Kyrie Irving on Net's Big Three: 'We think about the long term and how well we gel together as a trio'

Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving on how often he, Kevin Durant and James Harden haven’t played together: “I hate that I even have to answer that question. We think about it daily. It’s not something that’s short-sighted for us. We think about the long term and how well we gel together as a trio.”
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“My body is weird.” Mikal Bridges when asked about how he plays so many minutes, guards guys like James Harden and Kyrie Irving and still score a season-high 27. #Suns pic.twitter.com/afla1zuunt – 2:06 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie: “I think James said it last year, there’s not a lot of teams that could be out on the floor with us that can match up very well with us. That’s just the confidence we have in one another when all three of us are healthy and we’re playing at a high level …” – 1:57 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Man, honestly, I hate that I even have to answer that question. We think about it daily. It’s not something that is shortsighted for us. We think about the long-term and how well we gel together as a trio.”
-Kyrie Irving says he, Durant and Harden have some “long-term” visions. pic.twitter.com/NsNYeEWy1h – 1:34 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on how often he, Kevin Durant and James Harden haven’t played together: “I hate that I even have to answer that question. We think about it daily. It’s not something that’s short-sighted for us. We think about the long term and how well we gel together as a trio.” pic.twitter.com/IQKoswdpqu – 1:33 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie says he thinks about the fact that the Nets’ big three hasn’t been together much “daily.” He’s hopeful that the pieces will come together at the right time later in the season for his team. – 1:26 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Suns beat the Nets 121-111. The losing streak is five, the longest in Steve Nash’s year and a half in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving tried to rally the Nets and Blake Griffin was a pleasant surprise. The Suns are scary. BK heads to Sacramento tomorrow night. See you there. – 12:28 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden finishes 6-for-19 from the field for 22 points in 37 minutes. Kyrie finishes 10-for-20 from the field for 26 points in 37 minutes. Quick turnaround given Kings game is tomorrow night. – 12:27 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nets waving the white flag taking Kyrie Irving and James Harden out. Surprised they wouldn’t keep Kyrie in and give him a shot or two – 12:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What was a dozen-point deficit is now down to 95-92. Kyrie Irving has led the #Nets rally, with seven of his 22 points in the first 2:25 of the fourth quarter. – 12:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That Kyrie Irving.
Up to 22. #Suns lead down to three, but #Nets have gotten back into this with the 3 ball.
15-of-35. Have four players who have hit three 3s. Harden, Irving, Mills and Edwards.
Aren’t turning the ball over either. Haven’t had one since halftime. – 12:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Suns lead the Nets 95-92. Kyrie Irving up to 22 points. BK continues to hang in there. Need to be careful on defense with the Suns already in the bonus. – 12:01 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s the game: Kyrie Irving is 6-of-14 and James Harden is 6-of-17.
Meanwhile Devin Booker’s up to 30, Mikal Bridges has 18 on 8/12 FG and Cam Johnson’s got 16 off the bench for the Suns. Nets need their stars to deliver in the fourth to seal the deal. – 11:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Suns lead the Nets 91-82. Blake Griffin just hit a 3…and then got a T. Tough shooting night from Harden and Kyrie. – 11:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets took a 70-69 lead after a Patty Mills three with 7:17 left in third. Since then the Suns have been on a 19-6 run. Kyrie and Harden are a combined 11-for-29 from the field. – 11:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges got that pass in the corner so DA could get the ball and he wasn’t in position to seal off Irving. Rhythm just hasn’t been there with that part of the offense tonight – 11:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kessler Edwards just hit his third 3 of the night. #Suns coach Monty Williams on what he’s seen in the #Nets rookie: “Just his energy, his ability to knock down shots from catch-shot environment. All these guys they’ve integrated have learned how to play with James & Kyrie.” – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Irving beating #Suns down floor for layup. #Suns lead down to 2. – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 65 #Nets 58 Half
PHX: Booker 18 (14 in 1st), Bridges 14, Johnson 13 (3-of-6 from 3). Team: 57.5% FG (6-of-13 on 3s), 13-of-16 FTs.
BKN: Harden 15, Irving 9. Team: 50% FG (9-of-22 3PTs), 9-of-15 FTs.
Ties 2. Lead changes: 5
Nets 7 turnovers led to 11 Phoenix points – 11:26 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My @NBAonTNT report on Kyrie Irving and the New York vaccine mandate with a response from the office of NY mayor Eric Adams. pic.twitter.com/PAn0642Gip – 11:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Suns lead the Nets 65-58. Chris Paul just went coast-to-coast to beat the buzzer for a layup. He’s got nine points, 10 dimes. Nets have stayed within striking distance but haven’t narrowed really threatened. Need a guy not named Kyrie or Harden to get hot. – 11:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Irving got downhill a bit too quickly on that last PnR with Griffin. Could have slowed it down with some hesitation moves, a jab step perhaps. – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nine of the 10 players on the court right now I believe were first round picks.
Johnson, Bridges, Booker, Paul and Ayton for #Suns
Irving, Griffin, Harden, Bembry for #Nets .
Edwards 2nd round. – 11:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden has 15 in 16 minutes. The hand looks fine — he’s moving around well on the hamstring. The Nets desperately need him to stay healthy and help Kyrie offensively during the rest of this trip. – 10:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
When Chauncey Billups was talking about Kyrie being a wizard with the ball a couple weeks back — he was talking about sequences just like that one. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyrie has the ball on a string, but #Suns up eight as Johnson hits 3 answer of Mills 3 off Irving pass. – 10:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving has a knack for turning nothing into something. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul over Kyrie.
Thomas answers.
#Suns up seven as Bridges hits 3. #Suns 10-of-11 from the field. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges on Harden, Booker on Kyrie and Paul is playing safety. #Suns #Nets – 10:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Irving on Paul
Harden on Booker
Bridges on Harden
Booker on Irving
Crowder on Mills
Both teams switching a lot early. – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder opens with 3 on 1st shot.
Irving answers with 3.
Tie game. #Suns #Nets – 10:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Boos for Kyrie Irving during starting intros. Loud cheers for Steve Nash – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Phoenix: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Claxton. – 9:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Claxton will start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Suns. – 9:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards and Nic Claxton are your Nets starters tonight against the Suns. – 9:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We’ve haven’t had a run of availability for 18 months so we’re just used to always having different guys in and out of the lineup. [Kyrie Irving is] about as easy a guy to fit into a a team as there is.”
-Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s part time status and continuity. – 8:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Monty Williams on Kyrie: “He’s just a shifty, unreal scorer. One of the toughest covers in the league.” – 8:19 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Kyrie Irving warms up for TNT action in a Nike Kyrie 1 in Phoenix! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/zgSjtwgB5y – 7:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nets numbers in the 5 road games since KD’s injury
Kyrie Irving (5 GP): 28.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.6 TPG, 1.2 SPG, 50.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%, 95.0 FT%
James Harden (4 GP): 22.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 10.8 APG, 5.3 TPG, 0.8 SPG, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 78.1 FT% – 4:13 PM
More on this storyline
Meanwhile, other teams are concerned that Sixers executive Daryl Morey is tampering with Harden like they believed he did in his run with the Houston Rockets to acquire Chris Paul. Paul had a player option heading into the 2017-18 offseason with the Los Angeles Clippers. -via Bleacher Report / February 1, 2022
Chris Haynes: There’s another player we’re going to add to this dynamic. Michael Rubin. For those who don’t know, the Sixers co-owner is very, very, very good friends with James Harden. And I’ve been talking to a rival owner, talking to rival front office executives, who believe that there can be some talk going on now between both sides. -via Spotify / January 28, 2022
Chris Haynes: Some front office executives are prepared to… when the time comes, if a deal does look like is about to transpire where there could be some potential sign-and-trade in the offseason… They’re prepared to get the league involved on a potential collusion case dating back to what they what they believe could be going on right now, you know as to why we’re probably hearing a lot of Philadelphia, James Harden talk. I was told there will be complaints issued to the league on try to investigate to see if there was any collusion. -via Spotify / January 28, 2022