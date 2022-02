Suns interested in Eric Gordon?

Eric Gordon would seem to be the Rockets’ most valuable trade asset, other than the first-round picks that would take a legitimate star talent to pry loose. At 33, Gordon would seem to be on a different timetable from a core crowded with teenagers. Though talks so far have been at most exploratory, offers could come later. The Rockets would have to determine not just how they feel about the deals that might be available but how they compare offers to what they believe they could get before the draft or in the offseason. -via Houston Chronicle / January 26, 2022