Draymond Green out for All-Star Game, Adam Silver to pick replacement

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“There has been no one that is playing better defense than me,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. – 7:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘A lotta people doubted and at times I doubted myself.’ – Warriors F Draymond Green on the offseason noise that he was ‘washed.’ Says he never stopped believing tho. – 7:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I’m not going to say it’s not a really big deal. It’s a really big deal. A lot of people thought I was washed up,” Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green said. – 7:53 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond says he hasn’t felt any back pain through this whole process. Though it’s the lower back that’s injured, the pain showed itself in the calf. But he says it feels fine now.
Here’s him breaking down exactly when the injury first came up: pic.twitter.com/W7MnYBdlbm – 7:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green said he hasn’t had back pain throughout the process. The issue is in the lower spine, but symptoms show in the calf with weakness/tightness. “It’s fine. It’s not tight anymore.” Said he’s easing back into activity. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green said the doctors and Rick Celebrini have been confident the entire process that back surgery won’t be needed. Said he remains confident it won’t be needed considering recent progression. pic.twitter.com/lizsKmj0DN – 7:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond says his doctors don’t believe this back injury will be a reoccurring thing or is something that will flare up again down the line. – 7:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond Green estimates he’ll be out for the next 3-4 weeks, and all the info he has from doctors right now indicates he will not need surgery on his back. – 7:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond on the level of pain he’s feeling: ‘Zero.’ Rehab is going very well – 7:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond says his doctors told him his back would not require surgery. He says he’s not feeling any pain now and is back to shooting the ball.
“Everything is looking up.” – 7:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green said he’s hopeful he can return in the next “3-4 weeks” but cautions that is no guarantee and, if he isn’t back yet, don’t sound the alarm bell
Full detailed soundbite pic.twitter.com/Is0FiHEyUB – 7:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green (back) said he would love to come back in three to four weeks, but there is no guarantee. – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m going to guess that Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis end up as the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. – 7:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green, while he can’t put an actual timeline on his return, says he hopes to be back in three weeks. He adds that if he isn’t back in three weeks, it doesn’t mean he can’t play, but he wants to be as healthy as possible when he returns. – 7:39 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond says he’s like to be back with Warriors in the next ‘3-4 weeks’ but no guarantees. – 7:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 #NBAAllStar West reserves are in:
🌟 Devin Booker
🌟 Luka Doncic
🌟 Rudy Gobert
🌟 Draymond Green
🌟 Donovan Mitchell
🌟 Chris Paul
🌟 Karl-Anthony Towns
Green announced he won’t be able to participate, so who should replace him? ⤵️ – 7:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Injured Warriors forward Draymond Green says his back is feeling better but taking his injury “a day at a time.” – 7:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With Draymond Green making the All-Star team, it is the 5th time the Warriors have three players selected as All-Stars under Steve Kerr. – 7:33 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sports betting has been so normalized that they have an active player, Draymond Green, on screen as Charles Barkley makes his betting pick on the air of an NBA TV partner – 7:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t named an All-Star reserve tonight, but with Draymond Green missing the game, the door is still open for an injury replacement. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will make the choice.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Been sitting on this stat for a week: Draymond’s one of four players since 1990 to be named to an All-Star Game despite averaging under 10 ppg.
Sean Highkin @highkin
According to all the metrics that are valid and none of the ones that aren’t, the guy on your favorite team who didn’t make it is the objective correct choice to replace Draymond. – 7:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Of course Draymond wants another Rich Paul client to replace him lol – 7:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Draymond Green announced he won’t be playing in Cleveland, so he was suggesting that Adam Silver name Dejounte as his replacement. – 7:13 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray did not make the initial West All-Star roster, but Draymond Green said on TNT that he is not playing in the game and vouched specifically for DJ to take his place. #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo – 7:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is named an All-Star reserve. Third for the Warriors, though he won’t compete because of rehab for his back issue. – 7:10 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the West. Green will not be able to play due to injury. @The Athletic – 7:10 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“Hopehully, he’ll get rewarded soon,” Draymond Green says of Dejounte Murray, who failed to earn enough votes to be included with the All-Star reserves from the Western Conference. – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Draymond Green just said he won’t be able to play in the All-Star game. Dejounte Murray?????? – 7:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors’ Draymond Green announces he will not play in the All-Star Game. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will choose replacement. – 7:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green says he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game, which means commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury replacement. – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Draymond Green just said on TNT that he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game.
Mikal Bridges has a great case as an injury replacement. Dejounte Murray is in there too. – 7:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green shared on TNT he won’t be back before the All-Star game. So there will a replacement player for him – 7:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Draymond Green says on TNT that, while he was selected for the All-Star Game, he won’t be able to play. Green has been out for several weeks with back and calf issues. – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Western Conference All-Star reserves are Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 West All-Star reserves:
1. Booker
2. Luka
3. Gobert
4. Draymond
5. Mitchell
6. Paul
7. KAT – 7:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Kings vs. Warriors tonight tonight. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Terence Davis (wrist) are out. Warriors have ruled out Nemanja Bjelica (back), Draymond Green (disc), Andre Iguodala (hip), Otto Porter Jr. (back) and James Wiseman (knee). – 4:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala with a long soundbite on Kevon Looney’s steady season and career growth to this point. Includes a note about Looney soaking up lessons from Andrew Bogut and Draymond Green: “Hopefully people understand the value of having a winning IQ.” pic.twitter.com/xIwBGvIr9V – 2:23 PM
