Luka Doncic, James Harden headline All-Star reserves

What would it mean to you to see VanVleet be named an All-Star? Jerry Stackhouse: I’m not surprised by it. I think he’s gonna be an All-Star. He’s earned it. He’s making big shot after big shot. He’s leading his team. He survived all of those guys: Kyle, Cory, Delon. At the end of the day, he’s still the man standing around there. I anticipate that’s gonna be that way for years to come. -via The Athletic / February 3, 2022