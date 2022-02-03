Joe Harris might not return this year

February 3, 2022

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets have played 0 games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris — their 4 highest-paid players.
It’s hard to get a grip on who this team really is, and they have no business losing to the Kings with Kyrie and Harden on the floor. – 9:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris is with the Nets on this road-trip. Rejoined them in Phoenix. Isn’t getting any on court work. Is in street clothes. – 8:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM

Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris flying to Indianapolis to get a second opinion on his ankle. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 26, 2022
Brian Lewis: Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 23, 2022

