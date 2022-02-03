Lance Stephenson is staying with the Pacers for the rest of the season

Lance Stephenson is staying with the Pacers for the rest of the season

Main Rumors

Lance Stephenson is staying with the Pacers for the rest of the season

February 3, 2022- by

By |

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal for the rest of the season, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Wednesday night. Stephenson transformed himself into one of the season’s better comeback stories, turning a 10-day COVID-19 exception into three more successive 10-day deals and a return to the rotation for a franchise where he’s remained a largely popular figure.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a contract for the remainder of the season, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/VfDFzK3YrW11:06 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After four consecutive 10-days, Lance Stephenson is signing a contract with the Indiana Pacers for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Stephenson earns full deal after averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in 17 Pacers games. – 11:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Lance Stephenson has completed his fourth 10-day contract with Indiana but sources say Stephenson remains on course to soon sign a rest-of-the-season Pacers deal.
Indiana has held off finalizing that deal until now for added roster flexibility in advance of the trade deadline. – 10:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I asked Rick Carlisle if the #Pacers intend to keep Lance Stephenson around. His second standard 10-day contract and fourth overall ends today. Stephenson had 14 points and six assists off the bench.
Carlisle: “I certainly would hope so.” – 9:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers smashing the Magic so far, up 67-53 at the break. Torrey Craig & Terry Taylor, the Pacers two centers tonight, both are in double figures with 13 and 15 points, respectively. Lance Stephenson, on the final day of his 10-day deal, had a nice half with 10 points & 3 assists. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With just nine players and no player taller than 6-foot-7, Pacers lead the Magic 67-53 at half.
Torrey Craig has 15pts, Terry Taylor has 13/6 and Lance Stephenson with 10pts, 3asts in 9mins off the bench.
They shot 10/19 from 3. – 8:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with an and-1 and then high-fives several fans. Lol man of the people. #Pacers lead 53-43. – 7:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The 5 on the floor to open the second quarter for the Pacers: Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington, Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lamb, and Torrey Craig. That’s their *entire* healthy bench right now + Craig. – 7:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 34-28 on the Magic after 1.
Isaiah Jackson suffered a right ankle sprain 22 seconds in. All 10 Pacers available have now played.
Lance Stephenson, who is on the last day of his second and final standard 10-day contract, was the last sub. – 7:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Duane Washington Jr’s fourth quarter shimmy was inspired by one of his dads celebrations overseas, he says. He adds, when asked by @James Boyd, that Lance Stephenson still holds the shimmy crown. – 10:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Six Pacers in double figures tonight: Justin Holiday, Isaiah Jackson, Caris LeVert, Terry Taylor, Duane Washington, and Lance Stephenson.
Sure. – 9:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers close out January with a win and beat the Clippers 122-116. Impressive win, with a ton of reserves stepping up. Jackson, Washington, and Taylor all stepped into bigger roles and played well while LeVert and Stephenson did a good job guiding the offense. – 9:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. AGAIN for 3 and then does a Lance Stephenson-esque shimmy. #Pacers lead 106-94. – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
20/10/2 blocks for Isaiah Jackson, who caps a 9-0 Indiana run with a dime from Lance Stephenson.
Other than Nicolas Batum’s 3s (Pacers finally saw him miss a 3 actually), second unit has struggled to defend and find momentum.
Indiana leads 93-88 with 9:50 left to play. – 8:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson with a massive start to the fourth quarter. He’s partially responsible for all 9 of the team’s points so far in the frame (2 points and 3 assists) and the Pacers are back up by 5. – 8:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 60, Clippers 55
Caris LeVert has 14, Isaiah Jackson has 10 and 4, Justin Holiday has 10 and Terry Taylor, Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lamb each have 6. I’d call that #balance.
Amir Coffey leads LA with 11 points. – 8:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson with back-to-back turnovers that led to three points for the Clippers. #Pacers7:42 PM

More on this storyline

James Boyd: #Pacers say they’ve signed Lance Stephenson to another 10-day contract. His second standard 10-day contract and fourth overall. He previously signed two COVID-19 10-day hardship contracts. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 24, 2022
Chris Haynes: Indiana Pacers are signing Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day hardship contract, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 11, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home