Darius Garland named to first All-Star Game

Shams Charania: 2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Congratulations to Darius Garland on the first of many All-Star selections! The 22-yr-old is avg’ing career-hi 19.8ppg, is 7th in NBA in asst (8.2apg) and became the team’s unquestioned leader and driving force for the #Cavs amazing Playoff push.
https://t.co/RNob0JcPKk pic.twitter.com/op1JVXXxFF – 7:46 PM
Congratulations to Darius Garland on the first of many All-Star selections! The 22-yr-old is avg’ing career-hi 19.8ppg, is 7th in NBA in asst (8.2apg) and became the team’s unquestioned leader and driving force for the #Cavs amazing Playoff push.
https://t.co/RNob0JcPKk pic.twitter.com/op1JVXXxFF – 7:46 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers‘ guard Darius Garland named to his first All-Star team, center Jarrett Allen passed over beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:45 PM
#Cavaliers‘ guard Darius Garland named to his first All-Star team, center Jarrett Allen passed over beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Between Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, good chance Koby Altman will have drafted 2 All-Stars. Good formula for rebuilding back a franchise. – 7:43 PM
Between Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, good chance Koby Altman will have drafted 2 All-Stars. Good formula for rebuilding back a franchise. – 7:43 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
All-Star reserves ended up with 12 of my 14 picks on the pod w/ @James Edwards III. My two omissions were Garland and Middleton, and I instead had Allen and Jrue from their own teams. Overall, think the coaches did a good job recognizing the right players from the right teams. – 7:36 PM
All-Star reserves ended up with 12 of my 14 picks on the pod w/ @James Edwards III. My two omissions were Garland and Middleton, and I instead had Allen and Jrue from their own teams. Overall, think the coaches did a good job recognizing the right players from the right teams. – 7:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Darius Garland making the All-Star team is a conflicting moment for my draft evaluations because 1) I thought he was going to be All-Star (NAILED IT) 2) I thought he was going to be better than Ja Morant (yikes). – 7:23 PM
Darius Garland making the All-Star team is a conflicting moment for my draft evaluations because 1) I thought he was going to be All-Star (NAILED IT) 2) I thought he was going to be better than Ja Morant (yikes). – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
BOOM! Darius Garland will represent the Cavs in Cleveland for the 2022 All-Star Game! #Cavs pic.twitter.com/7F2k5iVYhU – 7:21 PM
BOOM! Darius Garland will represent the Cavs in Cleveland for the 2022 All-Star Game! #Cavs pic.twitter.com/7F2k5iVYhU – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. – 7:21 PM
2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Darius Garland with his first #NBAAllStar appearance!!! Straight from the G! Fun fact, I interviewed Darius years ago in the Region. Super humble dude, who comes from a great family and always gives back! nwitimes.com/sports/basketb… – 7:20 PM
Darius Garland with his first #NBAAllStar appearance!!! Straight from the G! Fun fact, I interviewed Darius years ago in the Region. Super humble dude, who comes from a great family and always gives back! nwitimes.com/sports/basketb… – 7:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.
19.8 PPG
8.2 APG (7th in NBA)
47/37/91%
Steph was right. pic.twitter.com/Eziu7zBose – 7:19 PM
Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.
19.8 PPG
8.2 APG (7th in NBA)
47/37/91%
Steph was right. pic.twitter.com/Eziu7zBose – 7:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Host Cleveland gets its All-Star in first-timer Darius Garland. pic.twitter.com/JrppiCXvX9 – 7:18 PM
Host Cleveland gets its All-Star in first-timer Darius Garland. pic.twitter.com/JrppiCXvX9 – 7:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source tells @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs Darius Garland (back) did not practice today. The Cavs went thru a session at Rice University before leaving for Charlotte. – 4:12 PM
A source tells @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs Darius Garland (back) did not practice today. The Cavs went thru a session at Rice University before leaving for Charlotte. – 4:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
All-star reserve picks in the East are harder. I suspect it will be Allen, Butler, Tatum, VanVleet, LaVine, Harden, and Ball … but that leaves Holiday and Garland out. One of them should be Durant’s injury replacement. Might be tough noogies for the other. – 10:33 AM
All-star reserve picks in the East are harder. I suspect it will be Allen, Butler, Tatum, VanVleet, LaVine, Harden, and Ball … but that leaves Holiday and Garland out. One of them should be Durant’s injury replacement. Might be tough noogies for the other. – 10:33 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByRyanLewis: #Cavs offense stagnant without Darius Garland, only helping his All-Star case beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:40 AM
From @ByRyanLewis: #Cavs offense stagnant without Darius Garland, only helping his All-Star case beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:40 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Garland’s All-Star credentials increase every time the Cavs play without him – 10:39 PM
Garland’s All-Star credentials increase every time the Cavs play without him – 10:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Someone with an NBA logo on the mask who looked security-ish just told Collin Sexton and Darius Garland they needed to sit down on the bench. They were less than pleased haha – 9:43 PM
Someone with an NBA logo on the mask who looked security-ish just told Collin Sexton and Darius Garland they needed to sit down on the bench. They were less than pleased haha – 9:43 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I know the Cavs are without Darius Garland, but if they lose to the Rockets, it’s the kind of loss that might prompt them to make a trade… with the Rockets. – 9:12 PM
I know the Cavs are without Darius Garland, but if they lose to the Rockets, it’s the kind of loss that might prompt them to make a trade… with the Rockets. – 9:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland have been talking back and forth. KPJ said he had this game circled on the calendar. KPJ has as many points as fouls in the first half, with three. – 9:05 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland have been talking back and forth. KPJ said he had this game circled on the calendar. KPJ has as many points as fouls in the first half, with three. – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Porter passed up an open 3 to set up Green for a wide-open 3. He is progressing, which might be what he and Darius Garland are chatting about. – 9:04 PM
Porter passed up an open 3 to set up Green for a wide-open 3. He is progressing, which might be what he and Darius Garland are chatting about. – 9:04 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Draymond Green says he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game, which means commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury replacement. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 3, 2022
Shams Charania: 2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 3, 2022
What would it mean to you to see VanVleet be named an All-Star? Jerry Stackhouse: I’m not surprised by it. I think he’s gonna be an All-Star. He’s earned it. He’s making big shot after big shot. He’s leading his team. He survived all of those guys: Kyle, Cory, Delon. At the end of the day, he’s still the man standing around there. I anticipate that’s gonna be that way for years to come. -via The Athletic / February 3, 2022
Main Rumors, All-Star, Darius Garland, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Zach LaVine, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors