Wizards vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (23-27) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (19-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 2, 2022
Washington Wizards 29, Philadelphia 76ers 25 (Q1 00:11)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers having a tough time making shots, shooting 38.1 % and trailing 24-18 with 2:02 left in the first quarter. Joel Embiid has two points on 1-6 shooting. They’ve been able to remain close thanks to Tobias Harris (8 points, 4-6 shooting) and Tyrese Maxey (5 points, 2-4). – 7:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The first quarter is almost over, and Embiid only has (two) points. The Wizards are locked on defense. – 7:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Since nobody at all is talking about Ben Simmons, I teamed up with our @Rich Hoffman to discuss what 76ers’ realistic options are .. .and also looked at non-Simmons trades, which sources tell me the Sixers are also allowed to do
theathletic.com/3107241/2022/0… – 7:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Possibly some famous last words here… but Daniel Gafford is doing a nice job defending Joel Embiid early. Embiid is 1-6 FG. – 7:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
An energetic beginning to tonight’s game for the Wizards: aggressive in transition and not defaulting to launching 3s. Washington leads 13-9 at the first timeout. – 7:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are 4-of-12 to start this one and trail 13-9 about halfway through the first. Wizards are pushing the pace and have scored 10 of their 13 points in the paint. They haven’t even attempted a 3 yet. – 7:19 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about playing Back 2 Backs, and how to get a W (beyond the X’Os and making shots”) he said having a “Mental edge,”
The Wizards are playing with high energy to start. – 7:19 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Dan Snyder’s legal advisory crew will definitely get its wish! There’s no way anybody files an infringement lawsuit over a name as instantly forgettable as Washington Commanders – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Miles Bridges
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 How Chris Paul’s mentality has influenced the Suns
🗣 Rudy Gobert’s impact
🗣 It’s time for Bradley Beal to move on
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/4y7s2u… – 7:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The 76ers are introduced with fire; I’m sitting eight rows behind the court. It felt like my eyebrows were gone. – 7:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards are introduced to loud boos, and the fans in the arena shout “SUCKS” after each player is named. – 7:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 2, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Doc Rivers on one championship trait the current #Sixers share with his 2008 title-winning #Celtics, knowing what the #76ers need at the trade deadline, daily discussions with Daryl Morey and Elton Brand, and more (for subscribers): https://t.co/mksEs2NLBQ pic.twitter.com/ibsiHLN7Qp – 7:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Reporting live tonight from the City of Brotherly love. Holding it down for The Washington Wizards faithful. pic.twitter.com/p7R9vLXxxK – 6:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting after it 👊
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock 💪
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Without Curry, Danny Green is starting tonight against the Wizards alongside Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid. – 6:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Green, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid vs. Wizards. – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Danny Green
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/UJWeUjzSRt – 6:30 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special Podcast w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 6:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Seth Curry will miss tonight’s game vs. Washington with back spasms. – 6:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Seth Curry will not play in tonight’s game against the Wizards because of back spasms. – 6:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Seth Curry is missing tonight’s game against the Wizards with back spasms. – 6:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Where does Tyrese Maxey go in a redraft?
pic.twitter.com/8u9jk7dt4S – 6:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
welcome back, @CoachJoerger! ❤️💙
head coach @Doc Rivers on Dave Joerger’s return to the 76ers bench. pic.twitter.com/Bnqt9I44JR – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until game time.
📍 Philadelphia
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is going to be a pretty fun week of Suns basketball. Four-game road trip. Hawks have won 7 of 8, the Wizards… uhhh… and then a b2b in Chicago and Philly. Bulls No. 1 in the East and Embiid is making a run at MVP. Suns then return home for 1st Finals rematch vs. Bucks. – 5:57 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Daniel Gafford & Aaron Holiday will start tonight per Coach Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Tonight’s Wizards starters, per Wes Unseld Jr.: Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant’s right ankle sprain responded well to treatment overnight after it swelled in the hours following the injury, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said Bryant will likely be listed as “day to day.” – 5:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will Bradley Beal become available at the NBA trade deadline? And how will the #Sixers respond? inquirer.com/sixers/bradley… via @phillyinquirer – 5:34 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Daniel Gafford will start replacing injured Thomas Bryant vs. Sixers – 5:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford will start in Thomas Bryant’s place tonight, per coach Unseld Jr. – 5:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on what makes @Matisse Thybulle a special defender:
“He’s long. Great awareness. I would say the number one quality he has is that he pursues. A lot of guys are long, but I’ve never seen someone with the closing speed of his… He creates a lot of fear.” – 5:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We needed to turn around how we play at home and we’re doing that.’ Can conclude a 5-0 homestand by beating #Wizards tonight. – 5:21 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Joel Embiid is NBA EC player of the month. Jayson Tatum among 6 other nominees (Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Trae Young).
Nikola Jokic gets WC honor over Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson, Dejounte Murray, Anfernee Simons, K-A Towns. – 5:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
January was a good one!
🎥Top Plays of the Month pres. by @NovaCare pic.twitter.com/HfzLMtbZTH – 4:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Doc Rivers in an exclusive look at championship traits, this team buying in, why Tyrese Maxey ‘will never have to hide,’ the #Sixers’ trade-deadline needs and how ‘every year you have (Joel Embiid) is a gift’ (for subscribers): https://t.co/mksEs2Ojro pic.twitter.com/vVBH23HZEM – 4:05 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Spencer Dinwiddie and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 3:51 PM
Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Spencer Dinwiddie and more.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Month sportando.basketball/en/nikola-joki… – 3:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If Ben Simmons isn’t traded, what move should Daryl Morey make to shore up a solid playoff run? | #Sixers mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Many people are saying: Joel Embiid is good at basketball
phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 3:30 PM
Many people are saying: Joel Embiid is good at basketball
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid ties Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most POM awards in franchise history. Embiid also becomes the first #Sixers player to win the award in consecutive months. – 3:14 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January.
Embiid led the league in scoring at 34 points per game in January, and led the Sixers to an Eastern Conference best 12-3 record. – 3:11 PM
Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January.
Embiid led the league in scoring at 34 points per game in January, and led the Sixers to an Eastern Conference best 12-3 record. – 3:11 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Washington Football Team now goes by the Commanders is an Onion headline that’s real-life in 2022. Daniel Snyder is what is wrong with our country. – 3:09 PM
Washington Football Team now goes by the Commanders is an Onion headline that’s real-life in 2022. Daniel Snyder is what is wrong with our country. – 3:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam was one of seven nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Month. The award went to Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Pascal Siakam was one of seven nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Month. The award went to Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler a nominee for NBA East Player of Month for January that went to Joel Embiid. – 3:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
embiid and jokic were just named the eastern and western conference players of the week.
on our most recent episode, we discussed these two in the mvp race (and why it might not be as close as people think) link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 3:05 PM
embiid and jokic were just named the eastern and western conference players of the week.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers center Joel Embiid and Denver center Nikola Jokic are the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Month. pic.twitter.com/FNIBzMVgBN – 3:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
More well-deserved @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the second consecutive month. pic.twitter.com/z0xdLHabnM – 3:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Well look at that, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the #NBA Players of the Month pic.twitter.com/NpB9PubVUZ – 3:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
another day. another accolade.🏆
for the second month in a row, @Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/O8MCOcno6L – 3:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixrers center Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. – 3:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. pic.twitter.com/AKSsuMVilD – 3:00 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Sixers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, league says. pic.twitter.com/XDa1XTAGF2 – 3:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Back-to-back East Player of the Month awards for Joel Embiid.
He averaged 34.0 points in 32.1 minutes and scored 25 or more in every outing. Sixers went 11-3 with him in the lineup. – 3:00 PM
Back-to-back East Player of the Month awards for Joel Embiid.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month – 3:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Month for January: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and 76ers’ Joel Embiid. – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Versatile wings going at it tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/D5KmRjk0a1 – 3:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Sabonis, Grant, Beal, Celtics, Suns, Eric Gordon, Lakers and more. Huge trade rumor catch-up show! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us on our way to 20K!
youtu.be/EriiM4UnbDk – 2:58 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Sabonis, Grant, Beal, Celtics, Suns, Eric Gordon, Lakers and more. Huge trade rumor catch-up show! Watch, like and subscribe below. Help us on our way to 20K!
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks pulled out a win last night, but they continue to struggle in the third quarter.
And the reasons for those struggles were on full display on the defensive end last night against the Wizards.
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3106606/2022/0… – 2:33 PM
The Bucks pulled out a win last night, but they continue to struggle in the third quarter.
And the reasons for those struggles were on full display on the defensive end last night against the Wizards.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Montrezl Harrell has a team-leading 73.0 true shooting percentage in two games vs. Philadelphia this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/RpyfLFxe3L – 2:30 PM
Montrezl Harrell has a team-leading 73.0 true shooting percentage in two games vs. Philadelphia this season.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves are now 11th in offense for the season and 11th on defense.
The only other teams in the NBA top-11 in both categories: PHX, MIA, MEM, MIL, PHI – 2:14 PM
The Timberwolves are now 11th in offense for the season and 11th on defense.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
#OTD in 1968: Wilt Chamberlain was dropping dimes!
🤝@NJMIns pic.twitter.com/H2G2NIkvDQ – 2:01 PM
#OTD in 1968: Wilt Chamberlain was dropping dimes!
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Over next eight days Sixers will be linked to multiple superstars/quasi-stars, with Tyrese Maxey needing to be included in a potential trade. – 2:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bradley Beal is the guy in the rumor mill today. A look at the word from people in the know down in D.C., his potential fit with the Sixers, and weighing the cost of going to get him phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Will the #Sixers trade Ben Simmons before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline? – 1:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Thomas Bryant is OUT tonight against the Sixers, as expected. He sprained his right ankle last night against the Bucks. – 1:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thomas Bryant (right ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 1:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This dude’s reverence right now, in this city, is up there with anything I’ve seen.
@LegsESPN tells @Vincent Goodwill why he’s been so impressed with Joel Embiid’s historic season #76ers pic.twitter.com/3LCV0bc1so – 1:30 PM
“This dude’s reverence right now, in this city, is up there with anything I’ve seen.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I’m traveling to The Wells Fargo Center to cover the Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers today. 📍 – 1:28 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Here are some players who in recent years have received tribute videos: Corey Brewer, DeMarre Carroll, Taurean Prince, Tomas Satoransky, Delon Wright, Ish Smith, Markieff Morris, Georges Niang.
I wrote about why this is happening, and what players think:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 1:15 PM
Here are some players who in recent years have received tribute videos: Corey Brewer, DeMarre Carroll, Taurean Prince, Tomas Satoransky, Delon Wright, Ish Smith, Markieff Morris, Georges Niang.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Meanwhile, Wizards president of basketball operations Sashi Brown has been named in a recent report which alleges he received bonus money to tank during his time with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 & 2017.
Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/CP3k6F2eFB – 1:08 PM
Meanwhile, Wizards president of basketball operations Sashi Brown has been named in a recent report which alleges he received bonus money to tank during his time with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 & 2017.
