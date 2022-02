NBA All-Star MVP trophy redesigned to honor Kobe Bryant

Artist Victor Solomon had an overwhelming task: redesign the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP Award trophy. “It was impossibly daunting,” Solomon told USA TODAY Sports. “I live here in L.A. and Kobe’s impact I feel every day, and that would be a lot of pressure. The stakes were really high because of that and honoring his legacy and his history with the All-Star Game and the league at large. But you do what you do to tell the story that you feel will honor that legacy.” -via USA Today Sports / February 3, 2022