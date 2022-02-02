Heat eyeing Christian Wood

Sources tell Heavy.com that among the ideas floated has been a deal centering on Rocket big man Christian Wood and Miami shooter Duncan Robinson. Involved people have downplayed there being anything substantive, and there would clearly be other moving parts involved. But others are saying there is at least some basketball sense to the talk. “I’ve got to think Houston wants more,” said one NBA GM. “And with the way they’ve been approaching things these last few weeks, I’d go as far as to say that’s for sure.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun together? Full-sized Cavs could give Rockets a chance to experiment. Likely would not be the last time. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:00 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun together? Full-sized Cavs could give Rockets a chance to experiment ift.tt/95rcMnGbw – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun together? Full-sized Cavs could give Rockets a chance to experiment houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trash talking and torched: Takeaways from Rockets’ loss to Warriors, including Kevin Porter Jr. battling Stephen Curry, Christian Wood going from hot shooting early to not shooting late, a rookie on the rise houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:37 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood on Steph Curry: “Overall, I thought we were making it tough on him, but he’s a great player.” – 11:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q3: Warriors up 87-78 on the Rockets. Once again, Golden State has struggled with Christian Wood, who has 22 points and 10 rebounds so far. – 9:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood’s five 3s match his season high, one shy of his career high. Rockets set up a play for him to open the half with a 3-pointer. He has 22 in 19 minutes. – 9:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood is 4-for-7 from 3, the rest of the Rockets are 1-of-13 – 9:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
When KAT tortured the Warriors last Thursday with 23 pts in 17 first-half minutes, they doubled him after halftime
When KAT tortured the Warriors last Thursday with 23 pts in 17 first-half minutes, they doubled him after halftime
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Fourth triple of the night for Christian Wood, leads Houston’s scorers by some distance tonight with 17. Next highest is 6. – 8:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m not saying it’s a tryout, but Christian Wood’s last two games against the Warriors have been impressive. He just scored 14 points on 5-8 shooting (3-5 3P) to go with 5 boards in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is DOMINATING to start. #Rockets were down 10-0. He’s got 13 points now with Houston up 19-18. – 8:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets, once down 10-0, take a 15-14 lead after a Tate dunk on a nice feed from Porter. Christian Wood has hit 3 threes – 8:24 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets back to their normal starters:
#Rockets back to their normal starters:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Christian Wood went through a pregame walk-through and is over yesterday’s migraine headaches. – 6:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood went through walk-through today and will play tonight, per Silas. A migraine kept him out of practice yesterday – 6:21 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood will also play after missing the last two days with migranes. – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Christian Wood sits out practice ift.tt/PnVdXNMi9 – 6:18 PM
“Houston’s really been over-valuing Woods and Eric Gordon. They think they’re going to get back a major piece, but they’re unrealistic with their expectations. I’ve looked around the league at what they’re putting out there — and I know they have, too. And no one is willing to give up a cornerstone player.” -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2022
Two years ago, Robinson shot 46.6% when opponents were four feet or more away from him on 3-pointers, according to NBA.com stats. That is down to 39.5% this year. But while one league source said Miami wouldn’t feel bad about getting more shots for Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, a Heat source said the important factor with Robinson is that he gives Butler and Bam Adebayo more room to operate. -via Heavy.com / February 2, 2022
The same can be said of starting center Christian Wood. The 26-year-old has been subject to interest around the league, and sources say Miami has been one of the more persistent teams in engaging with Houston on the versatile big man. But barring a blow-me-away offer, Wood should remain in Houston past the deadline, sources tell The Athletic. He’s averaging 17.5 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022