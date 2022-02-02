Wizards to go after Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant?

Scotto: Several people I’ve spoken to around the league believe the Wizards will look to go big-game hunting with the trade deadline coming up to keep Bradley Beal happy, and they could look to acquire Domantas Sabonis or Jerami Grant.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant on returning: “The whole time you’re out you think about getting back. You count the days.” – 9:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant on returning after missing 24 games: “I’m good. My body’s getting back used to playing at this level.” – 9:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant: “We were playing really well for the first 2.5 quarters. … We just got to finish the game how we started.” – 9:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant: “We were playing really well for the first 2 1/2 quarters, but we let up in the third quarter…we have to finish like we started.” – 9:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson on Jerami Grant’s return after missing 24 games: “I thought it was solid…you’ve got to get into a different flow with different guys out there.” – 9:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pelicans 111, Pistons 101
CoJo: 18p
Jerami Grant: 17p
Frank Jackson: 14p
Hamidou Diallo: 12p
Detroit ran out of offense in the fourth quarter. Cade left the game early with a hip pointer. – 9:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
I’m not sure I’ve seen an easier drawing of a charge this season than when #Pelicans have stood in the paint on Jerami Grant drives. It happened multiple times in the previous game by Herb – 9:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice drive and finish by Killian Hayes to end the 3Q. Pistons lead by three going into the fourth quarter.
CoJo: 16 points
Jerami Grant: 14 points
Hamidou Diallo: 12 points – 8:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty awful defensive half. Pels lose Jerami Grant twice late in the second quarter and he splashes two 3s. New Orleans allows 65 points to Detroit, the NBA’s 29th-ranked offense. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 65, Pelicans 57
Jerami Grant: 12 points
CoJo: 11 points
Trey Lyles: 7 points
Cae Cunningham: 6 points – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge that last offensive foul called on Jerami Grant. – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant shoots and makes his first shot since return. A 3 10 seconds in. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant drains his first shot of the game, a midrange jumper, to get the Pistons on the board – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is back in the starting lineup, along with Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 6:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jerami Grant returns for the Pistons tonight after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.
My most recent Trade Winds piece that covers Grant’s future in Detroit as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws near: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-new-late… – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/5BwrwZnPKdA – 5:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will play tonight vs. #Pelicans.
He says there are no implicit minutes restrictions, but they’ll watch their conditioning. – 5:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 – 5:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk could return to action for #Pistons tonight vs. #Pelicans: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:47 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk – 12:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It looks like Jerami Grant will make his return tonight after missing several weeks with a thumb injury. Kelly Olynyk appears to be back, too. – 12:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No Domantas Sabonis, no problem.
Hours after the #Pacers’ best player entered COVID-19 protocols and was ruled out against the #Clippers, rookie trio Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor and Duane Washington Jr. stepped up in the two-time All-Star’s absence. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 9:31 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers breaking down a rookie showcase for the Pacers. Jam-packed show.
-Pacers beat Clippers
-Sabonis in COVID protocols + what that could mean for Lance
-Isaiah Jackson flashes potential
-Duane Washington & Terry Taylor shine
And more. 🎧:https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/XuZ4Ruuu2S – 9:27 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pacers weren’t very good in January, but Domantas Sabonis had a dominant month:
22.5 PPG
62.5% FG%
47.8% 3P%
12.5 RPG
7.4 APG
And that’s with five games missed in the back half of January due to a sprained ankle and the protocols. No wonder Indiana is setting a high price. – 8:52 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Adding insult to injuries… Pacers are without Domantas Sabonis this week after he entered protocols. They have a coach and a few staff members in protocols.
And now four starters out. But time away will be good for Sabonis’ ankle.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/sabonis-ente… – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) won’t play tonight vs Clippers.
With Sabonis, Turner and Bitadze also out, Pacers will be on their fifth center. It’ll be Terry Taylor and Isaiah Jackson. – 6:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A flabbergasted Rick Carlisle on backup center with Turner, Sabonis, Bitadze, possibly Brissett out: “Who do you like?!”
(Later says 6’5″ Terry Taylor is next up at backup center behind presumably Isaiah Jackson) – 5:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rick Carlisle not optimistic about Oshae Brissett (gametime decision), and Goga Bitadze is out tonight vs Clippers, in addition to Domas – 5:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said he’s not sure how long Domantas Sabonis will be out. Gone at least six days or if he registers two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. #Pacers – 5:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers star Domantas Sabonis enters NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis’ is now OUT for tonight’s game against the #Clippers. He has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per the team’s latest injury/illness report.
Surely going to get some more Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor minutes tonight.
📸: by me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/noEdVQEwpf – 3:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Domantas Sabonis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Clippers after a brief but successful comeback from an ankle injury.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Domantas Sabonis has entered healthy and safety protocols and is out tonight vs Clippers. – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Pacers list Domantas Sabonis as out due to health and safety protocols. – 3:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Domantas Sabonis is no longer listed, so he should be good to go against the #Clippers tonight.
Oshae Brissett (sore right ankle) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are both questionable.
All others — Turner, Brogdon, both TJs — remain OUT. – 1:42 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Has there ever been a better passing big man than Jokic? Walton? Or Sabonis? IMO Jokic is the best and it’s not close. – 9:00 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Pistons have established a pretty high price for Jerami Grant, they don’t have to trade him right now. So they want a lot. And to this point, nobody’s come close to meeting their valuation for him. So I think when you combine that the offers are somewhat underwhelming to this point, and the fact that Troy Weaver is not in a huge rush to trade him and is the biggest Jerami Grant fan on earth at this point, you know, I think we have to start considering the possibility that there may not be a trade. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 2, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey on how Jerami Grant’s handling trade rumors: “He’s older, he’s 27. He’s seen trade rumors before and he’s been a pro. He’s working his behind off now with the COVID situation, reconditioning, and hasn’t had one moment of a negative attitude. He’s been a pro.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / January 28, 2022
Some rival clubs are now describing what amounts to a split within the organization about keeping or trading Grant … with Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said to be open to an immediate trade. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 28, 2022
