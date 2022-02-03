Jazz interested in Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes

Kevin O’Connor: Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here’s my video on Utah’s need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert:
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live! TRADE RUMOR ROUNDUP!
🏀 Eric Gordon??? Really?
🏀 Harrison Barnes would be a good get
🏀 Any chance at a big name like Simmons or Sabonis?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here’s my video on Utah’s need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert: – 2:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings losing streak ends with tonight’s 112-101 victory over the Nets. Seven Kings in double figures tonight, led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 points, Buddy Hield 18, Davion Mitchell with 18.
The Kings losing streak ends with tonight’s 112-101 victory over the Nets. Seven Kings in double figures tonight, led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 points, Buddy Hield 18, Davion Mitchell with 18.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nets lead over the Kings trimmed to 86-83 as the head to the 4th in Sacramento. Nic Claxton with the career high 21 points for Brooklyn. Kings led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 and Davion Mitchell continues to be a bright spot offensively with 16 – 11:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nets lead the Kings 62-54 at the half in Sacramento. Nic Claxton one point from matching his career high, has 17. Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento with 12. – 11:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings hanging in against the Nets. They trail 62-54 at the half. Harrison Barnes leads with 12 points. 10 for Buddy off the bench. – 11:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes has come out firing for the Kings. He has eight points on 3-of-4 shooting with two 3-pointers in the first 3:30. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets – 2/2:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nets:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Davion Mitchell
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Talking Pistons with our @James Edwards III
* Will Jerami Grant be dealt? What’s the price?
* What young players could they target in a trade?
* Could they get a major free agent?
And more …
New for @The Athletic – Talking Pistons with our @James Edwards III
* Will Jerami Grant be dealt? What’s the price?
* What young players could they target in a trade?
* Could they get a major free agent?
And more …
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant on returning: “The whole time you’re out you think about getting back. You count the days.” – 9:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant on returning after missing 24 games: “I’m good. My body’s getting back used to playing at this level.” – 9:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant: “We were playing really well for the first 2.5 quarters. … We just got to finish the game how we started.” – 9:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant: “We were playing really well for the first 2 1/2 quarters, but we let up in the third quarter…we have to finish like we started.” – 9:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson on Jerami Grant’s return after missing 24 games: “I thought it was solid…you’ve got to get into a different flow with different guys out there.” – 9:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pelicans 111, Pistons 101
CoJo: 18p
Jerami Grant: 17p
Frank Jackson: 14p
Hamidou Diallo: 12p
Detroit ran out of offense in the fourth quarter. Cade left the game early with a hip pointer. – 9:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
I’m not sure I’ve seen an easier drawing of a charge this season than when #Pelicans have stood in the paint on Jerami Grant drives. It happened multiple times in the previous game by Herb – 9:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice drive and finish by Killian Hayes to end the 3Q. Pistons lead by three going into the fourth quarter.
CoJo: 16 points
Jerami Grant: 14 points
Hamidou Diallo: 12 points – 8:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty awful defensive half. Pels lose Jerami Grant twice late in the second quarter and he splashes two 3s. New Orleans allows 65 points to Detroit, the NBA’s 29th-ranked offense. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 65, Pelicans 57
Jerami Grant: 12 points
CoJo: 11 points
Trey Lyles: 7 points
Cae Cunningham: 6 points – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge that last offensive foul called on Jerami Grant. – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant shoots and makes his first shot since return. A 3 10 seconds in. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant drains his first shot of the game, a midrange jumper, to get the Pistons on the board – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is back in the starting lineup, along with Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart – 6:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jerami Grant returns for the Pistons tonight after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.
My most recent Trade Winds piece that covers Grant’s future in Detroit as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws near: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-new-late… – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
youtu.be/5BwrwZnPKdA – 5:59 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jalen Brunson trade rumors, LeBron’s injury, Jerami Grant returning, Spencer Dinwiddie on the block and where things stand nine days from the deadline. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K subs soon!
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will play tonight vs. #Pelicans.
He says there are no implicit minutes restrictions, but they’ll watch their conditioning. – 5:46 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will play tonight vs. #Pelicans.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk will both play tonight, Dwane Casey said. Will be Grant’s first game since Dec. 10 – 5:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Will get traded: C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Eric Gordon (Cavs), John Collins (destination unclear), Kenrich Williams (Bulls). – 2:28 PM
It’s February, so screw it, let’s make some trade deadline predictions.
Won’t get traded: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, any notable Pacers.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk could return to action for #Pistons tonight vs. #Pelicans: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:47 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk – 12:15 PM
Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores
Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It looks like Jerami Grant will make his return tonight after missing several weeks with a thumb injury. Kelly Olynyk appears to be back, too. – 12:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We have to talk about the Kings. They’re closer to 15th in the West than the play-in and have been HORRIBLE for the majority of the year.
For the love of all that is holy, do not trade assets for Jerami Grant. What are you doing? Why?! Stop! Reverse! – 9:57 PM
We have to talk about the Kings. They’re closer to 15th in the West than the play-in and have been HORRIBLE for the majority of the year.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are not on the injury report for Tuesday vs. #Pelicans, so they both could return. – 8:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk aren’t listed on the 7:30 injury report, meaning they could return tomorrow against the Pelicans. Grant hasn’t played since Dec. 10 due to a thumb injury and health and safety protocols. – 7:43 PM
Scotto: Utah has discussed several wing options, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington, Josh Richardson, Josh Okogie, sources say. They’ve certainly done due diligence, and the mold of finding a defensive wing certainly appears to fit with all those names. There’s a commonality there. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
Regarding Harrison Barnes, I’ve heard from executives around the league that Sacramento would like at least a first-round pick in any potential deal for him. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
When Danny Ainge was in Boston, they had talks with the Sacramento Kings to try to acquire Barnes. Now that Ainge has shifted to the Utah Jazz, it appears that the eye for Barnes remains. I’ve said this on other podcasts and have always maintained that Ainge was brought there to make a trade to bolster the team… They’ve got to improve in the West, especially when you look at the Warriors and Suns. -via HoopsHype / February 2, 2022
