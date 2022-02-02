Pelicans making Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker available

Scotto: Rival executives also believe Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes are both available for the right upgrade as well. According to multiple executives, the Pelicans are more willing to listen on moving Alexander-Walker than in the past.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes at the 4 advanced numbers:
– With Jonas: 42 minutes, 116.0 OffRtg, 91.6 DefRtg
– With Willy: 12 minutes, 100.0 OffRtg, 81.8 DefRtg
The Pelicans are also +25 in those 54 minutes. – 7:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
The Jumbo lineup is back – 6:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels going big again. Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels going big again with the starting lineup:
Devonte Graham
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview for Tuesday's 6 p.m. game at Detroit (#Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones among first-year leaders in numerous categories; Jaxson Hayes scoring has spiked in recent weeks; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/BO61Q80wuZ pic.twitter.com/L8z4cTIcP9 – 12:05 PM
Behind the Numbers preview for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game at Detroit (#Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones among first-year leaders in numerous categories; Jaxson Hayes scoring has spiked in recent weeks; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/BO61Q80wuZ pic.twitter.com/L8z4cTIcP9 – 12:05 PM
Your name is starting to get thrown around a little bit with trade rumors online. Have you heard about any of that? If so, what’s your reaction? Jaxson Hayes: I haven’t seen much of it. People will tell me about it sometimes, so it’s hard to pretend like it’s not there. But I don’t pay it any mind. I’m just focusing on myself and making myself better. I want to help whatever team I’m playing for — whether it’s the Pelicans, Birmingham or whoever. I want to be the best player I can be. -via The Athletic / December 18, 2021
Do you feel like that can happen in New Orleans? Jaxson Hayes: If I get the chance, I will. You never know. Right now, I’m not getting the chance. I hope so. I love it here. This has been my home for three years. I’d much rather it happen here than anywhere else. But if it’s not in God’s plan, then it’s not in God’s plan. I’m just staying ready and focusing on myself. I’ll deal with whatever God gives me. -via The Athletic / December 18, 2021
Jake Fischer: The Pelicans are going to be buyers as long as they have the realistic chance that Zion Williamson can come back healthy and soon. Jaxson Hayes is a name I’ve heard that they’re making available there. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021