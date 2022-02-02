Hawks keeping an eye on Josh Hart?

Josh Hart is also a player to keep an eye on, thanks to his team-friendly contract, which is non-guaranteed next season, as noted on our Pelicans salary page. Some teams have liked him from afar. One of those teams is Atlanta.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on Josh Hart (left knee contusion) being out tonight at Detroit: “He got banged up (in the Cleveland game). He’ll continue to take it day-to-day. That’s how it’s been with his knee.” – 5:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart will miss tonight’s game in Detroit with a left knee contusion. Brandon Ingram still listed as questionable. – 12:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram is questionable for tonight’s game while Josh Hart will sit with a left knee contusion. pic.twitter.com/O5pS295S0x – 12:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram questionable, Josh Hart out for Tuesday’s game at Detroit. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/1I17dgJe6i pic.twitter.com/0xuE1bWkO8 – 12:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Jaxson at the 4 minutes 👀 – 6:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels going with a jumbo lineup. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans say Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas will play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas are available to play tonight at Cleveland – 6:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram will be out again tonight vs. Cleveland, per Willie Green.
Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart will go through their warmups before their status is determined for tonight. – 5:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram is OUT tonight against the Cavaliers, per Willie Green.
Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Hart remain game-time decisions. – 5:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain), Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) and Josh Hart (left knee sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland, per the Pelicans. – 4:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know how many other centers in the NBA can do what Rob Williams does here. Action starts with a PnR where Williams steps up to contest Devonte’ Graham at the arc. After the pass, Josh Hart thinks he has a floater. Rob has other thoughts. Block and shot-clock violation. pic.twitter.com/5DEQYz7P9I – 10:41 AM
The Pelicans could make a strong offer for some of the top names available in this year’s trade deadline. They hold the sixth-worst offense in the league and could use a scoring boost if they’re trying to make a push for the play-in tournament. For example, they could make an offer consisting of Josh Hart, draft picks, and salary filler for scoring guards such as CJ McCollum or Buddy Hield. An additional ball-dominant scoring threat could help them in late-game situations. -via HoopsHype / January 25, 2022
NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022
Michael Scotto: Also, the Pelicans and Josh Hart. A lot of executives thought when he signed his contract that it was designed to be traded. He’s a guy I can see getting some value around the league due to his defensive ability and knowing himself as a role player. Yossi Gozlan: Hart’s contract is very unique. It’s got multiple non-guaranteed years, and one of those years also has an option. -via HoopsHype / December 1, 2021