Lakers vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-27) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (27-27) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday February 3, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 51, Los Angeles Clippers 55 (Q2 01:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony appears to have hurt something on that last offensive possession, and asked for a sub as LAC leaked out in transition for a dunk. He walked straight to the locker room. – 11:00 PM
Carmelo Anthony appears to have hurt something on that last offensive possession, and asked for a sub as LAC leaked out in transition for a dunk. He walked straight to the locker room. – 11:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Looked like Melo tweaked something (leg related) – back to the locker room – 10:59 PM
Looked like Melo tweaked something (leg related) – back to the locker room – 10:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Carmelo Anthony just pulled up with a little limp and hobbled toward the huddle during this timeout. – 10:59 PM
Carmelo Anthony just pulled up with a little limp and hobbled toward the huddle during this timeout. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like the back-to-back may have claimed Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring. – 10:59 PM
Looks like the back-to-back may have claimed Carmelo Anthony’s right hamstring. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice ATO from Vogel to get AD a catch right by the rim, where he turned and dunked through Ibaka. – 10:58 PM
Nice ATO from Vogel to get AD a catch right by the rim, where he turned and dunked through Ibaka. – 10:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ AND ONEEE.
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/F7bNWRmMCm – 10:56 PM
🗣️ AND ONEEE.
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/F7bNWRmMCm – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PG is here
Also, LAC leads 49-46. Coming to last 3:13 of first half. Both teams in bonus. But it’s the rare game where Clippers are bricking FTs… Morris has missed his last three, and Ibaka failed to complete a 3-point play. – 10:55 PM
PG is here
Also, LAC leads 49-46. Coming to last 3:13 of first half. Both teams in bonus. But it’s the rare game where Clippers are bricking FTs… Morris has missed his last three, and Ibaka failed to complete a 3-point play. – 10:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cool Hand Luke makin’ a big splash. 💦
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/hGxJTJJIfb – 10:52 PM
Cool Hand Luke makin’ a big splash. 💦
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/hGxJTJJIfb – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are in penalty for the rest of the first half, and Hartenstein already has three with Zubac out. That’s going to be a problem.
Score is tied at 40 with 6:55 left in second quarter. Lakers starting to batter Clippers on glass, and Lue hasn’t even broken small lineup out. – 10:46 PM
Clippers are in penalty for the rest of the first half, and Hartenstein already has three with Zubac out. That’s going to be a problem.
Score is tied at 40 with 6:55 left in second quarter. Lakers starting to batter Clippers on glass, and Lue hasn’t even broken small lineup out. – 10:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’ve lobbied for him to get another shot, but these minutes will not get Bazemore back into the rotation. Dude’s been wild. AK – 10:44 PM
I’ve lobbied for him to get another shot, but these minutes will not get Bazemore back into the rotation. Dude’s been wild. AK – 10:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Beyond his production, Dwight’s been extremely active in this first half. AK – 10:43 PM
Beyond his production, Dwight’s been extremely active in this first half. AK – 10:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Count it and-1! 💪
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/lL8agZpIjZ – 10:41 PM
Count it and-1! 💪
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/lL8agZpIjZ – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein now has his third foul. Clippers are already down a center in Zubac. – 10:41 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein now has his third foul. Clippers are already down a center in Zubac. – 10:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Melo hit a pair of 3’s around a Reaves triple, and Howard drew the 3rd PF on Hartenstein with an and-1.
LAL lead 40-36 with 8:23 left in the 2nd Q. – 10:41 PM
Melo hit a pair of 3’s around a Reaves triple, and Howard drew the 3rd PF on Hartenstein with an and-1.
LAL lead 40-36 with 8:23 left in the 2nd Q. – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein tried to stay vertical to challenge Russell Westbrook’s shot but when it looked like he’d get his third foul, officials say it’s on Brandon Boston Jr. – 10:39 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein tried to stay vertical to challenge Russell Westbrook’s shot but when it looked like he’d get his third foul, officials say it’s on Brandon Boston Jr. – 10:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 28, Lakers 26 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 54%, led by Morris’ 7. Ten assists on 12 baskets.
Lakers 44%, led by AD’s 8. 13-10 rebounding edge. – 10:33 PM
Clippers 28, Lakers 26 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 54%, led by Morris’ 7. Ten assists on 12 baskets.
Lakers 44%, led by AD’s 8. 13-10 rebounding edge. – 10:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A familiar sight. 👌
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/DABmDYVtee – 10:33 PM
A familiar sight. 👌
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/DABmDYVtee – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein is in foul trouble, but he scored off of three Eric Bledsoe assists; Bledsoe also assisted Luke Kennard on a 3.
LAC up 28-26 after one quarter of play. Anthony Davis also in foul trouble. Marcus Morris Sr.: 7 points, 2/3 3s. – 10:33 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein is in foul trouble, but he scored off of three Eric Bledsoe assists; Bledsoe also assisted Luke Kennard on a 3.
LAC up 28-26 after one quarter of play. Anthony Davis also in foul trouble. Marcus Morris Sr.: 7 points, 2/3 3s. – 10:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points and 5 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker has 6 points. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are a combined 2 of 9 to start. LAL is winning the rebounding/possession battle early. – 10:33 PM
First quarter: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points and 5 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker has 6 points. Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk are a combined 2 of 9 to start. LAL is winning the rebounding/possession battle early. – 10:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
After 1Q: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
LAC shooting 44%, 2-5 from 3. Lakers 42%, 1-4 from 3. Both teams have two FTA. Only 1 LAC turnover.
Morris leads with 7 points, AD with 8 and 5 rebounds, but two fouls. – 10:32 PM
After 1Q: Clippers 28, Lakers 26
LAC shooting 44%, 2-5 from 3. Lakers 42%, 1-4 from 3. Both teams have two FTA. Only 1 LAC turnover.
Morris leads with 7 points, AD with 8 and 5 rebounds, but two fouls. – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 28-26 after 12 minutes.
Clippers bench went 6 for 6 from the field to give them a boost, though LAL’s bench wasn’t far off, at 4 for 6 and 3 of 4 at the FT line. THT had 6, Howard 4. – 10:31 PM
LAL trail 28-26 after 12 minutes.
Clippers bench went 6 for 6 from the field to give them a boost, though LAL’s bench wasn’t far off, at 4 for 6 and 3 of 4 at the FT line. THT had 6, Howard 4. – 10:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Leave it up there, AD will handle the rest.
(📺: @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/xdCF8LdEow – 10:30 PM
Leave it up there, AD will handle the rest.
(📺: @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/xdCF8LdEow – 10:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Meanwhile, Hartenstein just picked up 2 quick PF’s for LAC. Clippers are limited w/their bigs tonight (Zubac out). – 10:27 PM
Meanwhile, Hartenstein just picked up 2 quick PF’s for LAC. Clippers are limited w/their bigs tonight (Zubac out). – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Second PF on Davis comes at the 2:43 mark. Lakers can ill afford limited minutes from AD tonight, so that could be significant. – 10:26 PM
Second PF on Davis comes at the 2:43 mark. Lakers can ill afford limited minutes from AD tonight, so that could be significant. – 10:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start for @Malik Monk. Three boards, three assists and a bucket, while opening up the LAC defense with some drives to the rim. – 10:25 PM
Strong start for @Malik Monk. Three boards, three assists and a bucket, while opening up the LAC defense with some drives to the rim. – 10:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Out of a timeout with 4:22 to play in the 1Q, Lue turns to reserves for the first time, inserting Eric Bledsoe for Jackson. – 10:22 PM
Out of a timeout with 4:22 to play in the 1Q, Lue turns to reserves for the first time, inserting Eric Bledsoe for Jackson. – 10:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers with six assists on six made buckets so far.
LA is tied at 15. – 10:21 PM
Clippers with six assists on six made buckets so far.
LA is tied at 15. – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. ended a 6-1 go-ahead Lakers run with a 3 before Anthony Davis got a putback dunk.
Lue calls timeout with score tied at 15, presumably to get subs in for last 4:22 of opening quarter. – 10:21 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. ended a 6-1 go-ahead Lakers run with a 3 before Anthony Davis got a putback dunk.
Lue calls timeout with score tied at 15, presumably to get subs in for last 4:22 of opening quarter. – 10:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With THT in for Russ, LAL outscored LAC 8-4 to tie the score at 15 into the second time out.
@Anthony Davis is up to 6 points with 4 boards, while Marcus Morris has 7 for LAC (2 of 2 3’s). – 10:20 PM
With THT in for Russ, LAL outscored LAC 8-4 to tie the score at 15 into the second time out.
@Anthony Davis is up to 6 points with 4 boards, while Marcus Morris has 7 for LAC (2 of 2 3’s). – 10:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
From Crypto .com Arena, where the Clippers paid tribute to Hall of Famer Bill Fitch, former Clippers coach, who died at 89.
ocregister.com/2022/02/03/hal… – 10:15 PM
From Crypto .com Arena, where the Clippers paid tribute to Hall of Famer Bill Fitch, former Clippers coach, who died at 89.
ocregister.com/2022/02/03/hal… – 10:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If you’re a Lakers fan on the east coast who only watches your team do you even bother paying for League Pass? – 10:15 PM
If you’re a Lakers fan on the east coast who only watches your team do you even bother paying for League Pass? – 10:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Lakers took a rare lead vs Clippers to start this game, but Clippers on a 7-0 run to force a Vogel timeout.
11-7 LAC with 7 minutes left in first. For now, Clippers winning the possession battle (5-4 rebounds, 1-3 turnovers) – 10:15 PM
The Lakers took a rare lead vs Clippers to start this game, but Clippers on a 7-0 run to force a Vogel timeout.
11-7 LAC with 7 minutes left in first. For now, Clippers winning the possession battle (5-4 rebounds, 1-3 turnovers) – 10:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clips might be 2-7 in these black “statement” jerseys coming into play, but they remain the guys’ fave. Terance Mann today: “We don’t even pay attention to that (record). I just like the way it looks, feels nice. All black, with the black tights, the black sneakers.” – 10:10 PM
The Clips might be 2-7 in these black “statement” jerseys coming into play, but they remain the guys’ fave. Terance Mann today: “We don’t even pay attention to that (record). I just like the way it looks, feels nice. All black, with the black tights, the black sneakers.” – 10:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL start this game like they started last night’s, with Avery Bradley hitting a 3, as we get underway for Lakers vs. Clippers. – 10:07 PM
LAL start this game like they started last night’s, with Avery Bradley hitting a 3, as we get underway for Lakers vs. Clippers. – 10:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Together.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CgT8oefyvH – 10:05 PM
Together.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CgT8oefyvH – 10:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It will surprise no one to hear that I’m now reliant on the Lakers to cash a +260 parlay. I look forward to whatever unique heartbreak the Lakers have in store for me tonight. – 10:03 PM
It will surprise no one to hear that I’m now reliant on the Lakers to cash a +260 parlay. I look forward to whatever unique heartbreak the Lakers have in store for me tonight. – 10:03 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
🖐️
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/yAefBCmIqM – 9:36 PM
🖐️
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/yAefBCmIqM – 9:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LA vs Los Angeles
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Serge Ibaka
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
LAL
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
Anthony Davis
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 9:34 PM
LA vs Los Angeles
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Serge Ibaka
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
LAL
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
Anthony Davis
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 9:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The stage is set.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/TiOa4w2GSJ – 9:33 PM
The stage is set.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/TiOa4w2GSJ – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook not making the All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. I think obviously we feel like those guys should be on there.” Vogel then added the exclusions are “probably more indicative of our win-loss record.” – 8:51 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook not making the All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. I think obviously we feel like those guys should be on there.” Vogel then added the exclusions are “probably more indicative of our win-loss record.” – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
As expected, no LeBron tonight. Frank Vogel said there was no update from yesterday, when Vogel said LeBron continues to get treatment as they look for the swelling in his knee to go down. – 8:34 PM
As expected, no LeBron tonight. Frank Vogel said there was no update from yesterday, when Vogel said LeBron continues to get treatment as they look for the swelling in his knee to go down. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on the rest of the Lakers getting snubbed for All-Star reserves: “Yeah, it’s a little surprising. … But obviously, I think where you are at in the standings matters.” – 8:33 PM
Frank Vogel on the rest of the Lakers getting snubbed for All-Star reserves: “Yeah, it’s a little surprising. … But obviously, I think where you are at in the standings matters.” – 8:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Frank Vogel on no Russ, AD on All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. We feel like those guys should be on there … but obviously, where you’re at in the standings matters with these things.” – 8:33 PM
Frank Vogel on no Russ, AD on All-Star team: “It’s a little surprising. We feel like those guys should be on there … but obviously, where you’re at in the standings matters with these things.” – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed LeBron James will be out again tonight vs the Clippers – 8:33 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed LeBron James will be out again tonight vs the Clippers – 8:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
No surprise, Frank Vogel says LeBron James will miss his fifth straight game with swelling in his left knee. – 8:32 PM
No surprise, Frank Vogel says LeBron James will miss his fifth straight game with swelling in his left knee. – 8:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on not starting slow: *SIGH.*
“Kawhi. Paul George… you losing your best players, you try to find ways to start the game. Last few games, we did a better job with that … We’re getting better.” – 8:23 PM
Ty Lue on not starting slow: *SIGH.*
“Kawhi. Paul George… you losing your best players, you try to find ways to start the game. Last few games, we did a better job with that … We’re getting better.” – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will go back to starting Batum and Morris together with Serge Ibaka, Amir Coffey, Reggie Jackson.
LIT reunited off the bench (Luke, Isaiah, Terance) – 8:22 PM
Clippers will go back to starting Batum and Morris together with Serge Ibaka, Amir Coffey, Reggie Jackson.
LIT reunited off the bench (Luke, Isaiah, Terance) – 8:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on trying to force Anthony Davis into a passer pic.twitter.com/nLsKVuHGpL – 8:21 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue on trying to force Anthony Davis into a passer pic.twitter.com/nLsKVuHGpL – 8:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Serge Ibaka will start alongside Marcus Morris Sr., Nic Batum, Amir Coffey and Reggie Jackson. – 8:21 PM
Serge Ibaka will start alongside Marcus Morris Sr., Nic Batum, Amir Coffey and Reggie Jackson. – 8:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“Keeping him (Westbrook) out of the paint is gonna be the most important thing, and keeping AD off the glass.” – Ty’s keys for tonight. – 8:19 PM
“Keeping him (Westbrook) out of the paint is gonna be the most important thing, and keeping AD off the glass.” – Ty’s keys for tonight. – 8:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty on LeBron’s fine season so far: “He’s like fine wine, he gets better with age.” – 8:17 PM
Ty on LeBron’s fine season so far: “He’s like fine wine, he gets better with age.” – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Ivica Zubac is out. Sounds like Lue is going to send a lot of doubles to Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Ivica Zubac is out. Sounds like Lue is going to send a lot of doubles to Anthony Davis – 8:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said that he saw Anthony Davis in the arena hallway and Davis already knew that he was going to see double teams from the Clippers tonight. – 8:15 PM
Ty Lue said that he saw Anthony Davis in the arena hallway and Davis already knew that he was going to see double teams from the Clippers tonight. – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Ivica Zubac will not play again tonight vs Lakers – 8:14 PM
Tyronn Lue says that Ivica Zubac will not play again tonight vs Lakers – 8:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here pregame before tonight’s game against the Lakers. Ivica Zubac is OUT. – 8:14 PM
Ty Lue is here pregame before tonight’s game against the Lakers. Ivica Zubac is OUT. – 8:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brandon Boston Jr. and Reggie Jackson get reacquainted with the Crypto rims. Talking nice to ‘em, certainly. pic.twitter.com/uKyLRyGASL – 8:13 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. and Reggie Jackson get reacquainted with the Crypto rims. Talking nice to ‘em, certainly. pic.twitter.com/uKyLRyGASL – 8:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
It’s right back to work for Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yToWms7Qkr – 8:12 PM
It’s right back to work for Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yToWms7Qkr – 8:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Congrats to the other All-Stars who got invited to the LeBron Invitational.
Every leading vote getter in All-Star history 👀 pic.twitter.com/cpD8EBuGAQ – 8:04 PM
Congrats to the other All-Stars who got invited to the LeBron Invitational.
Every leading vote getter in All-Star history 👀 pic.twitter.com/cpD8EBuGAQ – 8:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m going to guess that Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis end up as the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. – 7:39 PM
I’m going to guess that Jarrett Allen and Anthony Davis end up as the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The most fun possible iteration of the All-Star Game would be just picking the captains and letting them draft any player in the NBA.
LeBron using the final pick on Carmelo instead of Rudy Gobert would be the absolute funniest possible Twitter moment relating to the ASG. – 7:36 PM
The most fun possible iteration of the All-Star Game would be just picking the captains and letting them draft any player in the NBA.
LeBron using the final pick on Carmelo instead of Rudy Gobert would be the absolute funniest possible Twitter moment relating to the ASG. – 7:36 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star snubs include:
– Jarrett Allen
– LaMelo Ball
– Anthony Davis
– Jrue Holiday
– Brandon Ingram
– Dejounte Murray
– Domantas Sabonis
– Pascal Siakam – 7:26 PM
2022 NBA All-Star snubs include:
– Jarrett Allen
– LaMelo Ball
– Anthony Davis
– Jrue Holiday
– Brandon Ingram
– Dejounte Murray
– Domantas Sabonis
– Pascal Siakam – 7:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.
19.8 PPG
8.2 APG (7th in NBA)
47/37/91%
Steph was right. pic.twitter.com/Eziu7zBose – 7:19 PM
Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.
19.8 PPG
8.2 APG (7th in NBA)
47/37/91%
Steph was right. pic.twitter.com/Eziu7zBose – 7:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Typically, commish has let fan vote prevail. But he’s not picking Carmelo, so maybe Ayton? He’s only played 29 games… JJJ has a shot. – 7:18 PM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Typically, commish has let fan vote prevail. But he’s not picking Carmelo, so maybe Ayton? He’s only played 29 games… JJJ has a shot. – 7:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Apologies to Anthony Davis but Dejounte Murray needs to be the injury replacement – 7:09 PM
Apologies to Anthony Davis but Dejounte Murray needs to be the injury replacement – 7:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has been named a reserve for the 71st @NBA All-Star Game.
The 22-year-old joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn three All-Star nods before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/qm7BJFI09h – 7:04 PM
Luka Dončić has been named a reserve for the 71st @NBA All-Star Game.
The 22-year-old joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn three All-Star nods before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/qm7BJFI09h – 7:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
We mourn the loss of former head coach Bill Fitch. A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Fitch spent 25 seasons coaching in the NBA, including four with the Clippers, guiding the team to the 1997 playoffs. We send our deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/DBOgjfSC6j – 6:59 PM
We mourn the loss of former head coach Bill Fitch. A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Fitch spent 25 seasons coaching in the NBA, including four with the Clippers, guiding the team to the 1997 playoffs. We send our deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/DBOgjfSC6j – 6:59 PM
Josh Giddey @joshgiddey
Let’s gooo! Can’t wait to take the court in CLE for #CloroxRisingStars @Clorox #ad pic.twitter.com/77tXoM1YU0 – 6:15 PM
Let’s gooo! Can’t wait to take the court in CLE for #CloroxRisingStars @Clorox #ad pic.twitter.com/77tXoM1YU0 – 6:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last night in Los Angeles, Trail Blazers:
– Made more overall FGs
– Made more 3s
– Had more rebounds
– Had fewer turnovers (outscored Los Angeles 24-1 off those turnovers)
Lakers still won. Trail Blazers made only 10/19 FTs. Los Angeles made 22/33 FTs, including 12/19 in 4th. – 6:14 PM
Last night in Los Angeles, Trail Blazers:
– Made more overall FGs
– Made more 3s
– Had more rebounds
– Had fewer turnovers (outscored Los Angeles 24-1 off those turnovers)
Lakers still won. Trail Blazers made only 10/19 FTs. Los Angeles made 22/33 FTs, including 12/19 in 4th. – 6:14 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Always a special night when Melo’s in that zone 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5YRz1ErqnW – 5:30 PM
Always a special night when Melo’s in that zone 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5YRz1ErqnW – 5:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back at it again.
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:35 PM
Back at it again.
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Josh Giddey makes unreal passes
🏀 : Tre Mann goes for a career high in points, how his scoring is sustainable
🏀 : Lu Dort’s impressive overtime
🏀 : A poku problem?
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/7xcKy2ErLM – 4:28 PM
New Locked on Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Josh Giddey makes unreal passes
🏀 : Tre Mann goes for a career high in points, how his scoring is sustainable
🏀 : Lu Dort’s impressive overtime
🏀 : A poku problem?
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/7xcKy2ErLM – 4:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Talking Tre Mann, Josh Giddey and the trade deadline with @BerryTramel podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thu… – 4:24 PM
Talking Tre Mann, Josh Giddey and the trade deadline with @BerryTramel podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thu… – 4:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Among the talking points, Anthony Davis’ mentality of late, and Carmelo Anthony’s thoughts on what it takes to maintain that mindset. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/MYbconvSk1k?t=… – 4:18 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! Among the talking points, Anthony Davis’ mentality of late, and Carmelo Anthony’s thoughts on what it takes to maintain that mindset. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/MYbconvSk1k?t=… – 4:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
HOF coach Bill Fitch, champ with Celtics and former Nets and Clippers coach, dies at 89 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:03 PM
HOF coach Bill Fitch, champ with Celtics and former Nets and Clippers coach, dies at 89 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked and loaded for the battle of LA. pic.twitter.com/X5geciTXUx – 4:00 PM
Locked and loaded for the battle of LA. pic.twitter.com/X5geciTXUx – 4:00 PM