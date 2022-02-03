Patrick Beverley on trade rumors: My check don't change

NBA Central: “My check don’t change.” – Patrick Bev on trade rumors 🔥 (h/t @Christopher Hine ) pic.twitter.com/sRmQV1mqzO
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
An update from Timberwolves PR: Josh Okogie is actually OUT tonight.
Patrick Beverley, who returned last game but was listed as questionable, is still IN. – 5:45 PM
An update from Timberwolves PR: Josh Okogie is actually OUT tonight.
Patrick Beverley, who returned last game but was listed as questionable, is still IN. – 5:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wrote the notebook, which has some information in it with Finch, Beverley discussing the trade deadline: startribune.com/timberwolves-p… – 2:13 PM
Wrote the notebook, which has some information in it with Finch, Beverley discussing the trade deadline: startribune.com/timberwolves-p… – 2:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Asked Patrick Beverley how he handles seeing his name pop up in trade rumors.
His reply: “My check don’t change.”
He added he loves it in Minnesota, reiterated how much he’s enjoyed it with the Timberwolves and wants to be around for a while. – 10:55 AM
Asked Patrick Beverley how he handles seeing his name pop up in trade rumors.
His reply: “My check don’t change.”
He added he loves it in Minnesota, reiterated how much he’s enjoyed it with the Timberwolves and wants to be around for a while. – 10:55 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley, who played on Tuesday night against Denver, is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game in Detroit (ankle).
D’Angelo Russell, who has missed the last three games with a shin contusion, is also listed as questionable for Thursday in Detroit. – 5:17 PM
Patrick Beverley, who played on Tuesday night against Denver, is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game in Detroit (ankle).
D’Angelo Russell, who has missed the last three games with a shin contusion, is also listed as questionable for Thursday in Detroit. – 5:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
What I’ve heard on the Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves situation…
Beverley is eligible for a contract extension right now, and has been seeking to sign that right now.
The Wolves love Beverley but would prefer to sign that deal in the summer when more variables are known. – 2:45 PM
What I’ve heard on the Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves situation…
Beverley is eligible for a contract extension right now, and has been seeking to sign that right now.
The Wolves love Beverley but would prefer to sign that deal in the summer when more variables are known. – 2:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Patrick Beverley leads the league in number of times an opposing player wants to fight him but the two end up dapping up and hugging it out. – 9:39 PM
Patrick Beverley leads the league in number of times an opposing player wants to fight him but the two end up dapping up and hugging it out. – 9:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves-Nuggets off to an interesting start…
Three fouls for Beverley in the first 7 minutes (one was a take foul).
Eight shot attempts for Vanderbilt in the first 8 minutes (he’s only shot more than 8 shots in a game 4 times all year) – 8:26 PM
Wolves-Nuggets off to an interesting start…
Three fouls for Beverley in the first 7 minutes (one was a take foul).
Eight shot attempts for Vanderbilt in the first 8 minutes (he’s only shot more than 8 shots in a game 4 times all year) – 8:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beverley just picked up No. 3 trying to draw a charge. Nowell checks in now. – 8:24 PM
Beverley just picked up No. 3 trying to draw a charge. Nowell checks in now. – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley running point tonight with DLo out. Just ran a little Nash action early, finding Vando for the bucket – 8:16 PM
Patrick Beverley running point tonight with DLo out. Just ran a little Nash action early, finding Vando for the bucket – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Big one tonight. Wolves-Nuggets. Beverley back. KAT vs. Jokic. Should be fun. – 8:10 PM
Big one tonight. Wolves-Nuggets. Beverley back. KAT vs. Jokic. Should be fun. – 8:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the T’Wolves:
“Their defense is improved, and it starts with Patrick Beverley on the ball, their wings in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels…they have length all over the floor.” – 6:36 PM
Michael Malone on the T’Wolves:
“Their defense is improved, and it starts with Patrick Beverley on the ball, their wings in Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels…they have length all over the floor.” – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Patrick Beverley is IN
D’Angelo Russell is OUT
Josh Okogie is OUT
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will be in the point guard rotation again tonight. – 6:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Pat Beverley (shot 3-7 from 3-point range vs. Denver back on Dec. 15) is playing tonight for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell and Josh Okogie are out. – 6:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell (shin) officially listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
Patrick Beverley (ankle) is probable. Chris Finch this morning said Beverley went through shootaround “and his own attitude was very much like I’m ready to go”. – 1:01 PM
D’Angelo Russell (shin) officially listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
Patrick Beverley (ankle) is probable. Chris Finch this morning said Beverley went through shootaround “and his own attitude was very much like I’m ready to go”. – 1:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Patrick Beverley is probably in tonight, Russell probably still out. – 11:59 AM
Chris Finch said Patrick Beverley is probably in tonight, Russell probably still out. – 11:59 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is “probably in” tonight and D’Angelo Russell is “probably out” tonight, says Chris Finch. – 11:59 AM
Patrick Beverley is “probably in” tonight and D’Angelo Russell is “probably out” tonight, says Chris Finch. – 11:59 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says Pat Beverley probably will play tonight. D’Angelo Russell probably will not. – 11:59 AM
Finch says Pat Beverley probably will play tonight. D’Angelo Russell probably will not. – 11:59 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell (shin) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) are again listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
Russell has missed the last 2 games with the shin, Beverley has missed the last 5 games with the ankle. – 7:03 PM
D’Angelo Russell (shin) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) are again listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
Russell has missed the last 2 games with the shin, Beverley has missed the last 5 games with the ankle. – 7:03 PM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Chris Finch says Patrick Beverley is “trying to play” Sunday against Brooklyn. Beverley tweaked his ankle on Wednesday in Atlanta. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 22, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Pat Beverley to be out for the Timberwolves vs. Rockets. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / January 9, 2022