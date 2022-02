Tom Thibodeau wasn't that thrilled about Cam Reddish trade?

The Cam Reddish Show is coming soon on Broadway — and it can’t happen fast enough. Coach Tom Thibodeau hinted Reddish could make his Knicks debut as soon as their next game, Sunday at the Garden against the Clippers. One week ago, the Knicks traded Kevin Knox and a conditional first-round pick to the Hawks for Reddish, the former Duke standout selected 10th in the 2019 draft. -via New York Post / January 21, 2022