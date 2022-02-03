Timberwolves vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25) play against the Detroit Pistons (38-38) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday February 3, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 57, Detroit Pistons 60 (Q2 02:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons missed eight of their first 13 shots, but have since made 16 of 26. Leading the Wolves 54-51 – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stew has the Pistons’ last six points. Four of those were crazy tip-ins. – 7:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
locked in 🔒
BEAS UP TO 10 POINTS pic.twitter.com/5krdIrtzML – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has really improved on his post finishing moves. He just needs more looks in the paint. – 7:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq was filling up the stat sheet in Q1 👀
11 PTS | 4 AST | 7 REB in Q1 tonight 🌟
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota reclaims the lead at 47-43 with 7:31 left in the first half.
Beasley has 10 points on 4-7 shooting, including 2-3 from deep while Prince is shooting 3-4 from the field for 7 points. – 7:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Malik Beasley has a whole crew of family and friends in Detroit, around 20. He’s shooting well in front of friendly faces. – 7:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Early lead in this one.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST
🔹 @Frank Jackson: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 3-3 FG
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 32, Wolves 31. Pistons got off to a cold start, but found momentum after Frank, Olynyk and Lyles checked in. Finished the quarter with a 21-10 run to take the lead
Bey: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists (triple-double watch!)
Frank: 9 points
Grant: 5 points – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 32-31.
Edwards leads all with 12 points, his 11th 10+ point first quarter of the season.
Towns is up to 4 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists. – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 32, #TWolves 31
Bey: 11 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assts
F. Jackson: 9 pts
Grant: 5 pts – 7:36 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The 2022 #NBAAllStar West reserves are in:
🌟 Devin Booker
🌟 Luka Doncic
🌟 Rudy Gobert
🌟 Draymond Green
🌟 Donovan Mitchell
🌟 Chris Paul
🌟 Karl-Anthony Towns
Green announced he won’t be able to participate, so who should replace him? ⤵️ – 7:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves waste that strong start as Detroit’s reserves came into the game. The Pistons take a 32-31 lead into the second quarter. Not much defense from the Wolves once Vanderbilt and Beverley went to the bench. – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons dominate the final few minutes of the first quarter, led by Saddiq Bey and Frank Jackson. Detroit takes a 32-31 lead into the second.
Triple-double watch for Bey already: 11p, 7r and 4a
Frank: 9 points – 7:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is on early triple-double watch: 9 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts in 1Q. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hypothetically speaking: If you’re the GM of the Pistons and a title-contending team offers a late first for Frank, would you do it?
I wouldn’t, but I’m curious how asset-loving Twitter would respond. – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson just gets buckets, man. Seven points in three minutes. – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The bench, once again, has given the Pistons a jolt of energy. Frank Jackson has seven points in three minutes – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Isaiah Stewart playing WAY up on KAT on the perimeter tonight, prioritizing taking away the 3.
I’d like this strategy on KAT if he actually shot more 3s. But he doesn’t shoot many. KAT’s preference is to drive, and if you play him up, he’ll get to that easily. – 7:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#TWolves 21, #Pistons 14, 4:38 1Q
Bey: 6 pts, 2 assts
Grant: 5 pts
McGruder: 3 pts
DET is 4-of-10 from 3. – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Wolves 21, Pistons 14 with 4:38 to play in the 1st. Ten of Detroit’s 13 shots have come from behind the arc. Saddiq has a pair of 3-pointers – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq with a pair of triple, Jerami with five points. Detroit is down seven with 4:38 left in the 1Q. Olynyk and Frank are set to check in after the timeout. – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I need to know #Pistons Rodney McGruder’s FG% on his first shot of the game. It’s got to be 90% or higher. – 7:23 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 NBA All-Star reserves
East
– Jimmy Butler
– Darius Garland
– James Harden
– Zach LaVine
– Khris Middleton
– Jayson Tatum
– Fred VanVleet
West
– Devin Booker
– Luka Doncic
– Rudy Gobert
– Draymond Green
– Donovan Mitchell
– Chris Paul
– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns are headed to the same All-Star Game. – 7:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ open-court turnovers are just killers. Easy buckets on the other end. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have four turnovers in less than four minutes. All pretty bad ones, too. – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Another cold start for the Pistons. Grant just knocked down a jumper to cut the deficit to 11-4. Pistons are 2-6 from the floor – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami might have to shoot 50 times for Detroit to have a chance tonight. – 7:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The Timberwolves are on a 9-0 run over the last 1:32 (10:22, 1st quarter to 8:50, 1st quarter) to take a 9-2 lead. – 7:18 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
My All-Star hot take is that the seven reserves were exactly the seven reserves we predicted and they’re all deserving and if Murray gets in as Draymond’s injury sub that would be great but Anthony Edwards wouldn’t be an outrage either. – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey with an early timeout. Pistons down 9-2 early. Detroit starts 1-6 from field. – 7:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Western Conference #NBAAllStar team joining the draft pool with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert:
Captain: LeBron James
Starters:
Nikola Jokic
Andrew Wiggins
Ja Morant
Steph Curry
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Draymond Green
Karl-Anthony Towns
Luka Doncic – 7:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Who are these #Pistons best friends wearing the same shoes tonight? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/hySQcYNN2E – 7:12 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming to Cleveland as All-Star reserves from the West. Green will not be able to play due to injury. @The Athletic – 7:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns named an All Star
Offensive numbers pop, but don’t sleep on KAT’s defensive value this year. His best season of his career, in my opinion. – 7:09 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns named an All Star
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Karl-Anthony Towns to make his third All-Star appearance. My recent Q&A with Towns on his season, leadership style, work-out regimen and recovering from Covid-19 on.nba.com/3G8ztsf – 7:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the greatest shooting big man is now a…
🌟 3𝙭 𝙉𝘽𝘼 𝘼𝙇𝙇-𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍 🌟
🎨 @walkertkl pic.twitter.com/L0t4OZlglf – 7:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The 2022 Western Conference All-Star reserves are Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell. – 7:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns is IN as an All-Star reserve, his third career selection
WHEW. Last one announced – 7:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. – 7:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ taking on the T-Wolves ⤵️
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/YoBbqLCkDl – 6:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder is starting in place of Cade. Every other spot is as usual. – 6:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
With Cade Cunningham out, Rodney McGruder will start tonight with Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters tonight vs. #Timberwolves: Joseph, McGruder, Bey, Grant and Stewart. – 6:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My All-Star choices
East:
G: Fred VanVleet
G: Zach LaVine
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Jayson Tatum
FC: Khris Middleton
WC: James Harden
WC: Jrue Holiday
West:
G: Chris Paul
G: Devin Booker
FC: Rudy Gobert
FC: Draymond Green
FC: Karl-Anthony Towns
WC: Donovan Mitchell
WC: Luka Doncic – 6:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With D’Angelo Russell out, the Wolves are again starting: Beverley, Edwards, McDaniels, Vanderbilt, Towns
That group has shared the floor for 31 minutes this season
O-rating: 112.7 (65th percentile)
D-rating: 101.7 (97th percentile)
Net rating: +11.0 (95th percentile) – 6:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley is AVAILABLE.
D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion), Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion), and Leandro Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain) are OUT vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/8aZzdT3rlP – 6:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My general feeling on these next 4 Wolves games — 2 against DET, 2 against SAC — is that they should take care of business.
But it’s trap-y — 3 of the 4 are on the road, both DET + SAC are mostly healthy (unlike last month), and this Wolves team has taken lesser teams lightly – 6:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pistons
Vando over 8.5 pts
– offensive role continues to grow
Ant over 3.0 FTs made
– DET 2nd in FTs allowed
Grant over 4.5 FTs made + over 1.5 made 3s
– MIN 1st in FTs allowed + giving up lots of 3s lately
Bey under 16.5 pts
– usage down w/ Grant back – 6:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves-Pistons tonight is a matchup of the two teams who foul most in the NBA.
The frequency with which the Wolves foul and got fouled somehow increased over the last month.
A stray voltage warning, and/or an opportunity for KAT to continue showing growth. – 6:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
5️⃣ years ago today, @BigSean released his fourth studio album “I Decided” 🌍 pic.twitter.com/oxe8CfMrES – 5:59 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
An update from Timberwolves PR: Josh Okogie is actually OUT tonight.
Patrick Beverley, who returned last game but was listed as questionable, is still IN. – 5:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The media meal is so popular here in Detroit even players want it. pic.twitter.com/ksLxbRWwjc – 5:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves: pic.twitter.com/aCOM1UYYIe – 5:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Cade Cunningham is OUT tonight for Detroit against Minnesota (hip pointer) – 5:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Detroit:
Bol Bol (right foot surgery) – OUT
P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery) – OUT – 5:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham (hip pointer) and Josh Jackson (back spasms) are OUT tonight vs. #Timberwolves. – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cade’s role: “A facilitator. Very multi-positional. Not as a true point guard but has the skills to do it, and that’s what makes him so effective. He can play the two, he can play the one. We can’t get too caught up in primary, secondary.” – 5:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham is out tonight. Josh Jackson is out as well. – 5:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour before the game tonight for some games, photos with the #Pistons letters, and to grab a free rally towel!
Doors open at 5:30 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/C9L8zqTlvy – 5:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All Time Triple-Doubles:
43 – Luka Doncic
41 – Miami Heat
40 – New Orleans Pelicans
37 – Minnesota Timberwolves
34 – Orlando Magic
32 – Charlotte Hornets
30 – Toronto Raptors
24 – Utah Jazz
22 – Memphis Grizzlies
At age 22, Luka is already 10th all time in triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/PxH6Nc5SwZ – 5:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tap in with the latest Assist of the Month! 🤯
✨ Anything is possible when the 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙨 align ✨
@TitosVodka | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nWdumty5ee – 4:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The trade deadline is one week away. Examining the Timberwolves roster and each player’s outlook as deals are discussed theathletic.com/3108028/2022/0… – 3:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wrote the notebook, which has some information in it with Finch, Beverley discussing the trade deadline: startribune.com/timberwolves-p… – 2:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes are two of the players the Jazz have had trade talks for, league sources say. With one week to go until the trade deadline, Utah is targeting wings that can defend. Here’s my video on Utah’s need for more quality defenders around Rudy Gobert: – 2:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince is now 2nd on the Timberwolves in total 3P% this season at 36.7% (only behind KAT), and Prince is 7th in total 3-point volume.
Over the last 7 games, Prince is shooting 59% from 3 and 76% from 2.
Keep rollin like that, and Prince might hit this shooting incentive pic.twitter.com/qnMCWb9A9w – 1:14 PM
