Raptors targeting Robert Williams?

While the Raptors continue discussing Goran Dragic trade scenarios, Toronto has phoned rival teams gauging what Dragic and a first-round pick could bring back north of the border, sources told B/R. That framework was brought up in Myles Turner negotiations before he suffered a stress fracture in his foot. As the Raptors are searching for frontcourt help, Robert Williams has also been mentioned of late as a name on Toronto’s list of big-man targets.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston closed the first half with its starters on the court, which is a rarity: out of 194 minutes that group – Smart, Tatum, Brown, Horford and Rob Williams – have played together this season, all but 13 have been in the first and third quarters.
Celtics lead 54-45 at half. – 8:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Smart operating in the middle again finds Robert Williams with another beauty of a pass on the cut – 7:43 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Pretty good first possession by the Celtics against Miami’s zone. Patient, worked it to the middle, found Jaylen Brown from there and he hit Robert Williams with the lob. The Heat will probably play a lot of zone. They do it anyway, and it’s been one way to slow down the Celtics. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Duncan Robinson
Max Struss
Gabe Vincent – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A unique Heat starting lineup: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo.
So clearly a goal of leaving Tyler Herro in sixth-man role, where he has thrived.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, Rudy Gobert and Robert Williams are the only three NBA players averaging 9+ points and 6+ rebounds while shooting over 70%. Okongwu believes he should be a Rising Stars participant at All-Star Weekend. More below.
👉🏼 https://t.co/UstpK2Sk5G pic.twitter.com/9jmLYxAs70 – 2:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know how many other centers in the NBA can do what Rob Williams does here. Action starts with a PnR where Williams steps up to contest Devonte’ Graham at the arc. After the pass, Josh Hart thinks he has a floater. Rob has other thoughts. Block and shot-clock violation. pic.twitter.com/5DEQYz7P9I – 10:41 AM
According to multiple NBA sources, granted anonymity because nothing has been finalized, the Raptors are finding great interest in a myriad of differently structured deals for the veteran point guard and he is almost certain to be dealt near the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. -via Toronto Star / January 30, 2022
According to NBA insider Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Dragic has a preference, which is to join fellow Slovanian star Luka Doncic, in Dallas. Writes Winderman: “The sense is Goran works his way toward his preferred (and most viable) option of the Mavericks, to close out the season alongside Slovenian compatriot Luka Doncic. … Goran already has proven amenable to a bench role, something he thrived in with the Heat.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 6, 2021
Michael Grange: Further to this comment from the Raptors GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic, my understanding is this is a long-term play. Nothing is locked, but Dragic will likely remain in Slovenia attending to family matters and training until trade deadline and/our buyout market heats up: -via Twitter @michaelgrange / November 28, 2021
