Grizzlies vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (35-18) play against the New York Knicks (27-27) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 67, New York Knicks 54 (Q3 10:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New York is completely packing it in the paint to begin this half. Bane and Morant miss 3s to start. The third by Ziaire Williams goes down. – 9:02 PM
New York is completely packing it in the paint to begin this half. Bane and Morant miss 3s to start. The third by Ziaire Williams goes down. – 9:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
36-18 Grizz advantage from inside the paint in 1st half and 16-2 advantage in fast break pts
2nd half: Grizz need to keep attacking the glass and eliminate the Knicks from getting offensive rebounds and a 2nd look…& defend w/out fouling! too many FTs for NY – 8:54 PM
36-18 Grizz advantage from inside the paint in 1st half and 16-2 advantage in fast break pts
2nd half: Grizz need to keep attacking the glass and eliminate the Knicks from getting offensive rebounds and a 2nd look…& defend w/out fouling! too many FTs for NY – 8:54 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
GO GO GRIZZLIES 😳😳😳
(📼 @Memphis Grizzlies)
pic.twitter.com/kYGJD4J86m – 8:51 PM
GO GO GRIZZLIES 😳😳😳
(📼 @Memphis Grizzlies)
pic.twitter.com/kYGJD4J86m – 8:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies with the 64-52 lead at the half!
Morant: 15pts, 2reb, 5ast
De’Anthony Melton: 11pts
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 10pts, 5reb – 8:49 PM
Grizzlies with the 64-52 lead at the half!
Morant: 15pts, 2reb, 5ast
De’Anthony Melton: 11pts
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 10pts, 5reb – 8:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies absolutely dominate the first half at MSG. Memphis leads the New York Knicks 64-52 at the half.
Ja Morant leads Memphis with 15 points, 7/13FG and 5 assists…. in only 15 minutes. – 8:46 PM
Grizzlies absolutely dominate the first half at MSG. Memphis leads the New York Knicks 64-52 at the half.
Ja Morant leads Memphis with 15 points, 7/13FG and 5 assists…. in only 15 minutes. – 8:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
when Ja Morant saw Evan Fournier as the last line of defense between him and an alley oop pic.twitter.com/YPFlMLKx4P – 8:46 PM
when Ja Morant saw Evan Fournier as the last line of defense between him and an alley oop pic.twitter.com/YPFlMLKx4P – 8:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 64 Knicks 52
Ja Morant has 15 points and 5 assists. Grizzlies have made more threes (7) than they did in their entire last game (6). – 8:46 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 64 Knicks 52
Ja Morant has 15 points and 5 assists. Grizzlies have made more threes (7) than they did in their entire last game (6). – 8:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The noise for Ja Morant at MSG tonight is like a Stephen Curry sound. You hear the oohs and aahs as soon as the crowd thinks he’s about to do anything. He’s got 15 at halftime and the Grizzlies lead 64-52. – 8:46 PM
The noise for Ja Morant at MSG tonight is like a Stephen Curry sound. You hear the oohs and aahs as soon as the crowd thinks he’s about to do anything. He’s got 15 at halftime and the Grizzlies lead 64-52. – 8:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant clearly holds no grudge against ESPN. He’s giving them a show. 15 points and five assists in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Ja Morant clearly holds no grudge against ESPN. He’s giving them a show. 15 points and five assists in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
took sum. lob sum. finish sum .
@Ja Morant // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/PC7yZaR8RT – 8:44 PM
took sum. lob sum. finish sum .
@Ja Morant // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/PC7yZaR8RT – 8:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Oh. My. Ja.
The Grizzlies are the best show in the NBA right now. – 8:44 PM
Oh. My. Ja.
The Grizzlies are the best show in the NBA right now. – 8:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
turn the garden into @Ja Morant‘s playground pic.twitter.com/ToCgnNNFna – 8:39 PM
turn the garden into @Ja Morant‘s playground pic.twitter.com/ToCgnNNFna – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies holding a 59-44 advantage over the Knicks.
Morant was allowed to take a full rest following the first quarter. Once he returned, Morant was everything. Getting what he wants. 2:56 remaining in the first half. – 8:38 PM
Grizzlies holding a 59-44 advantage over the Knicks.
Morant was allowed to take a full rest following the first quarter. Once he returned, Morant was everything. Getting what he wants. 2:56 remaining in the first half. – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, is having some fun in MSG. Ja got a two-handed dunk and Tee let the MSG crowd know. He then mimicked Ja’s made layup with his hands and was talking to some Knicks fans sitting courtside 😂 – 8:36 PM
Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, is having some fun in MSG. Ja got a two-handed dunk and Tee let the MSG crowd know. He then mimicked Ja’s made layup with his hands and was talking to some Knicks fans sitting courtside 😂 – 8:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks have four baskets in the second quarter and Robinson has three of them. Thibodeau just took him out and not sure why. Athletically he’s about the only guy on the Grizzlies’ level right now. – 8:35 PM
Knicks have four baskets in the second quarter and Robinson has three of them. Thibodeau just took him out and not sure why. Athletically he’s about the only guy on the Grizzlies’ level right now. – 8:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant checks back into the game in the 2nd qtr and has a quick 6pts in less than 2 minutes. – 8:35 PM
Ja Morant checks back into the game in the 2nd qtr and has a quick 6pts in less than 2 minutes. – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good news: RJ Barrett is not fast enough to guard Ja Morant.
Bad news: Mitchell Robinson is getting his way inside. – 8:34 PM
Good news: RJ Barrett is not fast enough to guard Ja Morant.
Bad news: Mitchell Robinson is getting his way inside. – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
your 7 footer can’t rock out like this 🦄
10 in the game for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/SI2B9KUPLa – 8:31 PM
your 7 footer can’t rock out like this 🦄
10 in the game for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/SI2B9KUPLa – 8:31 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jaren Jackson Jr. mic’d up @ Madison Square Garden on ESPN…it’s amazing! – 8:28 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. mic’d up @ Madison Square Garden on ESPN…it’s amazing! – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane feels like he is pressing for looks.
You want a guys like Bane to keep shooting, but hopefully out of this timeout, they’re better looks.
Memphis up 48-33 on the Knicks. – 8:26 PM
Desmond Bane feels like he is pressing for looks.
You want a guys like Bane to keep shooting, but hopefully out of this timeout, they’re better looks.
Memphis up 48-33 on the Knicks. – 8:26 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
In Jersey tomorrow for the @MetroClassic but had to drop by MSG tonight for the Grizzlies. Ja-Bane-JJJ must watch especially for draft fans. pic.twitter.com/BQ9nnXYRuq – 8:25 PM
In Jersey tomorrow for the @MetroClassic but had to drop by MSG tonight for the Grizzlies. Ja-Bane-JJJ must watch especially for draft fans. pic.twitter.com/BQ9nnXYRuq – 8:25 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Grizzlies have already matched the amount of three-pointers (6) that they had on Monday night in a game that went into OT & we aren’t even halfway into the 2nd qtr yet. – 8:24 PM
The Grizzlies have already matched the amount of three-pointers (6) that they had on Monday night in a game that went into OT & we aren’t even halfway into the 2nd qtr yet. – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies have already made as many 3-pointers (6) as they did in the loss vs. the Sixers. There is still more than 8 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
Grizzlies up 48-31 – 8:22 PM
The Grizzlies have already made as many 3-pointers (6) as they did in the loss vs. the Sixers. There is still more than 8 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.
Grizzlies up 48-31 – 8:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis leads by 19 here at MSG. They are shooting close to 60%. In control pretty much the whole way so far. – 8:22 PM
Memphis leads by 19 here at MSG. They are shooting close to 60%. In control pretty much the whole way so far. – 8:22 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Memphis putting on a Garden clinic at 45-27. Fun team to watch. City to root for. – 8:20 PM
Memphis putting on a Garden clinic at 45-27. Fun team to watch. City to root for. – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There is a big speed and athleticism difference in this game. And it’s not in favor of the Knicks. – 8:17 PM
There is a big speed and athleticism difference in this game. And it’s not in favor of the Knicks. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
35-27 Grizzlies after one quarter. 11 points from Melton off the bench. MSG crowd has gotten pretty loud off of a couple Grizzlies alley-oops. – 8:14 PM
35-27 Grizzlies after one quarter. 11 points from Melton off the bench. MSG crowd has gotten pretty loud off of a couple Grizzlies alley-oops. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies take a 35-27 lead into the second quarter at MSG.
That quarter was all about Mr. Do Something off the bench for Memphis. Really Brandon Clarke as a whole. This has the making of a bench bounce back game. – 8:14 PM
Grizzlies take a 35-27 lead into the second quarter at MSG.
That quarter was all about Mr. Do Something off the bench for Memphis. Really Brandon Clarke as a whole. This has the making of a bench bounce back game. – 8:14 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
First time I had a convo about a possible return to Vancouver for #NBA … if league expands. That could be interesting…Seattle, Vancouver, Portland rivalry. Move New Orleans & Memphis to the East.
#Sports #Business – 8:13 PM
First time I had a convo about a possible return to Vancouver for #NBA … if league expands. That could be interesting…Seattle, Vancouver, Portland rivalry. Move New Orleans & Memphis to the East.
#Sports #Business – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
JERSEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEYY GET BUSY.
@Kyle Anderson // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/syJXebuUH8 – 8:11 PM
JERSEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEYY GET BUSY.
@Kyle Anderson // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/syJXebuUH8 – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I was wrong you guys.
D-Melt is going to add to the long list of *role players* that cook the Knicks at MSG. – 8:10 PM
I was wrong you guys.
D-Melt is going to add to the long list of *role players* that cook the Knicks at MSG. – 8:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said before game Knicks will give up the 3 because they pack the paint. And taking advantage in leading 29-19. – 8:07 PM
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said before game Knicks will give up the 3 because they pack the paint. And taking advantage in leading 29-19. – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Grizzlies lead the league in points in the paint but knew they’d need to hit from outside against Knicks. So far, so good. They’ve got four 3-pointers and a 28-19 lead late in the first quarter. – 8:05 PM
Grizzlies lead the league in points in the paint but knew they’d need to hit from outside against Knicks. So far, so good. They’ve got four 3-pointers and a 28-19 lead late in the first quarter. – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not sure who was more incredulous at no one guarding Melton on that last 3 – Fournier, who had his arms raised questioningly, or Clyde on MSG. – 8:02 PM
Not sure who was more incredulous at no one guarding Melton on that last 3 – Fournier, who had his arms raised questioningly, or Clyde on MSG. – 8:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
MR. DO SOMETHING! 28-19 Grizzlies behind 9 Melton points off the bench! – 8:02 PM
MR. DO SOMETHING! 28-19 Grizzlies behind 9 Melton points off the bench! – 8:02 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Grizzlies’ star guard showed up in the Garden. Morant’s been good too. – 8:02 PM
The Grizzlies’ star guard showed up in the Garden. Morant’s been good too. – 8:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The shots that Memphis was missing on to start, they’re now hitting with confidence.
Specifically, De’Anthony Melton off the Grizzlies bench. – 8:01 PM
The shots that Memphis was missing on to start, they’re now hitting with confidence.
Specifically, De’Anthony Melton off the Grizzlies bench. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
off ball work matters.
@Desmond Bane // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/8ZnmFIq5Nl – 8:00 PM
off ball work matters.
@Desmond Bane // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/8ZnmFIq5Nl – 8:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lindsey Vonn, C.C. Sabathia and Jake Paul in the house tonight for Grizzlies-Knicks. – 7:56 PM
Lindsey Vonn, C.C. Sabathia and Jake Paul in the house tonight for Grizzlies-Knicks. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies getting off to a slower start than usual by their standards.
However, the Knicks offense is alive and well. 11 all with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter. Timeout Memphis. – 7:55 PM
Grizzlies getting off to a slower start than usual by their standards.
However, the Knicks offense is alive and well. 11 all with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter. Timeout Memphis. – 7:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Evan Fournier looks a different (younger) person when he has a fresh fade… – 7:54 PM
Evan Fournier looks a different (younger) person when he has a fresh fade… – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It took less than two minutes for Memphis to get its first alley-oop of the night. – 7:49 PM
It took less than two minutes for Memphis to get its first alley-oop of the night. – 7:49 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Star-less in Cleveland: #Knicks likely won’t have any players in any of All-Star Weekend games #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/02/kni… – 7:46 PM
Star-less in Cleveland: #Knicks likely won’t have any players in any of All-Star Weekend games #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/02/kni… – 7:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just got a loud applause when he was introduced in the starting lineup at Madison Square Garden. – 7:42 PM
Ja Morant just got a loud applause when he was introduced in the starting lineup at Madison Square Garden. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant will add to the long list of superstars that tore the Knicks up at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Mark my words. – 7:38 PM
Ja Morant will add to the long list of superstars that tore the Knicks up at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Mark my words. – 7:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @New York Knicks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/680T2mbvIr – 7:35 PM
starting 5⃣ vs. @New York Knicks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/680T2mbvIr – 7:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if you see these dogs in your front yard……,,,. pic.twitter.com/FWyE6VVnZ8 – 7:25 PM
if you see these dogs in your front yard……,,,. pic.twitter.com/FWyE6VVnZ8 – 7:25 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Family over everything 🧡💙
@Nerlens Noel | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Tk6M1SEWEM – 7:20 PM
Family over everything 🧡💙
@Nerlens Noel | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Tk6M1SEWEM – 7:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PSA: always keep a clean pair of forces 💧 pic.twitter.com/oeGSJyO2mt – 7:07 PM
PSA: always keep a clean pair of forces 💧 pic.twitter.com/oeGSJyO2mt – 7:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This Knicks fan couple (bottom left) just got engaged during Ja Morant warmups, naturally. pic.twitter.com/AFnNADTPlq – 6:59 PM
This Knicks fan couple (bottom left) just got engaged during Ja Morant warmups, naturally. pic.twitter.com/AFnNADTPlq – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Big ups to our own @SoniaRaman on National Girls and Women in Sports Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/xldQ08uhbA – 6:33 PM
Big ups to our own @SoniaRaman on National Girls and Women in Sports Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/xldQ08uhbA – 6:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Off to work.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/7eXNB1FgkD – 6:20 PM
Off to work.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/7eXNB1FgkD – 6:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says he is hopeful Steven Adams is going to be able to play. Adams is questionable with a sprained ankle. – 6:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says he is hopeful Steven Adams is going to be able to play. Adams is questionable with a sprained ankle. – 6:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Knicks coach Tom Thibodaeu says that the Grizzlies length and defense reminds him of his early Bulls teams. – 5:56 PM
Knicks coach Tom Thibodaeu says that the Grizzlies length and defense reminds him of his early Bulls teams. – 5:56 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Last dance tonight for MSG Network sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow as she heads out for maternity leave after tonight’s Memphis game. – 5:54 PM
Last dance tonight for MSG Network sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow as she heads out for maternity leave after tonight’s Memphis game. – 5:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tom Thibodeau, who has coached Derrick Rose for most of his NBA career, gave his take on the Ja Morant-Derrick Rose comparisons:
“They’re different. The pressure on the defense, I’d say that’s similar.” – 5:53 PM
Tom Thibodeau, who has coached Derrick Rose for most of his NBA career, gave his take on the Ja Morant-Derrick Rose comparisons:
“They’re different. The pressure on the defense, I’d say that’s similar.” – 5:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Ja Morant’s fearlessness in attacking the rim is what allows him to be so successful at his size scoring inside. – 5:53 PM
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Ja Morant’s fearlessness in attacking the rim is what allows him to be so successful at his size scoring inside. – 5:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Looking at the numbers before our matchup with Memphis 📊
@DKSportsbook | #NewYorkForever – 5:50 PM
Looking at the numbers before our matchup with Memphis 📊
@DKSportsbook | #NewYorkForever – 5:50 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Here is one of the many reasons why Ja Morant has been remarkable…
…and also what to watch for tonight vs the Knicks! 💯 pic.twitter.com/3yAYFMiiDo – 5:36 PM
Here is one of the many reasons why Ja Morant has been remarkable…
…and also what to watch for tonight vs the Knicks! 💯 pic.twitter.com/3yAYFMiiDo – 5:36 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
It’s February, there’s a foot of snow on the ground in New York and it gets dark at 5:30. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.
I got emails today for credentials to the Big East and MAAC Tournaments.
March is coming. pic.twitter.com/cRndu0P4I6 – 5:33 PM
It’s February, there’s a foot of snow on the ground in New York and it gets dark at 5:30. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.
I got emails today for credentials to the Big East and MAAC Tournaments.
March is coming. pic.twitter.com/cRndu0P4I6 – 5:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Killian Tillie getting ready to go tonight at MSG 😂 pic.twitter.com/ioI6pFtfMc – 5:26 PM
Killian Tillie getting ready to go tonight at MSG 😂 pic.twitter.com/ioI6pFtfMc – 5:26 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Dark Side heads to the Mecca.
@Kendrick Perkins and @Chiney Ogwumike break down tonight’s Knicks/Grizzlies match up on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/gfWC8SPxum – 5:21 PM
The Dark Side heads to the Mecca.
@Kendrick Perkins and @Chiney Ogwumike break down tonight’s Knicks/Grizzlies match up on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/gfWC8SPxum – 5:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
All energy and good vibes.
See the game through Trip’s eyes in our latest Grizz Mic’d up 🦄
@Verizon // @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/39VuJglpAX – 4:21 PM
All energy and good vibes.
See the game through Trip’s eyes in our latest Grizz Mic’d up 🦄
@Verizon // @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/39VuJglpAX – 4:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
“When I create, I look to inspire — not only the people around me but you never know who’s going to see it and be affected by it.”
Introducing our #BlackHistoryMonth logo, created by the talented and New York’s own, Rashida Chavis. pic.twitter.com/zckLePRy9v – 4:20 PM
“When I create, I look to inspire — not only the people around me but you never know who’s going to see it and be affected by it.”
Introducing our #BlackHistoryMonth logo, created by the talented and New York’s own, Rashida Chavis. pic.twitter.com/zckLePRy9v – 4:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mark Cuban says Mavs will try to keep potential Knicks target Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:58 PM
Mark Cuban says Mavs will try to keep potential Knicks target Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really good work by @Tim MacMahon on this piece about the Grizzlies’ vibe and culture. AK espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:54 PM
Really good work by @Tim MacMahon on this piece about the Grizzlies’ vibe and culture. AK espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Remember when LeBron cussed out Memphis’ Desmond Bane in the middle of a game? The Grizzlies are quite proud of that moment, which epitomizes their identity. Ja Morant: “I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don’t back down.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:34 PM
Remember when LeBron cussed out Memphis’ Desmond Bane in the middle of a game? The Grizzlies are quite proud of that moment, which epitomizes their identity. Ja Morant: “I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don’t back down.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
One guy I haven’t seen get much publicity for Most Improved Player, but should be in the conversation is Jaren Jackson Jr. His improvement on defense this year has been enormous. From guy with fouling issues who wasn’t always completely reliable to Legit All-Defense contender. – 3:33 PM
One guy I haven’t seen get much publicity for Most Improved Player, but should be in the conversation is Jaren Jackson Jr. His improvement on defense this year has been enormous. From guy with fouling issues who wasn’t always completely reliable to Legit All-Defense contender. – 3:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
No. 5 on the Knicks All-Time Block List ☑️
Keep going, Mitch! pic.twitter.com/YPQKjaBdrp – 3:30 PM
No. 5 on the Knicks All-Time Block List ☑️
Keep going, Mitch! pic.twitter.com/YPQKjaBdrp – 3:30 PM
Nerlens Noel @NerlensNoel3
My Haitian Heritage is a big part of my success.
Discipline, resilience & respect are the pillars of the legacy I want to build.
I share these values with Rhum Barbancourt @barbancourtHT an award-winning rum & icon of Haitian culture for 160 years. 🇭🇹🥃
#Barbancourt160 pic.twitter.com/7AzONBQgxT – 3:09 PM
My Haitian Heritage is a big part of my success.
Discipline, resilience & respect are the pillars of the legacy I want to build.
I share these values with Rhum Barbancourt @barbancourtHT an award-winning rum & icon of Haitian culture for 160 years. 🇭🇹🥃
#Barbancourt160 pic.twitter.com/7AzONBQgxT – 3:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s Mailbag touched on potential trades of NYK veterans, Tom Thibodeau, making room for Cam Reddish & more. Thanks to @Kivi015, @mark3_v, @BoeingsBias, @CuseKnicksFan, @All3t0_87 & @TeddyIsland for the questions! Link to full show: https://t.co/nllIT8mwWk pic.twitter.com/EbLJ2PsseK – 3:06 PM
This week’s Mailbag touched on potential trades of NYK veterans, Tom Thibodeau, making room for Cam Reddish & more. Thanks to @Kivi015, @mark3_v, @BoeingsBias, @CuseKnicksFan, @All3t0_87 & @TeddyIsland for the questions! Link to full show: https://t.co/nllIT8mwWk pic.twitter.com/EbLJ2PsseK – 3:06 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Should the Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook? @Chris Mannix and I debate, on the latest Order on the Court. pic.twitter.com/hYlX20UVAo – 2:48 PM
Should the Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook? @Chris Mannix and I debate, on the latest Order on the Court. pic.twitter.com/hYlX20UVAo – 2:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves are now 11th in offense for the season and 11th on defense.
The only other teams in the NBA top-11 in both categories: PHX, MIA, MEM, MIL, PHI – 2:14 PM
The Timberwolves are now 11th in offense for the season and 11th on defense.
The only other teams in the NBA top-11 in both categories: PHX, MIA, MEM, MIL, PHI – 2:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲:
⚫️ Daily Facts
⚫️ HBCU Engagement
⚫️ Community Programming
⚫️ Employee Engagement
Read about all the events ⬇️
nba.com/grizzlies/news… – 2:13 PM
𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲:
⚫️ Daily Facts
⚫️ HBCU Engagement
⚫️ Community Programming
⚫️ Employee Engagement
Read about all the events ⬇️
nba.com/grizzlies/news… – 2:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Oakley tells story of LeBron saying Dolan is why he’d never play for Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/02/oak… – 2:07 PM
Oakley tells story of LeBron saying Dolan is why he’d never play for Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/02/oak… – 2:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
couple of big Wobnesday promotions @UnderdogFantasy for tonight:
1) You’ll notice in today’s Over/Under prop list, we are offering Ja Morant to score at least 1 point in MSG.
2) Wobnesday is the site’s biggest NBA daily payout to date: $50k in prizes
➡️ https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/jXxUJlyxgP – 1:54 PM
couple of big Wobnesday promotions @UnderdogFantasy for tonight:
1) You’ll notice in today’s Over/Under prop list, we are offering Ja Morant to score at least 1 point in MSG.
2) Wobnesday is the site’s biggest NBA daily payout to date: $50k in prizes
➡️ https://t.co/pU9Em4uMTC pic.twitter.com/jXxUJlyxgP – 1:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
1⃣ of 3⃣ players in @NBA history to average 35+ ppg, 7 rpg, 7+ apg over any 7 game span at age 22 or under. pic.twitter.com/RfXM0ElGOj – 1:52 PM
1⃣ of 3⃣ players in @NBA history to average 35+ ppg, 7 rpg, 7+ apg over any 7 game span at age 22 or under. pic.twitter.com/RfXM0ElGOj – 1:52 PM