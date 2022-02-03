Cade Cunningham out tonight

James Edwards III: Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is OUT tonight.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder is starting in place of Cade. Every other spot is as usual. – 6:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Cade Cunningham out, Rodney McGruder will start tonight with Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cade Cunningham is OUT tonight for Detroit against Minnesota (hip pointer) – 5:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) and Josh Jackson (back spasms) are OUT tonight vs. #Timberwolves. – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cade’s role: “A facilitator. Very multi-positional. Not as a true point guard but has the skills to do it, and that’s what makes him so effective. He can play the two, he can play the one. We can’t get too caught up in primary, secondary.” – 5:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is out tonight. Josh Jackson is out as well. – 5:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Talked about Cade Cunningham’s rookie season and the NBA trade deadline on today’s Carlos & Shawn pod freep.com/story/sports/2… – 10:08 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann vs all the big name 3 point shooters taken before him in the 2021 NBA Draft:
Mann 39%
Primo 38%
Duarte 35.5%
Wagner 35%
Murphy 34.3%
Bouknight 34.1%
Cunningham 32.8%
Kispert 32.6%
Moody 28.6%
J. Green 29.1%
Suggs 23.9% – 2:23 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green on getting up for matchups with other rookies (Cade, Mobley, etc…) We all got drafted pretty high. We’re all trying to prove we’re the best.” – 11:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is listed as questionable for Thursday vs. #Timberwolves. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III: Cade Cunningham (right hip pointer) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Wolves. Josh Jackson (back spasms) is also questionable. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / February 2, 2022