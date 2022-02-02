Magic vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (11-41) play against the Indiana Pacers (33-33) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Orlando Magic 28, Indiana Pacers 34 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Indiana has, like, no functional bigs. I like playing CHUMA and Moe Wagner at the power positions against such lineups. Get some passing and craft in there! – 7:32 PM
Indiana has, like, no functional bigs. I like playing CHUMA and Moe Wagner at the power positions against such lineups. Get some passing and craft in there! – 7:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 34-28 on the Magic after 1.
Isaiah Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain 22 seconds in. All 10 Pacers available have now played.
Lance Stephenson, who is on the last day of his second and final standard 10-day contract, was the last sub. – 7:31 PM
Pacers up 34-28 on the Magic after 1.
Isaiah Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain 22 seconds in. All 10 Pacers available have now played.
Lance Stephenson, who is on the last day of his second and final standard 10-day contract, was the last sub. – 7:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s good from out there
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tqqjulDS7Q – 7:27 PM
he’s good from out there
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tqqjulDS7Q – 7:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hitting 3s early, that’s where six of their 11 FGs have come from. They’ve jumped ahead 28-14 on the Magic. – 7:25 PM
Pacers hitting 3s early, that’s where six of their 11 FGs have come from. They’ve jumped ahead 28-14 on the Magic. – 7:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Medical Update: Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return. – 7:17 PM
Medical Update: Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return. – 7:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Here’s what the crowd looks like for Magic-Pacers as Indy braces for bad weather. pic.twitter.com/Dxnwkzq5RC – 7:15 PM
Here’s what the crowd looks like for Magic-Pacers as Indy braces for bad weather. pic.twitter.com/Dxnwkzq5RC – 7:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oh no, Isaiah Jackson gets hurt on the first possession of the game. Subbed out with what looked like an ankle sprain with 11:38 left in the 1Q. Terry Taylor coming in.
Jackson went to the locker room. #Pacers – 7:13 PM
Oh no, Isaiah Jackson gets hurt on the first possession of the game. Subbed out with what looked like an ankle sprain with 11:38 left in the 1Q. Terry Taylor coming in.
Jackson went to the locker room. #Pacers – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Geez. The Pacers are already down to just 10 guys for tonight and one of their only available bigs Isaiah Jackson went down on the game’s first play. Immediately limped off to the locker room. – 7:12 PM
Geez. The Pacers are already down to just 10 guys for tonight and one of their only available bigs Isaiah Jackson went down on the game’s first play. Immediately limped off to the locker room. – 7:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson grabbing at his right foot on *the first play of the game*.
Carlisle calls timeout and Jackson heads back to the locker room. – 7:11 PM
Isaiah Jackson grabbing at his right foot on *the first play of the game*.
Carlisle calls timeout and Jackson heads back to the locker room. – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
built by Black history.
#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/sVt2r2JgWG – 7:07 PM
built by Black history.
#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/sVt2r2JgWG – 7:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Gary Harris, the Hamilton Southeastern HS product and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball, back home with the Magic pic.twitter.com/Nfr4Lj2a90 – 6:42 PM
Gary Harris, the Hamilton Southeastern HS product and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball, back home with the Magic pic.twitter.com/Nfr4Lj2a90 – 6:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
running it back with this 5️⃣
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/1MrjnRt7Os – 6:36 PM
running it back with this 5️⃣
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/1MrjnRt7Os – 6:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A look back at the Pacers’ last game, a win over the Clippers led by the rookies. Isaiah Jackson called it “a historical night for me.”
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/isaiah-jacks… – 6:35 PM
A look back at the Pacers’ last game, a win over the Clippers led by the rookies. Isaiah Jackson called it “a historical night for me.”
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/isaiah-jacks… – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 53 at INDIANA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 53 at INDIANA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Magic (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Out (sore right ankle)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (Health & Safety Protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/VQ61Oz5XmW – 6:13 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Magic (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Out (sore right ankle)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (Health & Safety Protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/VQ61Oz5XmW – 6:13 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Drip feat. The Rooks 💧
#ULTRADrip x #Magictogether pic.twitter.com/epPklx03L6 – 5:54 PM
Drip feat. The Rooks 💧
#ULTRADrip x #Magictogether pic.twitter.com/epPklx03L6 – 5:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Zach LaVine
Injury replacements: Jrue Holiday, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/yVwHsbc17p – 5:51 PM
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Zach LaVine
Injury replacements: Jrue Holiday, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/yVwHsbc17p – 5:51 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:28 PM
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett is OUT tonight with a sore right ankle, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:25 PM
Oshae Brissett is OUT tonight with a sore right ankle, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight vs Magic. – 5:25 PM
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight vs Magic. – 5:25 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson going through warmups, looking to follow-up his career performance from Monday: pic.twitter.com/Gx7s6WlNoL – 5:17 PM
Isaiah Jackson going through warmups, looking to follow-up his career performance from Monday: pic.twitter.com/Gx7s6WlNoL – 5:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sign up with @PointsBetIN today and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/6le18y1hqu – 4:28 PM
Sign up with @PointsBetIN today and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/6le18y1hqu – 4:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu adds to growing résumé with dimes, then daggers in win over Magic theathletic.com/3106565/2022/0… – 3:51 PM
Ayo Dosunmu adds to growing résumé with dimes, then daggers in win over Magic theathletic.com/3106565/2022/0… – 3:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ talk about the outburst from the rookies and what that could mean for the near and longterm future.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/klYTpjJNLl – 3:15 PM
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ talk about the outburst from the rookies and what that could mean for the near and longterm future.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/klYTpjJNLl – 3:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Sabonis, Grant, Beal, Celtics, Suns, Eric Gordon, Lakers and more. Huge trade rumor catch-up show! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/EriiM4UnbDk – 2:58 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Sabonis, Grant, Beal, Celtics, Suns, Eric Gordon, Lakers and more. Huge trade rumor catch-up show! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/EriiM4UnbDk – 2:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers are trying to be good but aren’t. How does a team like that approach the trade deadline? By leaning one direction or the other: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 2:37 PM
The Pacers are trying to be good but aren’t. How does a team like that approach the trade deadline? By leaning one direction or the other: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 2:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers guard Chris Duarte, who was selected to participate in the #NBAAIIStar Rising Stars competition, was an Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month nominee.
He averaged 13.2 pts, 4.7 rebs and 2.4 asts in 11 games in January.
📸: by me | —> https://t.co/z5zo1MuTw9 pic.twitter.com/GpIr8diU15 – 2:09 PM
#Pacers guard Chris Duarte, who was selected to participate in the #NBAAIIStar Rising Stars competition, was an Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month nominee.
He averaged 13.2 pts, 4.7 rebs and 2.4 asts in 11 games in January.
📸: by me | —> https://t.co/z5zo1MuTw9 pic.twitter.com/GpIr8diU15 – 2:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a #WallpaperWednesday for our Rising Star 💫 pic.twitter.com/uPr6wLEe9j – 2:06 PM
a #WallpaperWednesday for our Rising Star 💫 pic.twitter.com/uPr6wLEe9j – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 54 points and teammate Kyle Lowry recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Magic.
They are one of four backcourt duos in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/EEyWkHtBeG – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 54 points and teammate Kyle Lowry recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Magic.
They are one of four backcourt duos in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/EEyWkHtBeG – 2:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“He’s big time. … Indy got a good one.” — #Lakers superstar LeBron James on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte.
Duarte, a former Oregon standout, will participate in the Rising Stars competition during #NBAAllStar weekend. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:36 PM
“He’s big time. … Indy got a good one.” — #Lakers superstar LeBron James on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte.
Duarte, a former Oregon standout, will participate in the Rising Stars competition during #NBAAllStar weekend. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd reached 15,000 career points in a 105-95 win over the Magic.
Kidd became just the second player in NBA history with career totals of at least 15,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds, joining Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/a3TR7h5qqZ – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd reached 15,000 career points in a 105-95 win over the Magic.
Kidd became just the second player in NBA history with career totals of at least 15,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds, joining Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/a3TR7h5qqZ – 1:01 PM