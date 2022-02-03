Luka Doncic, James Harden headline All-Star reserves

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul, James Harden headline All-Star Game reserves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/03/chr… – 7:43 PM
Chris Paul, James Harden headline All-Star Game reserves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/03/chr… – 7:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 #NBAAllStar West reserves are in:
🌟 Devin Booker
🌟 Luka Doncic
🌟 Rudy Gobert
🌟 Draymond Green
🌟 Donovan Mitchell
🌟 Chris Paul
🌟 Karl-Anthony Towns
Green announced he won’t be able to participate, so who should replace him? ⤵️ – 7:36 PM
The 2022 #NBAAllStar West reserves are in:
🌟 Devin Booker
🌟 Luka Doncic
🌟 Rudy Gobert
🌟 Draymond Green
🌟 Donovan Mitchell
🌟 Chris Paul
🌟 Karl-Anthony Towns
Green announced he won’t be able to participate, so who should replace him? ⤵️ – 7:36 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
I think Jarrett Allen is more deserving of an All-Star spot than Harden pic.twitter.com/CEARRJIoFC – 7:27 PM
I think Jarrett Allen is more deserving of an All-Star spot than Harden pic.twitter.com/CEARRJIoFC – 7:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka back in the All-Star Game, joining an elite group of players under 23 who have been in three of them.
mavs.com/luka-an-all-st… – 7:23 PM
Luka back in the All-Star Game, joining an elite group of players under 23 who have been in three of them.
mavs.com/luka-an-all-st… – 7:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
2021-22 East All-Star Game reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet are headed to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the East. Garland, of the host Cavs, is making his first appearance. @The Athletic – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
The 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet. – 7:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
East reserves:
Jimmy Butler
Darius Garland
James Harden
Zach LaVine
Khris Middleton
Jayson Tatum
Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
The Wizards do not have an All-Star this year, barring an injury replacement. Bradley Beal did not make it after being a starter last season.
East reserves: J Butler, D Garland, J Harden, Z LaVine, K Middleton, J Tatum, F VanVleet – 7:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the West. Green will not be able to play due to injury. @The Athletic – 7:10 PM
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the West. Green will not be able to play due to injury. @The Athletic – 7:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Western Conference All-Star reserves are Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
The 2022 Western Conference All-Star reserves are Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:07 PM
2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 West All-Star reserves:
1. Booker
2. Luka
3. Gobert
4. Draymond
5. Mitchell
6. Paul
7. KAT – 7:07 PM
7 West All-Star reserves:
1. Booker
2. Luka
3. Gobert
4. Draymond
5. Mitchell
6. Paul
7. KAT – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray is snubbed.
19.6 PPG
8.5 RPG (2nd among guards)
9.1 APG (4th in NBA)
10 Triple-Doubles (Spurs record)
He and Luka are the only players averaging 18/8/8 this season. pic.twitter.com/QwdlYfjelT – 7:07 PM
Dejounte Murray is snubbed.
19.6 PPG
8.5 RPG (2nd among guards)
9.1 APG (4th in NBA)
10 Triple-Doubles (Spurs record)
He and Luka are the only players averaging 18/8/8 this season. pic.twitter.com/QwdlYfjelT – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
All-Star Luka is back, once again: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:06 PM
All-Star Luka is back, once again: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
It’s official. Luka is an All-Star. His 3rd straight All-Star selection. He’s a reserve this year after starting the game the last two seasons. – 7:05 PM
It’s official. Luka is an All-Star. His 3rd straight All-Star selection. He’s a reserve this year after starting the game the last two seasons. – 7:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Phoenix’s Devin Booker is a Western Conference All-Star. As is Dallas’ Luka Doncic. – 7:03 PM
Phoenix’s Devin Booker is a Western Conference All-Star. As is Dallas’ Luka Doncic. – 7:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
There are some tough calls on East A-S reserves. I’d say LaVine, Tatum, Harden are in for sure. Butler, Jaylen Brown, Garland, Middleton, VanVleet or Siakam, LaMelo or Bridges all have strong cases. #NBA – 6:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All Time Triple-Doubles:
43 – Luka Doncic
41 – Miami Heat
40 – New Orleans Pelicans
37 – Minnesota Timberwolves
34 – Orlando Magic
32 – Charlotte Hornets
30 – Toronto Raptors
24 – Utah Jazz
22 – Memphis Grizzlies
At age 22, Luka is already 10th all time in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/PxH6Nc5SwZ – 5:13 PM
All Time Triple-Doubles:
43 – Luka Doncic
41 – Miami Heat
40 – New Orleans Pelicans
37 – Minnesota Timberwolves
34 – Orlando Magic
32 – Charlotte Hornets
30 – Toronto Raptors
24 – Utah Jazz
22 – Memphis Grizzlies
At age 22, Luka is already 10th all time in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/PxH6Nc5SwZ – 5:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“Two stupid decisions”: Luka Doncic scored 40, but put the blame for Mavs’ loss to Thunder on himself: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:32 PM
“Two stupid decisions”: Luka Doncic scored 40, but put the blame for Mavs’ loss to Thunder on himself: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:32 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from Feb. 2:
– L. Doncic: 40 pts, 6 reb, 10 ast
– La. Ball: 38 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast
– A. Davis: 30 pts, 15 reb, 3 blk
– E. Mobley: 29 pts, 12 reb, 12-20 fg
– J. Jackson Jr: 26 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk
– T. Taylor: 24 pts, 16 reb, 10-15 fg
– W. Carter Jr: 19 pts, 18 reb, 2 ast – 10:57 AM
NBA’s best from Feb. 2:
– L. Doncic: 40 pts, 6 reb, 10 ast
– La. Ball: 38 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast
– A. Davis: 30 pts, 15 reb, 3 blk
– E. Mobley: 29 pts, 12 reb, 12-20 fg
– J. Jackson Jr: 26 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk
– T. Taylor: 24 pts, 16 reb, 10-15 fg
– W. Carter Jr: 19 pts, 18 reb, 2 ast – 10:57 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
All-star reserve picks in the East are harder. I suspect it will be Allen, Butler, Tatum, VanVleet, LaVine, Harden, and Ball … but that leaves Holiday and Garland out. One of them should be Durant’s injury replacement. Might be tough noogies for the other. – 10:33 AM
All-star reserve picks in the East are harder. I suspect it will be Allen, Butler, Tatum, VanVleet, LaVine, Harden, and Ball … but that leaves Holiday and Garland out. One of them should be Durant’s injury replacement. Might be tough noogies for the other. – 10:33 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
All-star reserve picks in the West should be pretty obvious: Paul, Booker, Green, Mitchell, Gobert, Doncic, Towns.
Only issue I see is if Green/LeBron injuries force them out, whether injury replacement should be Bridges, Ayton, Murray or Davis. – 10:29 AM
All-star reserve picks in the West should be pretty obvious: Paul, Booker, Green, Mitchell, Gobert, Doncic, Towns.
Only issue I see is if Green/LeBron injuries force them out, whether injury replacement should be Bridges, Ayton, Murray or Davis. – 10:29 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the eighth time Doncic has recorded at least 40p/10a in a game, the most such games in NBA history by a player before his 23rd birthday.
No other player in @Dallas Mavericks
history has recorded even one such game. pic.twitter.com/HV6ZCQ6V3z – 9:51 AM
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the eighth time Doncic has recorded at least 40p/10a in a game, the most such games in NBA history by a player before his 23rd birthday.
No other player in @Dallas Mavericks
history has recorded even one such game. pic.twitter.com/HV6ZCQ6V3z – 9:51 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Maybe it’s gotten lost along the way in my desire to deal him, but I’ve always thought KP is a very good player and after Luka the most important factor to the Mavs success … which is exactly why they have to trade him. You can’t trust him to be on the court consistently. – 9:37 AM
Maybe it’s gotten lost along the way in my desire to deal him, but I’ve always thought KP is a very good player and after Luka the most important factor to the Mavs success … which is exactly why they have to trade him. You can’t trust him to be on the court consistently. – 9:37 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Nets have played 0 games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris — their 4 highest-paid players.
It’s hard to get a grip on who this team really is, and they have no business losing to the Kings with Kyrie and Harden on the floor. – 9:28 AM
The Nets have played 0 games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris — their 4 highest-paid players.
It’s hard to get a grip on who this team really is, and they have no business losing to the Kings with Kyrie and Harden on the floor. – 9:28 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s four-point performance in Nets’ sixth straight loss.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 9:09 AM
NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s four-point performance in Nets’ sixth straight loss.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 9:09 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good morning: James Harden has turned the ball over at least 4 times in 35 separate games this season. It’s time to have an honest conversation about Harden’s not-so-super season. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:05 AM
Good morning: James Harden has turned the ball over at least 4 times in 35 separate games this season. It’s time to have an honest conversation about Harden’s not-so-super season. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:05 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic after scoring 40 points: “By far, my worst defensive game this year” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:30 AM
Doncic after scoring 40 points: “By far, my worst defensive game this year” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 6:30 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Shocker: Kings hold James Harden to four points; beat Nets to end seven-game losing streak sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:58 AM
Shocker: Kings hold James Harden to four points; beat Nets to end seven-game losing streak sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:58 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic (40pts) and Fournier (30pts) not enough
More in full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:16 AM
Doncic (40pts) and Fournier (30pts) not enough
More in full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:16 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The sky isn’t falling for the Nets yet — but James Harden says the time for talking is done after the group dropped its sixth straight to the lowly Kings. It’s a low point for a team headed the wrong way right now. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:56 AM
The sky isn’t falling for the Nets yet — but James Harden says the time for talking is done after the group dropped its sixth straight to the lowly Kings. It’s a low point for a team headed the wrong way right now. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:56 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Nets dropped their sixth game in a row tonight and James Harden had a game we have essentially never seen from him. On the low point of Brooklyn’s season: theathletic.com/3109003/2022/0… – 2:55 AM
The Nets dropped their sixth game in a row tonight and James Harden had a game we have essentially never seen from him. On the low point of Brooklyn’s season: theathletic.com/3109003/2022/0… – 2:55 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings use a defensive effort to hold James Harden to 4 points, snap the 7-game skid and take down the Nets 112-101. Hear from Alvin Gentry, Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/gpuH2Ox57m pic.twitter.com/dgFQ3Hb8BE – 2:53 AM
Kings use a defensive effort to hold James Harden to 4 points, snap the 7-game skid and take down the Nets 112-101. Hear from Alvin Gentry, Tyrese Haliburton & Davion Mitchell.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/gpuH2Ox57m pic.twitter.com/dgFQ3Hb8BE – 2:53 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I mean I respect James’ opinion…The ‘get better jargon’ that we consistently use whether it be here talking with you guys or in the locker room, yeah it can get mundane. It’s just natural.’
–#nets Kyrie Irving responds to James Harden’s comments ‘we’ve done too much talking.’ – 2:34 AM
“I mean I respect James’ opinion…The ‘get better jargon’ that we consistently use whether it be here talking with you guys or in the locker room, yeah it can get mundane. It’s just natural.’
–#nets Kyrie Irving responds to James Harden’s comments ‘we’ve done too much talking.’ – 2:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just checked it. This was James Harden’s lowest scoring game while playing over 30 minutes since Nov. 2014 at the Grizzlies. He had six points that night. – 1:23 AM
Just checked it. This was James Harden’s lowest scoring game while playing over 30 minutes since Nov. 2014 at the Grizzlies. He had six points that night. – 1:23 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette hotline is live @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy
• Nets spiraling
• Maxey & Embiid
• Trade Deadline nears
• Luka blows big night
• Grizz good
• Knicks bad
• 1883 river crossings
• Operation Ten-Go
Taking your calls⬇️
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrxm… – 1:03 AM
Radio Roulette hotline is live @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy
• Nets spiraling
• Maxey & Embiid
• Trade Deadline nears
• Luka blows big night
• Grizz good
• Knicks bad
• 1883 river crossings
• Operation Ten-Go
Taking your calls⬇️
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrxm… – 1:03 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton on the Kings’ defense on Irving and Harden: pic.twitter.com/9NnYRgQ4cL – 12:53 AM
Haliburton on the Kings’ defense on Irving and Harden: pic.twitter.com/9NnYRgQ4cL – 12:53 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
What do the #Nets need to do to snap this skid? James Harden: “Keep chipping away, a day at a time. That’s all you can do, come together closer, even tighter. Its definitely frustrating. Its definitely difficult. But we’ve got to find a way to get out of it as a group.” #Nets – 12:50 AM
What do the #Nets need to do to snap this skid? James Harden: “Keep chipping away, a day at a time. That’s all you can do, come together closer, even tighter. Its definitely frustrating. Its definitely difficult. But we’ve got to find a way to get out of it as a group.” #Nets – 12:50 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s as frustrated as Harden has been recently. He didn’t have a lot of answers for the questions that came his way — other than he felt the group has done too much talking as they try to work their way out of a six game losing streak. – 12:45 AM
That’s as frustrated as Harden has been recently. He didn’t have a lot of answers for the questions that came his way — other than he felt the group has done too much talking as they try to work their way out of a six game losing streak. – 12:45 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We just got a lot of different things internally, lineups, we haven’t had no continuity yet so ….
Have they hit a breaking point with all the setbacks?
“I dunno, I’ve never had a six game losing streak, I do know that.”
-James Harden was frustrated after loss to the Kings. pic.twitter.com/z9tGgvaQTq – 12:42 AM
“We just got a lot of different things internally, lineups, we haven’t had no continuity yet so ….
Have they hit a breaking point with all the setbacks?
“I dunno, I’ve never had a six game losing streak, I do know that.”
-James Harden was frustrated after loss to the Kings. pic.twitter.com/z9tGgvaQTq – 12:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden’s four points tonight are the fewest he’s scored in an NBA game since playing just four scoreless minutes against the Knicks last April. That’s when he aggravated the hamstring. Had a few five-point performances after. – 12:41 AM
James Harden’s four points tonight are the fewest he’s scored in an NBA game since playing just four scoreless minutes against the Knicks last April. That’s when he aggravated the hamstring. Had a few five-point performances after. – 12:41 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I’ve never ever seen him play 37 minutes and score 4 points.”
-Alvin Gentry on James Harden’s night – 12:36 AM
“I’ve never ever seen him play 37 minutes and score 4 points.”
-Alvin Gentry on James Harden’s night – 12:36 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden was asked if the Nets will have a players only meeting because of the 6 game losing streak.
“No I think we’ve done too much talking. I think we’ve done too much talking we just we gotta go out there and do it.” – 12:36 AM
James Harden was asked if the Nets will have a players only meeting because of the 6 game losing streak.
“No I think we’ve done too much talking. I think we’ve done too much talking we just we gotta go out there and do it.” – 12:36 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden — on if he’s still confident the Nets can win at the level they want to if/when the roster is fully intact — despite the fact that they are losing a lot of games right now.
“Yeah,” he said confidently. – 12:34 AM
Harden — on if he’s still confident the Nets can win at the level they want to if/when the roster is fully intact — despite the fact that they are losing a lot of games right now.
“Yeah,” he said confidently. – 12:34 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I thought James looked tired. I thought he looked, he didn’t have his legs tonight and you know it was one of those nights.”
Steve Nash answered questions about James Harden’s sluggish 4 point game, his second game of a b2b. – 12:32 AM
“I thought James looked tired. I thought he looked, he didn’t have his legs tonight and you know it was one of those nights.”
Steve Nash answered questions about James Harden’s sluggish 4 point game, his second game of a b2b. – 12:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden: “There’s no concern. We don’t have our entire team, and this is happening to us.” – 12:30 AM
James Harden: “There’s no concern. We don’t have our entire team, and this is happening to us.” – 12:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden: “I’ve been talking a lot. That’s all I do is talk.” – 12:29 AM
James Harden: “I’ve been talking a lot. That’s all I do is talk.” – 12:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden seemed to rule out a players-only meeting. “We’ve done enough talking.” – 12:28 AM
James Harden seemed to rule out a players-only meeting. “We’ve done enough talking.” – 12:28 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I mean who knows.”
James Harden was asked if he dealt with fatigue. He also added that his hand wasn’t bothering him. – 12:28 AM
“I mean who knows.”
James Harden was asked if he dealt with fatigue. He also added that his hand wasn’t bothering him. – 12:28 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
James Harden finished with 4 points & 6 turnovers in the Nets 112-101 loss at the Kings. It marks the 1st time in Harden’s 921 career games he’s finished w/ more turnovers than points. He’s done it once in 137 career playoff games (His 1st career playoff game: 1 TO, 0 pts). #NBA – 12:21 AM
James Harden finished with 4 points & 6 turnovers in the Nets 112-101 loss at the Kings. It marks the 1st time in Harden’s 921 career games he’s finished w/ more turnovers than points. He’s done it once in 137 career playoff games (His 1st career playoff game: 1 TO, 0 pts). #NBA – 12:21 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Said Steve Nash said James Harden looked tired to him. Added he didn’t think Harden had his legs tonight. – 12:20 AM
Said Steve Nash said James Harden looked tired to him. Added he didn’t think Harden had his legs tonight. – 12:20 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash: “We looked tired.”
Also Steve Nash: “I thought James (Harden) looked tired. He didn’t have his legs tonight.” – 12:19 AM
Steve Nash: “We looked tired.”
Also Steve Nash: “I thought James (Harden) looked tired. He didn’t have his legs tonight.” – 12:19 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Kings beat the Nets 112-101. The losing streak is now six, the most ever under Steve Nash. Nic Claxton’s career night goes to waste as does James Johnson’s performance. James Harden’s performance was riddled with turnovers. On to Salt Lake City. – 12:13 AM
Final: Kings beat the Nets 112-101. The losing streak is now six, the most ever under Steve Nash. Nic Claxton’s career night goes to waste as does James Johnson’s performance. James Harden’s performance was riddled with turnovers. On to Salt Lake City. – 12:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings losing streak ends with tonight’s 112-101 victory over the Nets. Seven Kings in double figures tonight, led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 points, Buddy Hield 18, Davion Mitchell with 18.
James Harden held to 4 points. – 12:12 AM
The Kings losing streak ends with tonight’s 112-101 victory over the Nets. Seven Kings in double figures tonight, led by Harrison Barnes’ 19 points, Buddy Hield 18, Davion Mitchell with 18.
James Harden held to 4 points. – 12:12 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Sacramento Kings, losers of seven straight and 12 of their last 14, just beat James Harden (4 points?!?), Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Unprotected picks. Until 2027. – 12:11 AM
The Sacramento Kings, losers of seven straight and 12 of their last 14, just beat James Harden (4 points?!?), Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Unprotected picks. Until 2027. – 12:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Nets 101-93 with 4:53 to go. James Harden stuck on 2 points for Brooklyn on 1/8 shooting, but has dished 10 assists – 12:01 AM
Kings lead the Nets 101-93 with 4:53 to go. James Harden stuck on 2 points for Brooklyn on 1/8 shooting, but has dished 10 assists – 12:01 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A bad, bad loss hangs in the balance here for the Nets. The Kings have lost seven in a row — 2-12 over their last 14 games. Harden and Kyrie are a combined 5-for-18 –Oof. – 11:53 PM
A bad, bad loss hangs in the balance here for the Nets. The Kings have lost seven in a row — 2-12 over their last 14 games. Harden and Kyrie are a combined 5-for-18 –Oof. – 11:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic after the Mavs’ loss to OKC: “This game is on me. Two stupid decisions by me the last two possessions. Shouldn’t happen. By far my worst defensive game this year, for sure, and it’s just on me.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:48 PM
Luka Doncic after the Mavs’ loss to OKC: “This game is on me. Two stupid decisions by me the last two possessions. Shouldn’t happen. By far my worst defensive game this year, for sure, and it’s just on me.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kings have made this a five-point game. Nets lead 80-75 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. Nets not getting a lot from Harden and Irving offensively, but can use them the most at times likes these. Sacramento’s defense isn’t too far from mine. – 11:38 PM
Kings have made this a five-point game. Nets lead 80-75 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. Nets not getting a lot from Harden and Irving offensively, but can use them the most at times likes these. Sacramento’s defense isn’t too far from mine. – 11:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Uneven night for Harden so far — he’s 1-for-6 from the field in 23 minutes. Just had a bad turnover. It doesn’t look like he is favoring his hand but he has not found much rhythm offensively. On a positive note, he does have nine assists. – 11:34 PM
Uneven night for Harden so far — he’s 1-for-6 from the field in 23 minutes. Just had a bad turnover. It doesn’t look like he is favoring his hand but he has not found much rhythm offensively. On a positive note, he does have nine assists. – 11:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The 11th 40 pt game of Luka’s career (8 of those 11 including tonight with 10+ assists), but it was Kenrich Williams beating him back door with 7.5 seconds remaining that he’ll remember most… – 11:28 PM
The 11th 40 pt game of Luka’s career (8 of those 11 including tonight with 10+ assists), but it was Kenrich Williams beating him back door with 7.5 seconds remaining that he’ll remember most… – 11:28 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KPJ said his mindset going into the game was to “try to break James Harden’s record and score 60-something.” – 11:23 PM
KPJ said his mindset going into the game was to “try to break James Harden’s record and score 60-something.” – 11:23 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr: “My mindset before the game was to try to break James Harden’s record and drop 60.” – 11:23 PM
Kevin Porter Jr: “My mindset before the game was to try to break James Harden’s record and drop 60.” – 11:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
40 PTS
10 AST
3 STL
16-33 FG (career high attempts)
He’s averaging 31/9/9 on 49/39% shooting in his last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/ZB2hvvmMsE – 11:07 PM
Luka Doncic tonight:
40 PTS
10 AST
3 STL
16-33 FG (career high attempts)
He’s averaging 31/9/9 on 49/39% shooting in his last 8 games. pic.twitter.com/ZB2hvvmMsE – 11:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs lose in OT to OKC despite 40-10-6 night from Luka Doncic. His defensive lapse on Thunder’s last possession of regulation kept Mavs from closing it out then. – 11:05 PM
Mavs lose in OT to OKC despite 40-10-6 night from Luka Doncic. His defensive lapse on Thunder’s last possession of regulation kept Mavs from closing it out then. – 11:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Final in OT: Thunder 120, Mavs 114
Lu Dort and Tre Mann both go for 30. Luka goes for 40. What a ballgame. – 11:02 PM
Final in OT: Thunder 120, Mavs 114
Lu Dort and Tre Mann both go for 30. Luka goes for 40. What a ballgame. – 11:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Harden just got his first points of the game with 1:49 to play in the first half. – 11:00 PM
James Harden just got his first points of the game with 1:49 to play in the first half. – 11:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC, led by rookies Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, and without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, go to OT on the road vs Luka and the Mavs.
Giddey needs 3 rebounds for his second career triple double.
Mann needs 2 points for his first career 30 point game. – 10:50 PM
OKC, led by rookies Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, and without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, go to OT on the road vs Luka and the Mavs.
Giddey needs 3 rebounds for his second career triple double.
Mann needs 2 points for his first career 30 point game. – 10:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd challenged the Mavs to have someone besides Luka step up and make a shot in crunch time.
Reggie Bullock just did. – 10:45 PM
Jason Kidd challenged the Mavs to have someone besides Luka step up and make a shot in crunch time.
Reggie Bullock just did. – 10:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Big-time Bazley block against Luka, but then Bazley turns it over in transition. The Thunder has 16 turnovers. – 10:28 PM
Big-time Bazley block against Luka, but then Bazley turns it over in transition. The Thunder has 16 turnovers. – 10:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann step backed Luka so hard that Doncic just put his hands in the air and shrugged like “wth bruh.” – 10:14 PM
Tre Mann step backed Luka so hard that Doncic just put his hands in the air and shrugged like “wth bruh.” – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Sacramento. First time here. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to avoid losing its sixth game in a row. James Harden and Kyrie Irving both playing in the back-to-back. – 10:02 PM
Greetings from Sacramento. First time here. Nets-Kings tip shortly. Brooklyn looking to avoid losing its sixth game in a row. James Harden and Kyrie Irving both playing in the back-to-back. – 10:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo career high.
38 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw62 – 9:57 PM
LaMelo career high.
38 PTS
5 REB
9 AST
2 STL
It’s his 2nd 35/5/5 game. Only LeBron, Luka, Zion and Durant had more such games before turning 21 in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/3n5L3PCw62 – 9:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder rookies at the half
Mann: 14 points/6-6 from the FT line/1 Luka block
Wiggins: 8 points/2-2 from 3
Giddey: 8 points/4 rebounds/6 assists/1 sick baseline spin move
Mann’s career high is 19.
OKC rookie high this season is 24 from Wiggins.
Tre is in reach for both. – 9:42 PM
Thunder rookies at the half
Mann: 14 points/6-6 from the FT line/1 Luka block
Wiggins: 8 points/2-2 from 3
Giddey: 8 points/4 rebounds/6 assists/1 sick baseline spin move
Mann’s career high is 19.
OKC rookie high this season is 24 from Wiggins.
Tre is in reach for both. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs-OKC tied at 51 at the half. They shot 50% and Doncic has 19, but Mavs getting worked on the boards 25-13, inc 7 OKC off rebs/13 2nd chance points. Mann 14, Dort 10 for OKC. 2nd half soon. @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Mavs-OKC tied at 51 at the half. They shot 50% and Doncic has 19, but Mavs getting worked on the boards 25-13, inc 7 OKC off rebs/13 2nd chance points. Mann 14, Dort 10 for OKC. 2nd half soon. @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Sometimes guarding Luka has to be like: ok, I got him, got him, got him, got him, how’d he just make a layup – 9:30 PM
Sometimes guarding Luka has to be like: ok, I got him, got him, got him, got him, how’d he just make a layup – 9:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marquese Chriss just took a hard fall near the same spot as Luka. He was slow to get up, and perhaps more for a mental flashback than a physical issue.
“That’s how I broke my [expletive] leg,” he shouted to refs as he walked back. – 9:19 PM
Marquese Chriss just took a hard fall near the same spot as Luka. He was slow to get up, and perhaps more for a mental flashback than a physical issue.
“That’s how I broke my [expletive] leg,” he shouted to refs as he walked back. – 9:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets star James Harden has come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/DlnyaG2LMY – 9:08 PM
Nets star James Harden has come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/DlnyaG2LMY – 9:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Q1 good: Luka’s already up to 14 points (6-11 FG) in 12 minutes
The Q2 bad: Mavs allowed OKC 30 points in the quarter, a day after a defensive-focused practice aiming to fix lapses vs. Orlando. – 9:04 PM
The Q1 good: Luka’s already up to 14 points (6-11 FG) in 12 minutes
The Q2 bad: Mavs allowed OKC 30 points in the quarter, a day after a defensive-focused practice aiming to fix lapses vs. Orlando. – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oh my, if Tre Mann would’ve finished that shot over Luka I would’ve never let that clip die. – 8:59 PM
Oh my, if Tre Mann would’ve finished that shot over Luka I would’ve never let that clip die. – 8:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 11 points in eight minutes. The rest of the Mavericks have seven. That’s a hard way to win. And the Mavericks aren’t, trailing 26-18 with 4 minutes left in the first. – 8:57 PM
Luka Doncic has 11 points in eight minutes. The rest of the Mavericks have seven. That’s a hard way to win. And the Mavericks aren’t, trailing 26-18 with 4 minutes left in the first. – 8:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Welcome to the Tre Mann breakout game.
Tre has 10 points in 8 minutes… and a block on a Luka layup. – 8:55 PM
Welcome to the Tre Mann breakout game.
Tre has 10 points in 8 minutes… and a block on a Luka layup. – 8:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just absolutely ate court coming down from a contested rebound. He limped a little at first, but doesn’t appear to have hurt his disdain for no-calls. – 8:55 PM
Luka just absolutely ate court coming down from a contested rebound. He limped a little at first, but doesn’t appear to have hurt his disdain for no-calls. – 8:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach Steve Nash said James Harden’s hand is fine the day after his return, and he’ll play vs. the #Kings. #NBA – 8:46 PM
#Nets coach Steve Nash said James Harden’s hand is fine the day after his return, and he’ll play vs. the #Kings. #NBA – 8:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets coach Steve Nash confirms James Harden will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:40 PM
Nets coach Steve Nash confirms James Harden will play in tonight’s game against the Kings. – 8:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash confirms James Harden (hand strain) is good to go for tonight. – 8:32 PM
Steve Nash confirms James Harden (hand strain) is good to go for tonight. – 8:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA All-Star reserves: Chris Paul, James Harden, Luka Doncic among likely selections for remaining spots
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:07 PM
2022 NBA All-Star reserves: Chris Paul, James Harden, Luka Doncic among likely selections for remaining spots
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort, Wiggins, Diakite, Mann, Giddey
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:05 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort, Wiggins, Diakite, Mann, Giddey
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd talked before tonight’s game about some Mavs guards often asking him for advice or picking his brain about certain situations.
But not Luka, he joked.
“Picasso, you make sure the paints are there and the brushes are clean and let him go.” – 7:40 PM
Jason Kidd talked before tonight’s game about some Mavs guards often asking him for advice or picking his brain about certain situations.
But not Luka, he joked.
“Picasso, you make sure the paints are there and the brushes are clean and let him go.” – 7:40 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Draymond Green says he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game, which means commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury replacement. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 3, 2022
Shams Charania: 2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 3, 2022
What would it mean to you to see VanVleet be named an All-Star? Jerry Stackhouse: I’m not surprised by it. I think he’s gonna be an All-Star. He’s earned it. He’s making big shot after big shot. He’s leading his team. He survived all of those guys: Kyle, Cory, Delon. At the end of the day, he’s still the man standing around there. I anticipate that’s gonna be that way for years to come. -via The Athletic / February 3, 2022
Main Rumors, All-Star, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz