LeBron James questionable for tonight

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
As expected, LeBron is doubtful for the Clippers tonight. Anthony Davis and Malik Monk are probable. pic.twitter.com/XsLanLIoMq – 3:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Clippers. – 3:36 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Where do the GOATs rank statistically in their respective draft classes?
Both Kareem and LeBron are No. 1 in all main categories. pic.twitter.com/2S4s9SjWrS – 3:24 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
If he ever leaves the #Lakers, where would LeBron James play next? The favorite is the #Cavs: maxim.com/sports/lebron-… – 11:39 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
All-star reserve picks in the West should be pretty obvious: Paul, Booker, Green, Mitchell, Gobert, Doncic, Towns.
Only issue I see is if Green/LeBron injuries force them out, whether injury replacement should be Bridges, Ayton, Murray or Davis. – 10:29 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A career-high 38 for LaMelo Ball in Boston tonight. He also had 9 assists and made 10 free throws.
He’s just the 5th player to do that against the Celtics in the last 20 years.
LeBron James (twice)
Allen Iverson (twice)
Russell Westbrook
Devin Booker – 11:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Evan Mobley career-high:
29 PTS
12 REB
12-20 FG
Only one Cavs rookie had more points and rebounds in a game since 2000 — LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/oT8Y2udTog – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo career high.
38 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw62 – 9:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is out tonight with left knee soreness and will not be at game vs Portland at Crypto.com Arena – 8:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel wants Russell Westbrook to “play within himself” and “play hard” on the defensive end with LeBron James out. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said LeBron James won’t be around the team tonight. Not clear if he will be with team tomorrow vs the Clippers – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (knee) was listed as doubtful for tonight, and Frank Vogel confirmed that he is out.
Vogel added that “It’s moving in the right direction.” – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel said LeBron James is “moving in the right direction” with his rehab. But Vogel added LeBron won’t return until the swelling of his left knee goes down – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out tonight but the rehab on the Lakers star’s left knee ailment is “moving in the right direction” – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs. Portland.
“It’s moving in the right direction but until the swelling’s under control he won’t be out there,” Vogel said. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is OUT for tonight’s game. Says that LeBron’s knee issue is “moving in the right direction.” – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James is out tonight vs Blazers – 8:48 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What do you most want to see from AD with Lebron out? pic.twitter.com/LokZAFQG9z – 8:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Reporting on LeBron James’ ailing left knee with @Malika Andrews on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/I8oh3ZKlvU – 5:54 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
NBA host, former D1 hooper and Celebrity All-Star superstar @RADeMita joins the pod to discuss her new venture, her wild basketball career and of course, LeBron (and Serbian fried chicken).
🍎: https://t.co/ngOFFAnfmo
✳️: https://t.co/8CX6i0LrjI pic.twitter.com/9PG27zdSDR – 5:44 PM
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune?
Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. – 5:41 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Last year, LeBron James openly railed against the NBA’s play-in system. This year? It might be the one thing keeping his faint title hopes alive. New today @theathletic: theathletic.com/3106621/2022/0… – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: More Vogel on LeBron, who’s dealing with the swelling in his knee: “The number one goal is that he’s healthy for the long haul.” Vogel added: “We have to win games when he’s out.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / February 1, 2022
Kyle Goon: Vogel adds it’s “likely” that Malik Monk continues to start for the Lakers while LeBron is out because of his scoring punch. -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 1, 2022
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on LeBron: “Still working on trying to get the swelling down. He’s listed as doubtful tomorrow.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / February 1, 2022