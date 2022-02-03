Joe Harris might need second operation on ankle

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the possibility of Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris needing a second procedure on his left ankle: es.pn/3ultH4x – 8:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets could be facing another Joe Harris ankle surgery blow nypost.com/2022/02/03/net… via @nypostsports – 8:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Joe Harris may undergo a 2nd procedure on his left ankle that would “fix the ankle once and for good,” Priority Sports’ Mark Bartelstein, Harris’ agent, says. Bartelstein says it’s unclear at this point if 2nd procedure is necessary. Decision will be made in next week or 2. – 7:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
According to Joe Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein, the sharpshooting wing could need a second procedure “that would fix the ankle once and for good. But we’re not sure if we need that or not.” That determination will be made over the next week or two. #Nets #NBA – 7:23 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets have played 0 games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris — their 4 highest-paid players.
It’s hard to get a grip on who this team really is, and they have no business losing to the Kings with Kyrie and Harden on the floor. – 9:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris is with the Nets on this road-trip. Rejoined them in Phoenix. Isn’t getting any on court work. Is in street clothes. – 8:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM
The Nets have acknowledged “setbacks” in Harris’ rehab from a Nov. 29 surgery, pushing back an original four-to-eight-week timetable for return. There’s still hope another procedure won’t be necessary and that Harris could return to the Nets’ lineup on his current course of rehabilitation, but a second procedure hasn’t been ruled out, Bartelstein said. -via ESPN / February 3, 2022
Chris Milholen: Zach Lowe on his The Lowe Post podcast on Joe Harris: “The Joe Harris situation has become really worrisome. I don’t think it’s a given that he’s coming back this year, and definitely don’t think it’s a given he’s coming back at 100 percent.” -via Twitter / February 3, 2022
Kristian Winfield: I asked Steve Nash if he is concerned Joe Harris’ ankle could be a situation that extends later into the season: “I’m hopeful that this’ll be resolved soon, but that’s outside of my education.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / January 29, 2022