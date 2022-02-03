Suns vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (41-9) play against the Atlanta Hawks (26-26) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday February 3, 2022
Phoenix Suns 39, Atlanta Hawks 44 (Q2 08:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul on Tuesday morning:
“I know what’s like for it to be that day and you think your name is going to get called and it’s not.”
2 days later, Chris Paul and Devin Booker made #NBAAllStar as reserve voted in by coaches.
Booker 3X. Paul 12X. #Suns https://t.co/uwy4quhbSn pic.twitter.com/WTdBlQkWyn – 8:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 32-30 over the Suns at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 10/2, 4/6 FG
Hunter/Gallinari: 6 each
Collins: 5, 2/3 FG
Hawks shot 58 percent from the floor, 50 percent from 3 – 8:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: ATL 32, PHX 30
Booker: 10 Pts, 5-10 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Reb
Paul: 2 Pts, 4 Ast, 2 Stl
Cam Johnson: 6 Pts
Young: 10 Pts, 2 Ast, 4-6 FG – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has now scored in double figures in the first quarter of 8 of his last 10 games. – 7:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aww man. Monty hugging Devin Booker to celebrate his All-Star selection pregame…it got dusty in here for some reason – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Notice #Suns logo.
Looks a little off right?
Well, every team has their interactions with fans on game nights.
So Atlanta has this thing with players drawing #NBA logos from memory.
Call it doodling.
Danilo Gallinari drew the #Suns logo. pic.twitter.com/5gXZuQt2Er – 7:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two fouls for Booker. Suns can’t afford any foul trouble there with only Payton available in the guard rotation off the bench. Williams is going to leave him in. – 7:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges air-balling jumpers, the Suns are just too strong – 7:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul, James Harden headline All-Star Game reserves nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/03/chr… – 7:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Young to Capela lob dunk. Timeout #Suns with 6:22 left in the 1st quarter. #Hawks up 17-14. – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 10-6 early.
Chris Paul two steals.
Bridges four points.
Ayton lob dunk.
And Booker just scored. #Suns – 7:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jed mind tricks from CP3 on Trae. Two steals off him in less than 2 minutes. – 7:38 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Time to take in the Mosaic view on the @NBA app. Best way to watch the game when it’s on national TV! #Hawks – 7:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Would expect the Suns to try and get DA involved early after how he looked on Tuesday – 7:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 #NBAAllStar West reserves are in:
🌟 Devin Booker
🌟 Luka Doncic
🌟 Rudy Gobert
🌟 Draymond Green
🌟 Donovan Mitchell
🌟 Chris Paul
🌟 Karl-Anthony Towns
Green announced he won’t be able to participate, so who should replace him? ⤵️ – 7:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his last four outings, Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 4.3 APG in 27.3 MPG. He knocked down a season-high tying four three-pointers in Monday’s game, marking his eighth 4+ 3FGM game of the season. – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns backcourt Devin Booker, Chris Paul make #NBAAllStar game as reserves azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul calmly started the talk.
JaVale McGee continued it.
“THE BEST SHOW IN THE MOTHER F–KJNG WORLD IS IN MOTHER F–KING ATLANTA!”
He wasn’t done.
“LET’S SHOW THEM, I MEAN REMIND THEM, WHY WE’RE THE TEAM IN THE MOTHER F–KING WORLD!”
#Suns vs. #Hawks next. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/2R4CKSJUbz – 7:22 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet first All-Star selection.
21.5 PPG
4.7 RPG
7.0 APG
3.9 3PG (2nd in NBA)
The Raptors have a better record than the Hawks, Celtics and Knicks. pic.twitter.com/WQFG6UXlxy – 7:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
No Hawks were selected as All-Star reserves.
Trae Young will start. – 7:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No Hawks were named Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. John Collins or Clint Capela would have to be named an injury replacement to make it. – 7:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
On the JJJ All-Star stuff: He has a chance to be a replacement for Green.
Both wildcards went to guards, it shouldn’t be another guard added.
Typically, commish has let fan vote prevail. But he’s not picking Carmelo, so maybe Ayton? He’s only played 29 games… JJJ has a shot. – 7:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the West. Green will not be able to play due to injury. @The Athletic – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Draymond Green just said on TNT that he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game.
Mikal Bridges has a great case as an injury replacement. Dejounte Murray is in there too. – 7:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🌟 12x NBA All-Star 🌟
@Chris Paul has once again punched his #NBAAllStar ticket! pic.twitter.com/mVTAY1g0ZR – 7:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Western Conference All-Star reserves are Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7 West All-Star reserves:
1. Booker
2. Luka
3. Gobert
4. Draymond
5. Mitchell
6. Paul
7. KAT – 7:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul becomes the 28th player in NBA history to make the All-Star Game at least 12 times. – 7:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul earns his 12th All-Star bid, 2nd with the Suns pic.twitter.com/OF7OdvgWzl – 7:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Phoenix’s Devin Booker is a Western Conference All-Star. As is Dallas’ Luka Doncic. – 7:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🌟 3x NBA All-Star 🌟
@Devin Booker is officially locked in to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/cYBiXE5EmF – 7:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker gets his 3rd All-Star selection, 1st time as a non-injury replacement pic.twitter.com/7KMFIyAF5V – 7:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is an All-Star for the 3rd straight year. First time he has not been an injury replacement. – 7:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Suns
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
My brain has been programmed to not be 100% confident Book is making it based on the b2b injury replacements. This will surely be the end of that. – 6:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker finished their warmup with some underhanded halfcourt shots.
Ayton made one. pic.twitter.com/LnIoRynNvJ – 6:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m sure they would downplay it, but they deserve it.”
#Suns coach Monty Williams on Chris Paul and Devin Booker being #NBA MVP candidates as #ESPN Stephen A. Smith put both in his Top 5 Stephen’s A List. https://t.co/LM5R8iVOBi pic.twitter.com/5uwymjcEpn – 6:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Cam was knocking down shots and it was about time. They kind of know I’m looking down there, I’m about to put them back in. Jae came over to me, he was like, “Coach. let him roll. He’s got it going.” Monty Williams’ talk with Jae Crowder about Cam Johnson #Suns in win over #Nets pic.twitter.com/LM3GRpJz82 – 6:29 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta has dished out 25-or-more assists in seven of its last eight games, which include two games of 30+ helpers. Since 1/17, the Hawks are averaging 27.1 assists per game, the fifth-most in the NBA and second-most in the East over that time span. – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just so #Suns fans can breathe a little easier.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Jae Crowder (wrist) are in as they were listed as probable going into tonight’s game at Atlanta. – 6:20 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Under the bright lights tonight.
#ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/1I136ZQsby – 6:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he believes Chris Paul and Devin Booker are both MVP candidates. He doesn’t watch/listen to much but said he’s been seeing more of that mentioned lately and that it’s cool. – 6:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Suns’ backcourt: “I think Chris and Book are both MVP candidates.” – 6:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’re on a mission and he’s leading it.” #Hawks coach Nate McMillan about #Suns coach Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/HnjEncm07Z – 6:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over the last four games, the Hawks bench is outscoring their opponents’ bench by a total of 121 points (201-80). It’s the second-most bench points differential through a four-game span in franchise history (+123, 3/21/79-3/30/79). – 5:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Trae Young is a game-time decision for the Hawks, per Nate McMillan – 5:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta comes into tonight’s game on a seven-game home winning streak over the Suns. Over those seven games, the club is averaging 112.2 PPG and 25.1 APG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Thanks to @GabeBurnsAJC for filling in on the Hawks beat tonight!
Follow him for updates on tonight’s game! – 5:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu putting up pregame shots instagram.com/tv/CZiA2tlO6fQ… – 5:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Could Oklahoma City be in the championship conversation right now if they’d kept CP3 (and he wanted to stay there)?
I don’t think they’d be as good as Phoenix, but SGA was a really nice co-pilot for CP3, and they obviously had the assets to fill any holes if they wanted to. – 4:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The 50-year-old Monty Williams gets his workout on daily.
And his players love it. #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i wrote about the hawks because they might be good! si.com/nba/2022/02/03… – 3:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
My mythical midseason Coach of the Year ballot:
1. Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff
2. Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins
3. Phoenix’s Monty Williams
Also must be mentioned: Chicago’s Billy Donovan – 2:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith puts #Suns‘ Chris Paul, Devin Booker in Top 5 #NBA MVP candidates azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:54 PM
