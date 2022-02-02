Thunder vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-34) play against the Dallas Mavericks (22-22) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 30, Dallas Mavericks 28 (End Q1)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
i'm so full from rookie highlights yum – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oh my, if Tre Mann would’ve finished that shot over Luka I would’ve never let that clip die. – 8:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 11 points in eight minutes. The rest of the Mavericks have seven. That’s a hard way to win. And the Mavericks aren’t, trailing 26-18 with 4 minutes left in the first. – 8:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Welcome to the Tre Mann breakout game.
Welcome to the Tre Mann breakout game.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just absolutely ate court coming down from a contested rebound. He limped a little at first, but doesn’t appear to have hurt his disdain for no-calls. – 8:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
MANN, what a stop 🚫
MANN, what a stop 🚫
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 14-13 in the early going at AAC against OKC. Thunder looking active so far. Dwight Powell with two fouls and Mavs already are without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise). – 8:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
whenever you’re ready, Lu 😌
whenever you’re ready, Lu 😌
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey getting to that floater on the catch immediately after the Dort pass was impressive. – 8:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First Thunder start for @_mdiakite ⚡️ – 8:39 PM
First Thunder start for @_mdiakite ⚡️
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mamadi Diakite will start at center for the Thunder alongside Giddey, Mann, Dort and Wiggins. – 8:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight. – 8:15 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku isn’t in OKC’s planned rotation tonight.
Poku isn’t in OKC’s planned rotation tonight.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star reserves: Chris Paul, James Harden, Luka Doncic among likely selections for remaining spots – 8:07 PM
2022 NBA All-Star reserves: Chris Paul, James Harden, Luka Doncic among likely selections for remaining spots
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort, Wiggins, Diakite, Mann, Giddey
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort, Wiggins, Diakite, Mann, Giddey
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right foot sprain) is a late scratch tonight for the Thunder. – 7:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd talked before tonight’s game about some Mavs guards often asking him for advice or picking his brain about certain situations.
But not Luka, he joked.
Jason Kidd talked before tonight’s game about some Mavs guards often asking him for advice or picking his brain about certain situations.
But not Luka, he joked.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Notes from Jason Kidd before Mavs-OKC:
— KP “looks good [and] his spirit is good” to “hopefully” return “soon” from bone bruise.
— THJ is flying back now from surgery in Indy yesterday.
Notes from Jason Kidd before Mavs-OKC:
— KP “looks good [and] his spirit is good” to “hopefully” return “soon” from bone bruise.
— THJ is flying back now from surgery in Indy yesterday.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says he takes the cues from the other coaches on if they want to talk or not he says he doesn’t feel like he is in a position to just say “hey Pop, come on over. I’m just coaching the Thunder.” “Head down” he described – 7:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Aleksej Pokusevski “he isn’t in the set rotation” but “he is a much better player than he was when he got here.” – 7:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Truly appreciate @TermineRadio, @eddie_johnson7 and @Sirius XM NBA for having me on today to discuss the James Harden trade, the Seattle SuperSonics and Kevin Durant leaving for Golden State.

Would love to come back on sometime to talk about the Thunder rebuild! – 7:08 PM
Truly appreciate @TermineRadio, @eddie_johnson7 and @Sirius XM NBA for having me on today to discuss the James Harden trade, the Seattle SuperSonics and Kevin Durant leaving for Golden State.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks have officially ruled out Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) for tonight’s game against Oklahoma City. – 6:57 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will all miss tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 6:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Ice-cold night outside. Hopefully it’ll be a little warmer inside American Airlines Center as Mavs take on the Thunder. We’ll bring you the in-game nuggets. OKC without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Mavs without Kristaps Porzingis, Sterling Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. – 6:38 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Rudy Gobert
F: Anthony Davis
WC: Luka Doncic
WC: Devin Booker
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Rudy Gobert
F: Anthony Davis
WC: Luka Doncic
WC: Devin Booker
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder sets out on a three-game road trip through the Western Conference that begins with its fourth and final matchup against the Mavericks tonight. – 4:19 PM
The Thunder sets out on a three-game road trip through the Western Conference that begins with its fourth and final matchup against the Mavericks tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Before they are announced tomorrow, here are my All-Star reserves:
East
J. Butler
J. Allen
J. Tatum
J. Harden
Z. LaVine
D. Garland
F. VanVleet
West
K. Towns
D. Green
R. Gobert
L. Doncic
D. Booker
C. Paul
D. Mitchell
You can find rationale at link below:
Before they are announced tomorrow, here are my All-Star reserves:
East
J. Butler
J. Allen
J. Tatum
J. Harden
Z. LaVine
D. Garland
F. VanVleet
West
K. Towns
D. Green
R. Gobert
L. Doncic
D. Booker
C. Paul
D. Mitchell
You can find rationale at link below:
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mark Cuban says Mavs will try to keep potential Knicks target Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I'll be debating whether or not the Thunder are the black-eye of the NBA with @TermineRadio on SiriusXM NBA Radio (Channel 86) at 5:20pm today. – 3:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey named NBA Rookies of the Month – 2:41 PM
