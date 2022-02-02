Kings would want a first-round pick for Harrison Barnes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes is 0-for-4 from the field and 2-for-6 from the line. 2 points. Not a great showing so far. – 9:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Moe Harkless
Richaun Holmes – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Scotto: Utah has discussed several wing options, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington, Josh Richardson, Josh Okogie, sources say. They’ve certainly done due diligence, and the mold of finding a defensive wing certainly appears to fit with all those names. There’s a commonality there. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
When Danny Ainge was in Boston, they had talks with the Sacramento Kings to try to acquire Barnes. Now that Ainge has shifted to the Utah Jazz, it appears that the eye for Barnes remains. I’ve said this on other podcasts and have always maintained that Ainge was brought there to make a trade to bolster the team… They’ve got to improve in the West, especially when you look at the Warriors and Suns. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be buyers heading into the trade deadline and have expressed interest in trading for several players, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022