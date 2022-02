Heat eyeing Christian Wood

The same can be said of starting center Christian Wood. The 26-year-old has been subject to interest around the league, and sources say Miami has been one of the more persistent teams in engaging with Houston on the versatile big man. But barring a blow-me-away offer, Wood should remain in Houston past the deadline, sources tell The Athletic. He’s averaging 17.5 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022