Bulls are still unwilling to trade Patrick Williams

Jake Fischer: From the people I’ve talked to in Chicago, it’s been made very clear to me that they are not going to consider moving (Patrick Williams) unless it’s for THE piece, not a piece but THE piece that they think will push them to that championship.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk – 12:15 PM
