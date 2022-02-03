Donovan Mitchell to return tomorrow, Rudy Gobert possibly back next week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The most fun possible iteration of the All-Star Game would be just picking the captains and letting them draft any player in the NBA.
LeBron using the final pick on Carmelo instead of Rudy Gobert would be the absolute funniest possible Twitter moment relating to the ASG. – 7:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 #NBAAllStar West reserves are in:
🌟 Devin Booker
🌟 Luka Doncic
🌟 Rudy Gobert
🌟 Draymond Green
🌟 Donovan Mitchell
🌟 Chris Paul
🌟 Karl-Anthony Towns
Green announced he won’t be able to participate, so who should replace him? ⤵️ – 7:36 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert named All-Stars https://t.co/WqMoVKaayh pic.twitter.com/9qd5G3Ogb9 – 7:27 PM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert named All-Stars https://t.co/WqMoVKaayh pic.twitter.com/9qd5G3Ogb9 – 7:27 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Rudy Gobert is GREAT defensively. The rest of the Jazz … not so much. What can Utah do to improve their perimeter defense? @Kevin O’Connor takes a look on #TheVoidNBA.
📺: https://t.co/mlXSQIFCG8 pic.twitter.com/GOQzyBiGLY – 7:20 PM
Rudy Gobert is GREAT defensively. The rest of the Jazz … not so much. What can Utah do to improve their perimeter defense? @Kevin O’Connor takes a look on #TheVoidNBA.
📺: https://t.co/mlXSQIFCG8 pic.twitter.com/GOQzyBiGLY – 7:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the West. Green will not be able to play due to injury. @The Athletic – 7:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell have been selected NBA All-Stars for a third straight season. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:10 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell have been selected NBA All-Stars for a third straight season. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Western Conference All-Star reserves are Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 West All-Star reserves:
1. Booker
2. Luka
3. Gobert
4. Draymond
5. Mitchell
6. Paul
7. KAT – 7:07 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell joins Gobert as a Western Conference reserve. Mitchell’s 3rd appearance in 5 seasons. – 7:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both named NBA All-Star reserves. – 7:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell clears concussion protocol is available to play against Nets on Friday https://t.co/WRUZDpdKAR pic.twitter.com/hnNs6dNVIM – 7:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz Injury Report (as of 2/3)
OUT – Rudy Gobert
OUT – Danuel House
OUT – Joe Ingles
QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside
*Donovan Mitchell has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol* – 6:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mitchell is available for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn.
Rudy Gobert is and Danuel House remain out. Hassan Whiteside and Jordan Clarkson are questionable – 6:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Danuel House (COVID)
OUT – Joe Ingles (ACL)
QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (Knee Soreness)
QUESTIONABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Low Back Strain)
And: Donovan Mitchell has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol – 6:24 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol and is available for tomorrow’s game vs. Nets, per team. Rudy Gobert (calf) remains out, but sources tell ESPN the All-NBA big man hopes to return early next week. – 6:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Donovan Mitchell has cleared the league’s concussion protocol, Jazz say. – 6:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here’s my video on Utah’s need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert: – 2:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Without Rudy Gobert in the lineup, the Jazz are doomed. @Kevin O’Connor explains why Utah’s main priority ahead of the trade deadline is to find strong wing defenders. #TheVoidNBA
📺: https://t.co/mlXSQIXe4I pic.twitter.com/bjtF4Tsvhh – 1:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz things to expect over the next 36 hours:
Thursday:
– Mitchell/Gobert expected to be named ASG reserves, barring surprises
Friday:
– Mitchell talks to media about what concussion specialist told him
– Ingles talks to media about his injury & future plans
– Jazz play Nets – 12:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Fun Jazz win. Young guys perform. Will Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell make the all-star team – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/fun-… – 12:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
All-star reserve picks in the West should be pretty obvious: Paul, Booker, Green, Mitchell, Gobert, Doncic, Towns.
Only issue I see is if Green/LeBron injuries force them out, whether injury replacement should be Bridges, Ayton, Murray or Davis. – 10:29 AM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
🎧NEW Big Board Pod🎧
NBA Trade Deadline Special w guest @Jake Fischer
🏀A potential Bradley Beal-Ben Simmons deal
🏀Would Danny Ainge pull the trigger on a Rudy Gobert trade?
🏀Knicks, Pistons, Bulls, Hawks, Pacers, Kings trade options
nbabigboard.com/p/-nba-trade-d… – 9:59 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Unfortunately, Rudy Gobert (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic (toe) tonight will be a contest of who has the best bench outfit. – 10:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Acting Jazz coach Alex Jensen said that with Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson all out tonight, expect a lot of backcourts featuring two of the three of Mike Conley, Trent Forrest, and Jared Butler in various combos. – 8:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson is out tonight. Trent Forrest will play.
So in all:
No Mitchell, Gobert, House, Snyder, Ingles, Clarkson or Hassan Whiteside tonight for the Jazz against the Nuggets – 8:28 PM
