Suns interested in Eric Gordon?

Phoenix has maintained its efforts to move Dario Saric, and it appears the Suns are searching for an upgrade to their wing rotation. Eric Gordon has been linked by league personnel as a possible target, as he and Chris Paul shared a successful stint in Houston. Of note with Gordon here: The veteran guard’s contract becomes fully guaranteed for 2023-24 if his team wins the championship and Gordon reaches a minutes requirement.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Pelicans appear to be buyers heading into the trade deadline and have expressed interest in several players, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon. Plus, more on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Josh Hart.
Sources: The Pelicans appear to be buyers heading into the trade deadline and have expressed interest in several players, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon. Plus, more on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Josh Hart.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣MAIL TIME @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Wiggins (4:41)
🔘 Cavs (8:50)
🔘 Eric Gordon (12:20)
🔘 Buyouts (22:41)
🔘 Finding the next Grizzlies (36:24)
🔘 Jazz/Joe Ingles (45:54)
🔘 Nikola Jokic/Nuggets (1:07:54)
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The best way to get back at the Warriors this season is to trade Eric Gordon to Phoenix. – 10:58 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Much has been made of Jalen Green struggles shooting 3s. Eric Gordon has made 1 of 18 3s from one Golden State game to the other. He’s such a good teammate, obviously trying to make the rookie feel better. It can happen to anyone. – 9:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I feel like Eric Gordon is trying to scare teams off from trading for him with the way he’s been playing the last week or so – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets desperately need Eric Gordon to find his shooting touch. Has missed all 14 3s in past 3 1/2 games (0 for 4 on 3s tonight.) He’s averaging 19.4 points in wins, 11.9 in losses. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It’s a trade deadline bonanza on @EmpireOfTheSuns.
We’ve got a 3-part series coming that highlights a few different needs and some targets the Suns should consider.
Up first, I present the many different reasons why Eric Gordon makes so much sense: arizonasports.com/story/2993903/… – 8:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The following players got minutes the last time Klay Thompson faced the Rockets
James Harden
Chris Paul
Eric Gordon
P.J. Tucker
Clint Capela
Austin Rivers
Gerald Green
Iman Shumpert
Nene
Needless to say, it’s been awhile – 7:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets back to their normal starters:
Jalen Green, KPJ, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood – 7:37 PM
More on this storyline
While the Cavs have placed calls on wing reinforcements such as Eric Gordon and Caris LeVert, both the Rockets’ and Pacers’ asking prices have been described as too high for Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to prefer sending two second-round picks to acquire either player, but the Rockets believe they can get a first-rounder for Gordon, and the Pacers are seeking more than a first-round pick for LeVert. -via Bleacher Report / February 2, 2022
The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be buyers heading into the trade deadline and have expressed interest in trading for several players, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington and Eric Gordon, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
Eric Gordon would seem to be the Rockets’ most valuable trade asset, other than the first-round picks that would take a legitimate star talent to pry loose. At 33, Gordon would seem to be on a different timetable from a core crowded with teenagers. Though talks so far have been at most exploratory, offers could come later. The Rockets would have to determine not just how they feel about the deals that might be available but how they compare offers to what they believe they could get before the draft or in the offseason. -via Houston Chronicle / January 26, 2022