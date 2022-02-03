Daily statistical milestones: Blake Griffin moves past Glenn Robinson and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
February 3, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
CJ McCollum No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving with 1,295 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Terry Porter
Harrison Barnes No. 149 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 958 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Tim Thomas and Gerald Green
Justin Holiday No. 158 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton
Blake Griffin No. 166 in points now
Moved ahead of Glenn Robinson, Tom Van Arsdale and Bradley Beal with 14,240 points. He’s now 71 away from Alonzo Mourning
Anthony Davis No. 175 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Benoit Benjamin and Joakim Noah with 6,069 rebounds. He’s now 26 away from Wayne Cooper
Terry Rozier No. 176 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe, OJ Mayo and Donovan Mitchell with 856 three-pointers. He’s now 9 away from Kawhi Leonard, Eric Piatkowski and Anthony Tolliver
Kevin Love No. 181 in points now
Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Ron Harper with 13,925 points. He’s now 6 away from Andre Iguodala
Mike Conley No. 185 in points now
Moved ahead of Marques Johnson with 13,893 points. He’s now 2 away from Bob Love
Kyrie Irving No. 196 in points now
Moved ahead of Dave Cowens with 13,529 points. He’s now 32 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo
Carmelo Anthony No. 202 in blocks now
Moved ahead of DeSagana Diop with 632 blocks. He’s now tied with Mickey Johnson and Karl-Anthony Towns
James Johnson No. 209 in blocks now
Moved ahead of James Worthy with 626 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Tom Chambers
Al Horford No. 213 in assists now
Moved ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon with 3,059 assists. He’s now 1 away from Dick Van Arsdale
Jayson Tatum No. 218 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson
Gary Harris No. 249 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell and Isaiah Rider with 673 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jamal Murray
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Carmelo Anthony had 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting after starting the game hitting six of his first seven shots (and 4-of-4 from 3), prompting Frank Vogel to declare, “I don’t think people are talking enough about what Carmelo is doing in Year 19. It truly is remarkable.” – 2:14 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on Carmelo Anthony’s performance: “His shot-making ability has been off the charts.” – 2:00 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Carmelo Anthony: “Do I want to be in the play-in game? Hell no.” But says he’s more concerned about the Lakers being healthy and jelled by the end of the year. – 1:54 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel said he thought Anthony Davis’ fourth quarter was “all mental” tonight against the Blazers. He saw Davis was struggling with his legs in just his fourth game back from rehab, but toughed it out to get points and boards at crunch time. – 1:25 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel believes Carmelo deserves more credit for what he’s doing at his age: “I don’t think people are talking enough about what Carmelo is doing in Year 19.” – 1:22 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on team’s free-throw shooting: “That’s how you win and lose games. … We definitely have to do a better job in that category. … We definitely got to lock in more at the line.” – 1:17 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
AD on ‘Melo: “He’s been great. He’s been helping me all year, especially in the post … (he’s been a dominant post player) … he’s always talking. About what he thinks we should do … And his shot making has been off the charts.” – 1:15 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Lakers stop their slide with a 99-94 win over POR. AD 30p on 10-of-18 15r 3b; Melo 23p on 8-of-12 8r 2b; Russ 9p 10r 13a; Bradley 11p 4s; Dwight 10p 7r. Second night of a back-to-back tomorrow against the Clippers. – 1:01 AM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
Lakers hold on to beat the Blazers, 99-94…Not pretty, but a much needed W…Lakers now 25-27 on the Season
-AD 30pts 15rebs 3blks
-Melo 24pts 8rebs 2blks
-Russ 9pts 10rebs 13ast
-Avery 11pts 4stls
Next up, the Clippers tomorrow night…
@ESPNLosAngeles
– 1:00 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 99, Trail Blazers 94.
Anthony Davis had 11 of his 30 points and 8 of his 15 rebounds in the fourth quarter. Phenomenal closing effort from him to snap the Lakers’ losing streak. They needed it. – 1:00 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 99, Blazers 94
The Lakers snap their three-game losing streak and improve to 25-27. Anthony Davis had 30 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks. Carmelo Anthony had 24 points and 8 rebounds.
Up next: at the Clippers on Thursday. – 1:00 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving was asked if the #Nets
are going to have a closed-door meeting. He replied he’s been in enough players-only meetings to know if they did have one, he wouldn’t tell us. #NBA
– 12:59 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving said he’s confident they can turn it around despite their recent play because “I don’t know any other way.” Adds he feels they can’t be fragile and just gotta get closer as a group. He’s taking it day by day. – 12:58 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Davis is up to 30 points, 15 boards and 3 blocks with 17.1 seconds to play.
LAL’s lead is 97-93 after conceding a layup. Davis and ‘Melo have split the last 3 trips to the line to keep Portland engaged. Blazers have 1 time out left. – 12:57 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says if he had a players only meeting he knows better than to share that with reporters to not magnify it too much. – 12:55 AM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he’s been in enough players-only meetings to know if the Nets did have one, he wouldn’t tell us about it. Veteran move. – 12:55 AM
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says it’s a growth period for the Nets and understands Harden’s frustration with the mundane ‘get better jargon.’ Says he’s not sure “issues” is the right word, doesn’t want to make it too big of a deal. – 12:55 AM
Casey Holdahl
@CHold
Simons’ three of off, RoCo is called for a foul on AD and he’ll head to the line to shoot two with the Lakers leading 96-91 with 24.2 seconds to play. – 12:55 AM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “The get-better jargon that we consistently use, whether it be here talking with you guys (the media), or in the locker room, it can get mundane.” – 12:53 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has taken over the backboards, which were a problem for LAL earlier in the game, to put his team in strong position with 52.0 seconds left.
It’s a 94-89 lead, with AD going to the line after he grabbed an offensive board, his 14th overall. – 12:52 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Good Westbrook: He drove to the basket and drew a foul. Then, set up AD for a bucket
Bad Westbrook: Late on two closeouts that led to Blazers making a 3 both times – 12:47 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis sequence just now:
– tough rebound over Nurk
– running block on Powell
– sky-high catch for a dunker spot entry pass and finish
He’s missed a few looks around the rim, but he’s putting in two-way effort for sure to try to break the Lakers’ losing streak. – 12:31 AM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Jazz win 108-104. Losing streak snapped!
Leading scorer is… Trent Forrest: 18 points, 8 assists.
Mike Conley: 17 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic: 15 points
Good ‘Dok minutes. Very isolation heavy game. No *plays* worked, but who cares. – 12:30 AM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 108, Nuggets 104. The 5-game losing streak is over. Utah improves to 31-21 thanks to an also-decimated Denver team. Trent Forrest with a great night — 18p, 8a, 6-7 FGs. Conley 17p, 5a, 4s. Bogey, Royce, Ocho all with 15p apiece. – 12:29 AM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
So.
Trent Forrest was terrific
Jared Butler was also terrific
Rudy Gay and Mike Conley had great fourth quarters
Royce O’Neale played one of his best games of the season
Dok played the best minutes of his career.
Jazz up 4 with 24 seconds remaining – 12:26 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony has been massive offensviely for LAL tonight, now 8 for 12 (5 of 6 3’s) towards 23 points with 7 boards in 24 minutes, not to mention 2 assists.
Game is tied at 76 with 11 minutes to play. – 12:24 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Third quarter: Blazers 75, Lakers 72
Carmelo Anthony has 21 points & 7 rebounds. Anthony Davis has 19 points, 7 rebounds & 2 blocks. The Blazers have outscored the Lakers 59-44 since the first quarter. POR’s 16 offensive rebounds are helping them dominate the possession battle. – 12:21 AM
Rob Perez
@WorldWideWob
*places tin foil hat on head*
an alliance of teams colluding to make sure the Nets get the 7 seed and Kyrie cant play in either play-in tourney game, tampering fines paid for by Spencer Dinwiddie’s shitcoin the league rejected. – 12:18 AM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Final: Kings beat the Nets 112-101. The losing streak is now six, the most ever under Steve Nash. Nic Claxton’s career night goes to waste as does James Johnson’s performance. James Harden’s performance was riddled with turnovers. On to Salt Lake City. – 12:13 AM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
The Kings losing streak ends with tonight’s 112-101 victory over the Nets. Seven Kings in double figures tonight, led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 points, Buddy Hield 18, Davion Mitchell with 18.
James Harden held to 4 points. – 12:12 AM
David Hardisty
@clutchfans
The Sacramento Kings, losers of seven straight and 12 of their last 14, just beat James Harden (4 points?!?), Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Unprotected picks. Until 2027. – 12:11 AM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving has led two fourth quarter rallies in recent games, albeit, in a losing effort. Does he have one in him tonight without the same result? – 11:59 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin just drew his 23rd charge of the season to overtake Kyle Lowry for the league lead. Patty Mills had to remind him to put his hard hat on. – 11:56 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Among the things that happened at the Garden on 2/2/22…
Marcus Smart – 22 points
Ball & Rozier made 22 shots
Terry Rozier took 22 shots
The Celtics missed 22 3’s.
But made 22 shots in the first half.
Hornets scored 22 in the 1st quarter
Celtics made 22 shots in the paint. – 11:56 PM
Casey Holdahl
@CHold
Portland takes their first lead of the night with a McCollum three, lakers take it back on the next possession. – 11:53 PM
Nick Friedell
@NickFriedell
A bad, bad loss hangs in the balance here for the Nets. The Kings have lost seven in a row — 2-12 over their last 14 games. Harden and Kyrie are a combined 5-for-18 –Oof. – 11:53 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: This has turned into the James Johnson show. He’s got two late baskets to get him to 14 points off the bench tonight. Nets lead the Kings 86-83. This would be a bad loss if Sacramento can pull this out. – 11:47 PM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Nets lead over the Kings trimmed to 86-83 as the head to the 4th in Sacramento. Nic Claxton with the career high 21 points for Brooklyn. Kings led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 and Davion Mitchell continues to be a bright spot offensively with 16 – 11:46 PM
Brad Turner
@BA_Turner
Lakers holding a 54-53 lead over Portland at half. Anthony Davis has 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, Carmelo Anthony 18 points. – 11:38 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Kings have made this a five-point game. Nets lead 80-75 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. Nets not getting a lot from Harden and Irving offensively, but can use them the most at times likes these. Sacramento’s defense isn’t too far from mine. – 11:38 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 54, Trail Blazers 51.
Norm Powell appeared to sink a catch-and-shoot jumper just before the buzzer.
Anthony Davis has 13 points and 5 rebounds, but Carmelo Anthony has been the player of the half with 18 points on 6 for 7 shooting. – 11:37 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 54, Blazers 53
Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers with 18 points off the bench. Anthony Davis has 13 points, five rebounds and one block. LA is shooting 52.6% but has partially negated that with their eight turnovers and Portland’s 10 offensive rebounds. – 11:37 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Jursuf Nurkic and Anthony Davis have been in a physical battle all night. Each matchup has often ended with one of them falling to the ground – 11:33 PM
Sam Quinn
@SamQuinnCBS
All I can think about whenever Carmelo goes off like this is how much I wish he was on the 2020 team.
This dude deserves a ring. He came here to win a ring. He’s probably not gonna get a ring, and that sucks because he should’ve been a cult hero two years ago. – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Portland hit 3 straight 3’s to nearly erase LAL’s double-digit lead, and LAL needed a last-second-of-the-shot-clock triple from ‘Melo (his 4th) to snap the run.
AD scored on the next trip on a pass from Westbrook to put LAL up 44-38. – 11:27 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Kings 62-54. Sacramento has shaved BK’s lead down a few times and they’ve responded each time. Nic Claxton on pace to shatter his career-high and Kyrie Irving’s dozen has been huge. James Johnson giving the Nets’ good minutes tonight. – 11:06 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 28, Blazers 16
A dominant first frame from LA, who shot 54.5% and held the Blazers to 26.1% shooting. Carmelo Anthony turned back the clock to when he was automatic at Crypto.com
Arena earlier in the season, scoring 10 points on 4-of-4 FGs. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham
@SeanCunningham
Nets lead the Kings 62-54 at the half in Sacramento. Nic Claxton one point from matching his career high, has 17. Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento with 12. – 11:06 PM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
Kings hanging in against the Nets. They trail 62-54 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 12 points. 10 for Buddy off the bench. – 11:05 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
‘Melo has it going early, pulling up in transition for his 2nd 3 to go with an earlier 2, enough to put LAL up 24-12 at the 2:30 mark. – 10:59 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving overpassed to Patty Mills and Mills just Derek Jeter-ed into the courtside seats. Appears he collided with a photographer. – 10:53 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Another urgent offensive start from Anthony Davis, hitting three of his first four shots while also positioning himself for a few boards. Lakers lead 16-8 early. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Early foul trouble for Stanley Johnson (2 PF) brings Carmelo Anthony into the game at the 9:04 mark, with LAL up 5-4 as things get going against Portland. – 10:46 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Kings 32-23. Kyrie Irving helped the Nets score 10 straight with a pair of pullup 3s. Nic Claxton already has 11. Hot start for him. – 10:38 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
In his last two games (at Philly, at Atlanta), Anthony Davis is a combined 17 for 21 in the paint.
Portland ranks 20th in points in the paint allowed this season (47.4). Should see a healthy dose of AD inside tonight. – 10:34 PM
Larry Lage
@LarryLage
Reached #Michigan
AD Warde Manuel for his reaction to the news that Jim #Harbaugh
is staying after interviewing with the Vikings: “I’m very happy,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel wrote in a text. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Sacramento. First time here. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to avoid losing its sixth game in a row. James Harden and Kyrie Irving both playing in the back-to-back. – 10:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 90, Cavaliers 83 after 3. Kevin Love started 1 of 7. He is 6 of 10 since, has 19 points, 11 rebounds in 20 minutes. Rockets will need their usual early fourth boost from the Christopher-Martin second unit. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Lakers keep the same starting lineup as the last two games AD has been healthy: AD, Russ, Monk, Johnson, Bradley. – 10:00 PM
Salman Ali
@SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Love is the latest example in why you should maybe wait more than one season before calling a player washed. – 9:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen
@Jonathan_Feigen
Good lesson for Alperen Sengun: The more gray hairs on an opponent, the fewer tricks will work. Kevin Love has seen all that stuff a time or two. – 9:59 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 113-107
Smart – 22/4/6
Richardson – 23 points
Tatum – 19/6/9
Brown – 15/6/6
Rob – 10/8/3/2
Celtics – 51.2% FGs
Celtics – 31 assists on 42 baskets
Celtics – 19 turnovers
Ball – 38 points (career-high)
Rozier – 23 points
Washington – 16 points
Hornets – 12-40 3PAs – 9:56 PM
Rod Boone
@rodboone
Final: Celtics 113, #Hornets
107
LaMelo 38 pts (career high), 9 ast, 5 reb
Terry Rozier 23 pts, 5 rebs, 4 ast
PJ Washington 16 pts, 7 rebs
Kelly Oubre 15 pts
Up next: vs. Cleveland on Friday – 9:54 PM
Gary Washburn
@GwashburnGlobe #Celtics
outscore #Hornets
6-0 in the final 35 seconds, hold on to a 113-107 win. Their first three-game winning streak of the season. Richardson 23, Smart 22, Tatum 19, Brown 15; Ball 38, Rozier 23, Washington 16, Oubre 15. – 9:54 PM
Kelsey Russo
@kelseyyrusso
At the half, Rockets lead the #Cavs
64-53.
Evan Mobley has a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Love has a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 88-78 after three
Smart – 18/4/6
Richardson – 17 points
Tatum – 13/3/7
Celtics – 56.5% FGs
Celtics – 27 assists-35 baskets
Celtics – 16 turnovers
Ball – 29 points
Rozier – 15 points
Washington – 13 points
Hornets – 41.4% FGs
Hornets – 12 turnovers – 9:16 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel also said “the expectation” is for Anthony Davis to play in both games of this back-to-back (Blazers & Clippers). – 9:00 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel says that Anthony Davis is expected to play in both games of this back to back, Blazers and Clippers. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 54-53 at the half
Tatum – 11/3/3
Richardson – 11 points
Smart – 10 points, 5 assists
Celtics – 53.7% shooting
Celtics – 17 assists-22 baskets
Celtics – 13 turnovers
Ball – 17 points
Rozier – 11 points
Oubre – 10 points
Hornets – 42.2% shooting
Hornets – 7 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Acting Jazz coach Alex Jensen said that with Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson all out tonight, expect a lot of backcourts featuring two of the three of Mike Conley, Trent Forrest, and Jared Butler in various combos. – 8:31 PM
Ben Anderson
@BensHoops
Here’s who the @Utah Jazz
have tonight:
PG Mike Conley/Trent Forrest
SG: Jared Butler
SF: Bojan Bodanovic/Elijah Hughes
PF: Royce O’Neale/Eric Paschall
C: Udoka Azubuike/Rudy Gay – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 27-22 after one
Tatum – 9 points
Rob – 6/4/2/2/0
Brown – 5 points
Celtics – 52.4% shooting
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Ball – 7 points
Rozier – 7 points
Bridges – 4 points
Hornets – 43.5% shooting
Hornets – 5 turnovers – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely
@ASherrodblakely
It was a good first quarter for the Celtics who shot 52.4% and lead 27-22. Tatum has 9 pts on 3/6 shooting. J.Brown has 5 pts. The Hornets are led by ex-Celtic Terry Rozier and L. Ball who each have 7 points. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Miles Bridges
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 2, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Bol, Dozier Charlotte: Gordon Hayward pic.twitter.com/JaSkt7AYOw
– 7:06 PM
NBA Math
@NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor picked the Western Conference All-Star reserves:
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Rudy Gobert
F: Anthony Davis
WC: Luka Doncic
WC: Devin Booker
Injury replacements: Dejounte Murray, Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/R5K8WILAXG
– 5:55 PM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
January’s Western Conference Player of the Month: Nikola Jokic. It’s his third career Player of the Month award. That ties Carmelo Anthony and Alex English for most Player of the Month awards in franchise history. – 3:05 PM