal goals, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to help the team get better.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / February 1, 2022