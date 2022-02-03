Myles Turner back right after All-Star break?

Main Rumors

February 3, 2022

Jake Fischer: Myles Turner, from when I was told, had a recent scan on his foot. And it does seem like he will be ready to come back pretty shortly after the All-Star break, by probably early March the latest.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol!!! Myles Turner shared these throwback photos of Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor after the rookie trio led the #Pacers to victory tonight.
All of these are hilarious for various reasons, but the Terry Taylor one might be the funniest!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x32FNahtZT11:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Isaiah Jackson tonight:
26 PTS
10 REB
2 BLK
12-19 FG
He is the 2nd Pacers rookie with a 25/10 game since 2010 (Myles Turner). – 9:15 PM

