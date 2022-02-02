Wolves exploring trade avenues involving Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley

Before Patrick Beverley reaches free agency, Minnesota is exploring trade avenues involving its veteran point guard in addition to the Timberwolves’ conversations regarding Malik Beasley. Marcus Smart has been mentioned as a recent target for Minnesota who would fill Beverley’s integral role in the Wolves’ starting lineup.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley leads the league in number of times an opposing player wants to fight him but the two end up dapping up and hugging it out. – 9:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves-Nuggets off to an interesting start…
Three fouls for Beverley in the first 7 minutes (one was a take foul).
Eight shot attempts for Vanderbilt in the first 8 minutes (he’s only shot more than 8 shots in a game 4 times all year) – 8:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beverley just picked up No. 3 trying to draw a charge. Nowell checks in now. – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley running point tonight with DLo out. Just ran a little Nash action early, finding Vando for the bucket – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Big one tonight. Wolves-Nuggets. Beverley back. KAT vs. Jokic. Should be fun. – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the T’Wolves:
“Their defense is improved, and it starts with Patrick Beverley on the ball, their wings in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels…they have length all over the floor.” – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell (shin) officially listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
Patrick Beverley (ankle) is probable. Chris Finch this morning said Beverley went through shootaround “and his own attitude was very much like I’m ready to go”. – 1:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Patrick Beverley is probably in tonight, Russell probably still out. – 11:59 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is “probably in” tonight and D’Angelo Russell is “probably out” tonight, says Chris Finch. – 11:59 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says Pat Beverley probably will play tonight. D’Angelo Russell probably will not. – 11:59 AM
