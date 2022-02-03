Bulls are still unwilling to trade Patrick Williams

Bulls are still unwilling to trade Patrick Williams

Main Rumors

Bulls are still unwilling to trade Patrick Williams

February 3, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk12:15 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home