Lance Stephenson is staying with the Pacers for the rest of the season

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal for the rest of the season, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Wednesday night. Stephenson transformed himself into one of the season’s better comeback stories, turning a 10-day COVID-19 exception into three more successive 10-day deals and a return to the rotation for a franchise where he’s remained a largely popular figure.Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN