NBA All-Star MVP trophy redesigned to honor Kobe Bryant

The result: a Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award that is rich with symbolism and honors Bryant’s NBA legacy, including his All-Star bona fides. The eight-sided base acknowledges Bryant’s No. 8, and the 18 stars around the base represent his 18 All-Star selections. Another 24 stars pays tribute to his No. 24, and another 10 stars are a nod to the No. 10 he wore for USA Basketball.
Source: Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
Nick DePaula: The NBA’s new Kobe Bryant Trophy for the All-Star Game MVP features an 8-sided base with 24 stars, and 4 levels of 2, 7, 9 & 11 inches in height — a nod to the 2002, 2007, 2009 & 2011 years in which Kobe won his record-tying 4 All-Star MVPs. pic.twitter.com/tHQIPa7Fu6 -via Twitter @NickDePaula / February 3, 2022
On the third level of the trophy, five stars account for the unity of an NBA team and Bryant’s five NBA titles. The fourth level has one star that honors Bryant’s 2007-08 MVP season, and the final inches of the trophy honors Bryant’s two NBA Finals MVP awards. The four levels of the trophy also pay tribute to Bryant’s four All-Star MVPs. -via USA Today Sports / February 3, 2022
Artist Victor Solomon had an overwhelming task: redesign the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP Award trophy. “It was impossibly daunting,” Solomon told USA TODAY Sports. “I live here in L.A. and Kobe’s impact I feel every day, and that would be a lot of pressure. The stakes were really high because of that and honoring his legacy and his history with the All-Star Game and the league at large. But you do what you do to tell the story that you feel will honor that legacy.” -via USA Today Sports / February 3, 2022