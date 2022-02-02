Nuggets vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (28-22) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Denver Nuggets 30, Utah Jazz 28 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
through contact for the bucket 🏀
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/L49ZtJktV1 – 10:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Okay, Bryn, this is tough😤
@WesternUnion | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LTSHXuQMZ8 – 10:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz that are available need to be more selfish than they normally would. This is not the team that can pass up open shots – 10:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I think Denver’s going 9-man rotation with Jeff staggering with the bench. No Facu yet. Bones at backup PG. – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets are on a 9-0 run. Will Barton has been difficult to contain – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:53 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Nuggets 18-10…..Love how Dok has played so far in this one. Easily the best stretch I’ve seen from him – 10:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bogey is getting to the rim with impunity right now — 6p on 3-4 FGs, plus 3r. Jazz lead 18-10 (FT coming after the timeout) with 5:53 left 1Q. – 10:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bogdanovic, as always against the Nuggets, has been good early. Jazz off to a strong start. Think they’ve done a good job of moving the ball offensively. – 10:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
second effort ☑️
#TakeNote | @Udoka Azubuike pic.twitter.com/n9WPY2i94T – 10:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You’ll be shocked to know the #Nuggets offense is struggling without Nikola Jokic. Utah already with 12 points in the paint, Denver with 2. – 10:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler’s passing has made notable growth during his rookie season.
Seems to be feeling out the game rather than trying to force a rhythm. – 10:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green’s 19 points his most since he had 29 on New Year’s Day vs. Denver. – 10:20 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Feels like the first game since DET/HOU that the Jazz *should* win based on the personnel available. – 10:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green hits a couple of free throws to get the Nuggets on the board in Utah. – 10:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike 🎵 Trent 🎵 Royce 🎵 Bojan 🎵 Udoka
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/qRiY7H1rpg – 10:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Unfortunately, Rudy Gobert (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic (toe) tonight will be a contest of who has the best bench outfit. – 10:00 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic overcame a 17-point deficit tonight and won at Indiana, 119-118. It is their largest deficit overcome to win this season.
Orlando’s previous largest deficit overcome to win this season was 16 points on December 1 vs. Denver.
#MagicTogether – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight in Utah
Monte Morris
Austin Rivers
Will Barton
Zeke Nnaji
Jeff Green – 9:30 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Boogie Cousins is OUT for tonight’s nationally televised game against Utah.
How fun. – 9:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets players available tonight in Utah:
Will Barton
Monte Morris
Austin Rivers
Jeff Green
Zeke Nnaji
Bones Hyland
Bryn Forbes
Davon Reed
Facu Campazzo
JaMychal Green
Markus Howard – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce DeMarcus Cousins is out, too.
So no Joker, AG or Boogie.
Maybe a big Bones or Zeke night? – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
All-Star reserves get announced tomorrow ⭐️
Any predictions?
📺 Jazz Pregame Show at @ATTSportsNetRM at 7:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/aDRJeRh0bo – 8:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Michael Malone, on trying to stop Bojan Bogdanovic tonight: “He’s really hurt us. We talk about ‘Nuggets killers’ — he might be the captain of that team.” – 8:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Denver coach Michael Malone on Bojan Bogdanovic: “We always joke about Nugget killers. He might be captain of that team.” – 8:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame in Utah: “I don’t know the purpose of divisions anymore. Let’s just have an East and West. But who am I?” – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No word yet on Nikola Jokic, DeMarcus Cousins, or Aaron Gordon, Malone says. – 8:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon sound like game-time decisions, per Nuggets coach Michael Malone. – 8:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Acting Jazz coach Alex Jensen said that with Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson all out tonight, expect a lot of backcourts featuring two of the three of Mike Conley, Trent Forrest, and Jared Butler in various combos. – 8:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Fitted.
#UltraDrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MUSqbLqzxh – 8:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson is out tonight. Trent Forrest will play.
So in all:
No Mitchell, Gobert, House, Snyder, Ingles, Clarkson or Hassan Whiteside tonight for the Jazz against the Nuggets – 8:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here’s who the @Utah Jazz have tonight:
PG Mike Conley/Trent Forrest
SG: Jared Butler
SF: Bojan Bodanovic/Elijah Hughes
PF: Royce O’Neale/Eric Paschall
C: Udoka Azubuike/Rudy Gay – 8:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson is OUT with right knee soreness. Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE. – 8:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with the man @BigWos on a ton of topics, including the Suns on a 67-win pace, best spots for Eric Gordon, what I’m hearing about Jazz trade targets, and much more. @ringer @ringernba – 7:26 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic wins Player of the Month in the West
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Ice-cold night outside. Hopefully it’ll be a little warmer inside American Airlines Center as Mavs take on the Thunder. We’ll bring you the in-game nuggets. OKC without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Mavs without Kristaps Porzingis, Sterling Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. – 6:38 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Rudy Gobert
F: Anthony Davis
WC: Luka Doncic
WC: Devin Booker
Injury replacements: Dejounte Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/R5K8WILAXG – 5:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
#BlackExperienceMonth X #WallpaperWednesday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WANnRi0j1A – 5:34 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win tickets to the Lakers vs Jazz on February 16 🎟️ – 5:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley, who played on Tuesday night against Denver, is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game in Detroit (ankle).
D’Angelo Russell, who has missed the last three games with a shin contusion, is also listed as questionable for Thursday in Detroit. – 5:17 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A special Wallpaper Wednesday to help you celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/0Kz7cHNNTj – 5:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thinking about how Denver doesn’t have a 3P shooter better than 37% in their starting lineup and how Jamal Murray shot 40.8% last year and Michael Porter Jr. shot 44.5% last year.
Spacing just would never be an issue. – 4:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| “He’s always in the locker room, having everyone laughing.” ☕️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 4:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Before they are announced tomorrow, here are my All-Star reserves:
East
J. Butler
J. Allen
J. Tatum
J. Harden
Z. LaVine
D. Garland
F. VanVleet
West
K. Towns
D. Green
R. Gobert
L. Doncic
D. Booker
C. Paul
D. Mitchell
You can find rationale at link below:
youtu.be/07G9PbH4Y8k – 4:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Here’s your chance to win ✌️ courtside seats to our game against the Nuggets on Feb. 24!
25 Day Fan Frenzy presented by @CacheCreekCR 👉 https://t.co/kki4IYCFAk pic.twitter.com/ROGtSZEGey – 4:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon (left hamstring tightness), DeMarcus Cousins (right foot sprain) and Nikola Jokić (right toe soreness) are all QUESTIONABLE tonight against the Utah Jazz. – 4:01 PM
