Raptors targeting Robert Williams?

According to NBA insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Dragic has a preference, which is to join fellow Slovanian star Luka Doncic, in Dallas. Writes Winderman: “The sense is Goran works his way toward his preferred (and most viable) option of the Mavericks, to close out the season alongside Slovenian compatriot Luka Doncic. … Goran already has proven amenable to a bench role, something he thrived in with the Heat.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 6, 2021