Myles Turner back right after All-Star break?

Jake Fischer: Myles Turner, from when I was told, had a recent scan on his foot. And it does seem like he will be ready to come back pretty shortly after the All-Star break, by probably early March the latest.
Lol!!! Myles Turner shared these throwback photos of Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor after the rookie trio led the #Pacers to victory tonight.
All of these are hilarious for various reasons, but the Terry Taylor one might be the funniest!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x32FNahtZT – 11:47 PM
James Boyd: Myles Turner is back on the court shooting. Rick Carlisle said he’s getting more active. Turner’s been out with a stress reaction in his left foot. Still no timetable for his return. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 31, 2022
Scott Agness: Pacers center Myles Turner had another scan on his foot, has made progress and he is going to begin ramping up his activity level. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / January 27, 2022
James Boyd: Rick Carlisle: “Myles (Turner) had another scan. The news is good. Doctors are seeing what that want to see. … The hope is that he can return at some point sooner than later.” #Pacers Added that Turner will ramp up some things soon. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 27, 2022