Robert Covington, Josh Okogie among Utah's targets

Scotto: Utah has discussed several wing options, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington, Josh Richardson, Josh Okogie, sources say. They’ve certainly done due diligence, and the mold of finding a defensive wing certainly appears to fit with all those names. There’s a commonality there.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC started Lu Dort, Derrick Favors and three rookies and beat a Blazers team starting CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell by 17 points. pic.twitter.com/lwlgKhO6ld – 10:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley and Josh Okogie are all OUT tonight against Utah – 6:19 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Covington (right knee), Powell (left knee contusion); & Smith Jr. (right ankle; right knee) are probable
Elleby (left hamstring), Little (left shoulder), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nance Jr. (right knee) & Zeller (right knee) are out for today’s game – 11:14 AM
Josh Okogie @CallMe_NonStop
Happy Sunday 🙏🏽 https://t.co/3E5e0micBk pic.twitter.com/EnqosSIjiF – 10:30 AM
More on this storyline
Regarding Harrison Barnes, I’ve heard from executives around the league that Sacramento would like at least a first-round pick in any potential deal for him. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
When Danny Ainge was in Boston, they had talks with the Sacramento Kings to try to acquire Barnes. Now that Ainge has shifted to the Utah Jazz, it appears that the eye for Barnes remains. I’ve said this on other podcasts and have always maintained that Ainge was brought there to make a trade to bolster the team… They’ve got to improve in the West, especially when you look at the Warriors and Suns. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be buyers heading into the trade deadline and have expressed interest in trading for several players, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
