Magic vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

February 2, 2022

Game streams

The Orlando Magic (11-41) play against the Indiana Pacers (33-33) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022

Orlando Magic 28, Indiana Pacers 34 (End Q1)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Indiana has, like, no functional bigs. I like playing CHUMA and Moe Wagner at the power positions against such lineups. Get some passing and craft in there! – 7:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 34-28 on the Magic after 1.
Isaiah Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain 22 seconds in. All 10 Pacers available have now played.
Lance Stephenson, who is on the last day of his second and final standard 10-day contract, was the last sub. – 7:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Magic 34-28 after one quarter. Taylor has 7 and 6 while Caris LeVert and Torrey Craig both scored 9 points. Going to be a tough one for the shorthanded Pacers and the Magic on the second night of a back-to-back. – 7:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Terry Taylor checks out after his first 10 minute stint at center with 7 points and 6 rebounds. Torrey Craig is the Pacers backup center tonight — he’s currently matching up with Mo Wagner. – 7:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s good from out there
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tqqjulDS7Q7:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Well, you wouldn’t know half of the Pacers roster was hurt if this was your first time watching them. They’re already at 30 points in about 9 minutes of action and have already canned 6 threes. – 7:26 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
“It’s Torrey Craig time” – Torrey Craig – 7:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hitting 3s early, that’s where six of their 11 FGs have come from. They’ve jumped ahead 28-14 on the Magic. – 7:25 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are not sharp – 7:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Half of being on the Pacers beat the last few seasons is staring at the tunnel behind the Pacers bench during games to see if injured players will return to the court. – 7:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Medical Update: Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is questionable to return. – 7:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Here’s what the crowd looks like for Magic-Pacers as Indy braces for bad weather. pic.twitter.com/Dxnwkzq5RC7:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor with 2 points and 2 rebounds already. #Pacers7:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oh no, Isaiah Jackson gets hurt on the first possession of the game. Subbed out with what looked like an ankle sprain with 11:38 left in the 1Q. Terry Taylor coming in.
Jackson went to the locker room. #Pacers7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Geez. The Pacers are already down to just 10 guys for tonight and one of their only available bigs Isaiah Jackson went down on the game’s first play. Immediately limped off to the locker room. – 7:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson is injured after the first play of the game. He went back to the locker room 22 seconds into the game. – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Isaiah Jackson grabbing at his right foot on *the first play of the game*.
Carlisle calls timeout and Jackson heads back to the locker room. – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
built by Black history.
#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/sVt2r2JgWG7:07 PM

RJ Hampton @RjHampton14
Let’s go gang, get this dub tonight 💯🤟🏽 – 6:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Gary Harris, the Hamilton Southeastern HS product and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball, back home with the Magic pic.twitter.com/Nfr4Lj2a906:42 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson will start his second game in a row tonight against the Magic. Great opportunity to see how he measures up against other young centers in the league as he lines up against Wendell Carter Jr and Mo Bamba. – 6:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
running it back with this 5️⃣
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/1MrjnRt7Os6:36 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A look back at the Pacers’ last game, a win over the Clippers led by the rookies. Isaiah Jackson called it “a historical night for me.”
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/isaiah-jacks…6:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 53 at INDIANA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:34 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d…6:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Magic (1/2):
Oshae Brissett – Out (sore right ankle)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (Health & Safety Protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/VQ61Oz5XmW6:13 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Drip feat. The Rooks 💧
#ULTRADrip x #Magictogether pic.twitter.com/epPklx03L65:54 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Fred VanVleet
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Zach LaVine
Injury replacements: Jrue Holiday, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/yVwHsbc17p5:51 PM

Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Oshae Brissett remains OUT for the Pacers tonight with his sore ankle, Rick Carlisle says. He’s improving health wise but not quite ready yet. Goga Bitadze remains out as well. – 5:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett is OUT tonight with a sore right ankle, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers5:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) won’t play tonight vs Magic. – 5:25 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson going through warmups, looking to follow-up his career performance from Monday: pic.twitter.com/Gx7s6WlNoL5:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu adds to growing résumé with dimes, then daggers in win over Magic theathletic.com/3106565/2022/0…3:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ talk about the outburst from the rookies and what that could mean for the near and longterm future.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/klYTpjJNLl3:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Sabonis, Grant, Beal, Celtics, Suns, Eric Gordon, Lakers and more. Huge trade rumor catch-up show! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/EriiM4UnbDk2:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers are trying to be good but aren’t. How does a team like that approach the trade deadline? By leaning one direction or the other: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…2:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers guard Chris Duarte, who was selected to participate in the #NBAAIIStar Rising Stars competition, was an Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month nominee.
He averaged 13.2 pts, 4.7 rebs and 2.4 asts in 11 games in January.
📸: by me | —> https://t.co/z5zo1MuTw9 pic.twitter.com/GpIr8diU152:09 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a #WallpaperWednesday for our Rising Star 💫 pic.twitter.com/uPr6wLEe9j2:06 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet scored 54 points and teammate Kyle Lowry recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Magic.
They are one of four backcourt duos in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/EEyWkHtBeG2:01 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“He’s big time. … Indy got a good one.” — #Lakers superstar LeBron James on #Pacers rookie Chris Duarte.
Duarte, a former Oregon standout, will participate in the Rising Stars competition during #NBAAllStar weekend. indystar.com/story/sports/n…1:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, the @Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd reached 15,000 career points in a 105-95 win over the Magic.
Kidd became just the second player in NBA history with career totals of at least 15,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds, joining Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/a3TR7h5qqZ1:01 PM

