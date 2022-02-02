Gary Trent Jr. would like to take part in three-point contest

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“He’s a rock star in every sense of the word.”
On Gary Trent Jr., who’s in one hell of a groove and is continuing to establish himself as a foundational piece for the Raptors: https://t.co/nGeSQR0IF1 pic.twitter.com/8w9hEOngKD12:25 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s not in the flow. He is the flow. He is his own flow.” — Fred VanVleet on the Gary Trent Jr. experience. – 11:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet on Gary Trent Jr.: “He’s a rockstar in every sense of the word… He’s not in the flow. He is the flow. He’s his own flow.” pic.twitter.com/YRCiMMP0kD10:48 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lots of big moments for Gary Trent Jr. He ties DeMar DeRozan with five straight games of 30+ points. He also came to media room with a Prada woolen hoodie and — sadly not pictured — a red Prada basketball. The ultimate accessory when you’re on fire. pic.twitter.com/cf09n7TsaR10:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent was wearing a Prada basketball as an accessory. – 10:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. says he would be interested in competing in the 3-point contest at all-star if the league calls and asks. – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Gary Trent Jr. 30-point games
Last 5 games: 5
1st 174 career games: 4
That’s now tied with DeMar DeRozan for the most consecutive 30-point games in Raptors history. – 10:23 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
With all these consecutive 30+ point performances, Gary Trent is putting up Joel Embiid-like numbers. – 10:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If your Dad is as big as Gary Trent Jr. Dad, you can probably feel comfortably talking trash to PJ Tucker. Otherwise, maybe not advisable. – 9:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gary Trent Jr. vs the Heat 👉👈 Michael Jordan – 9:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in NBA history with 30+ points and 5+ threes in 5 straight games:
Stephen Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/JEOgHNVcyr9:40 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
GARY TRENT JR IS COOKIN MY GOODNESS
AND HES BARKING AT PJ – 9:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. has scored 30+ points in 5 straight games, matching the longest streak in Raptors franchise history (initially set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016). – 9:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ defensive energy focus just hasn’t been there. Heat’s FG% has come down slightly, but they’re shooting 58%. The still red-hot Gary Trent is keeping ’em in it. He’s got 17 points on 7-12 FG. Everybody else shooting 41%. Miami by 12 at the half. – 8:34 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking some of the 2020 class going off last night, Isaiah Jackson busting out, Gary Trent Jr. rolling, lots of ball-handlers missing Monday’s action, some letdowns, and more in NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…9:45 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors hoped this is the version of Gary Trent Jr. they were signing in the off-season and lately the rising star at shooting guard has erased all doubt: https://t.co/KoMgOltqyL pic.twitter.com/9CduaDXWc98:26 AM

