Nikola Jokic out against Jazz

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic is out for tonight’s game vs. Utah, I’m told.
Source: Twitter @msinger
You’ll be shocked to know the #Nuggets offense is struggling without Nikola Jokic. Utah already with 12 points in the paint, Denver with 2. – 10:22 PM
Unfortunately, Rudy Gobert (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic (toe) tonight will be a contest of who has the best bench outfit. – 10:00 PM
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Boogie Cousins is OUT for tonight’s nationally televised game against Utah.
How fun. – 9:15 PM
Nuggets announce DeMarcus Cousins is out, too.
So no Joker, AG or Boogie.
Maybe a big Bones or Zeke night? – 9:09 PM
No word yet on Nikola Jokic, DeMarcus Cousins, or Aaron Gordon, Malone says. – 8:33 PM
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon sound like game-time decisions, per Nuggets coach Michael Malone. – 8:32 PM
Nikola Jokic wins Player of the Month in the West
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:50 PM
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Nuggets are listing Nikola Jokic (toe soreness), DeMarcus Cousins (foot sprain) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring tightness) all as questionable tonight at Jazz. – 3:36 PM
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Month sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 3:35 PM
In January, Nikola Jokic recorded 7 triple-doubles, becoming the fifth player ever to have 7 or more in a month. The others are Westbrook, Robertson, Chamberlain and Jordan. – 3:18 PM
I see the NBA is taking an important step towards correcting the problem of nobody giving Nikola Jokic his flowers – 3:13 PM
Per Stathead, there have been 70 “15-game spans” of a center averaging at least 9 assists per game during that stretch.
Wilt Chamberlain has 43 of them.
Nikola Jokić has 27 of them.
Joker averaged 9.0 assists in 16 games this month. – 3:10 PM
January’s Western Conference Player of the Month: Nikola Jokic. It’s his third career Player of the Month award. That ties Carmelo Anthony and Alex English for most Player of the Month awards in franchise history. – 3:05 PM
Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month. Nikola Jokic won it. No Chris Paul.
Jokic: 26.6 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 9.0 APG, 70 TS%, 11-5 record
Booker: 28.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.0 APG, 53.8 TS%, 13-1 record
Paul: 15.7 PPG, 11.8 APG, 5.6 RPG, 60.2 TS%, 13-1 record – 3:05 PM
Dejounte Murray has been named a nominee for the Western Conference Player of the Month for January.
Nikola Jokic was named the player of the month.
In 14 January games, Murray averaged 22.9 PPG, 9.9 AST, 8.6 REB, and 2.1 STL – 3:05 PM
embiid and jokic were just named the eastern and western conference players of the week.
on our most recent episode, we discussed these two in the mvp race (and why it might not be as close as people think) link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 3:05 PM
Sixers center Joel Embiid and Denver center Nikola Jokic are the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month. pic.twitter.com/FNIBzMVgBN – 3:02 PM
Well look at that, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the #NBA Players of the Month pic.twitter.com/NpB9PubVUZ – 3:02 PM
No Western Conference Player of the Month for Devin Booker or Chris Paul. Nikola Jokic won it. – 3:01 PM
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Sixers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, league says. pic.twitter.com/XDa1XTAGF2 – 3:00 PM
NBA Players of the Month for January: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and 76ers’ Joel Embiid. – 3:00 PM
DeMarcus Cousins on a 10-day feels integral to Denver’s bench right now, especially when playing against a competent backup 5. This was Minnesota’s first possession after Nikola Jokic subbed out late in the 1Q last night. Set the tone for a dominant run from Wolves’ second unit. pic.twitter.com/vXN2VhZHUM – 1:17 PM
Ja Morant attacks every part of the paint.
He is on pace to become the 3rd player over the last 25 seasons to average at least 3 made shots in both the restricted area and non-restricted area part of the paint.
Others to do this?
Nikola Jokic
Shaquille O’Neal – 11:50 AM
David Thorpe has been watching even more basketball since his dad died. @David Thorpe has picked a new title favorite (to replace the Bucks). Also notes on the Celtics’ D, Steven Adams, Scottie Barnes, Jokic, Kuzma and, of course, JA. https://t.co/fYDc2pmKfD pic.twitter.com/gg0Ce8FpYc – 10:50 AM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they get trounced by the T’Wolves 130-115.
-Davon Reed with 10 points in 9 minutes, +14
-Markus Howard with 7 points in 9 minutes, +14
-Everyone else…ehhhhhh…Joker was good pic.twitter.com/Ljzbzguy9i – 10:21 PM
The Taurean Prince (+ bench) Game
Wolves 130, Nuggets 115
On tonight’s show:
– Prince keeps rollin, with the bench
– Another massive Vando game
– 24/10/7 for KAT against Jokic
– Pat Bev returns
– Ant’s All Star case
– Checking in on the defense – 10:19 PM
Five-game winning streak is done. Still, encouraging to see Nikola Jokic standing and applauding at Zeke Nnaji’s effort as time ticks down.
#Nuggets fall to 28-22 with another one on tap from Utah tomorrow night. Will see you there. – 10:18 PM
Finch starting the 4th with Towns as Jokic rests, trying to throw the haymaker. – 9:54 PM
We’ve now got Joker and four very small guards out here. Never seen a lineup like this. Bones, Bryn, Austin and Facu. – 9:47 PM
Wolves have taken their foot off the gas. A 28-point lead is down to 19 (coinciding with KAT’s exit after four fouls). Something in their favor: Jokic has to rest at some point. – 9:45 PM
Nikola Jokic might have only a few minutes to snatch his 14th triple-double of the season tonight. He’s sitting on 19/9/8, but … it’s a 26-point game. – 9:37 PM
Shams Charania: Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will return to lineup tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat after missing four games due to wrist sprain. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 29, 2021