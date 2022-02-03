Joe Harris might not return this year

Chris Milholen: Zach Lowe on his The Lowe Post podcast on Joe Harris: “The Joe Harris situation has become really worrisome. I don’t think it’s a given that he’s coming back this year, and definitely don’t think it’s a given he’s coming back at 100 percent.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets have played 0 games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris — their 4 highest-paid players.
It’s hard to get a grip on who this team really is, and they have no business losing to the Kings with Kyrie and Harden on the floor. – 9:28 AM
The Nets have played 0 games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris — their 4 highest-paid players.
It’s hard to get a grip on who this team really is, and they have no business losing to the Kings with Kyrie and Harden on the floor. – 9:28 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris is with the Nets on this road-trip. Rejoined them in Phoenix. Isn’t getting any on court work. Is in street clothes. – 8:56 PM
Joe Harris is with the Nets on this road-trip. Rejoined them in Phoenix. Isn’t getting any on court work. Is in street clothes. – 8:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM
The Nets have ruled out LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal) for tonight’s game against the Kings. Looks like James Harden and Kyrie Irving will both be in the lineup. – 5:04 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: I asked Steve Nash if he is concerned Joe Harris’ ankle could be a situation that extends later into the season: “I’m hopeful that this’ll be resolved soon, but that’s outside of my education.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / January 29, 2022
Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris flying to Indianapolis to get a second opinion on his ankle. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 26, 2022
Brian Lewis: Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 23, 2022