Lance Stephenson is staying with the Pacers for the rest of the season

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal for the rest of the season, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Wednesday night. Stephenson transformed himself into one of the season’s better comeback stories, turning a 10-day COVID-19 exception into three more successive 10-day deals and a return to the rotation for a franchise where he’s remained a largely popular figure.
The Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a contract for the remainder of the season, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/VfDFzK3YrW – 11:06 PM
After four consecutive 10-days, Lance Stephenson is signing a contract with the Indiana Pacers for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Stephenson earns full deal after averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in 17 Pacers games. – 11:00 PM
Lance Stephenson has completed his fourth 10-day contract with Indiana but sources say Stephenson remains on course to soon sign a rest-of-the-season Pacers deal.
Indiana has held off finalizing that deal until now for added roster flexibility in advance of the trade deadline. – 10:20 PM
I asked Rick Carlisle if the #Pacers intend to keep Lance Stephenson around. His second standard 10-day contract and fourth overall ends today. Stephenson had 14 points and six assists off the bench.
Carlisle: “I certainly would hope so.” – 9:59 PM
Pacers smashing the Magic so far, up 67-53 at the break. Torrey Craig & Terry Taylor, the Pacers two centers tonight, both are in double figures with 13 and 15 points, respectively. Lance Stephenson, on the final day of his 10-day deal, had a nice half with 10 points & 3 assists. – 8:04 PM
With just nine players and no player taller than 6-foot-7, Pacers lead the Magic 67-53 at half.
Torrey Craig has 15pts, Terry Taylor has 13/6 and Lance Stephenson with 10pts, 3asts in 9mins off the bench.
They shot 10/19 from 3. – 8:02 PM
Lance Stephenson with an and-1 and then high-fives several fans. Lol man of the people. #Pacers lead 53-43. – 7:45 PM
Pacers up 34-28 on the Magic after 1.
Isaiah Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain 22 seconds in. All 10 Pacers available have now played.
Lance Stephenson, who is on the last day of his second and final standard 10-day contract, was the last sub. – 7:31 PM
Duane Washington Jr’s fourth quarter shimmy was inspired by one of his dads celebrations overseas, he says. He adds, when asked by @James Boyd, that Lance Stephenson still holds the shimmy crown. – 10:09 PM
Duane Washington Jr. AGAIN for 3 and then does a Lance Stephenson-esque shimmy. #Pacers lead 106-94. – 8:54 PM
20/10/2 blocks for Isaiah Jackson, who caps a 9-0 Indiana run with a dime from Lance Stephenson.
Other than Nicolas Batum’s 3s (Pacers finally saw him miss a 3 actually), second unit has struggled to defend and find momentum.
Indiana leads 93-88 with 9:50 left to play. – 8:49 PM
Halftime: #Pacers 60, Clippers 55
Caris LeVert has 14, Isaiah Jackson has 10 and 4, Justin Holiday has 10 and Terry Taylor, Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lamb each have 6. I’d call that #balance.
Amir Coffey leads LA with 11 points. – 8:04 PM
Lance Stephenson with back-to-back turnovers that led to three points for the Clippers. #Pacers – 7:42 PM
