Tom Thibodeau wasn't that thrilled about Cam Reddish trade?

Jake Fischer: I think there’s intel out there about that maybe Tom Thibodeau wasn’t necessarily gung ho about bringing in Cam Reddish.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s Mailbag touched on potential trades of NYK veterans, Tom Thibodeau, making room for Cam Reddish & more. Thanks to @Kivi015, @mark3_v, @BoeingsBias, @CuseKnicksFan, @All3t0_87 & @TeddyIsland for the questions! Link to full show: https://t.co/nllIT8mwWk pic.twitter.com/EbLJ2PsseK – 3:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Chants for Cam Reddish getting louder. Even in a victory there has to be something controversial at MSG. – 9:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Garden crowd is loudly chanting “We want Reddish,” which goes unrequited with 10:40 left and Knicks up 20. Somewhere Frank Ntilikina is nodding along. – 9:27 PM
Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal. “There’s no way that kind of deal is going to happen,” a source said. “There’s maybe one [team] on a stretch that can take back Tobias. But I just think it’s a long shot.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 24, 2022
The Cam Reddish Show is coming soon on Broadway — and it can’t happen fast enough. Coach Tom Thibodeau hinted Reddish could make his Knicks debut as soon as their next game, Sunday at the Garden against the Clippers. One week ago, the Knicks traded Kevin Knox and a conditional first-round pick to the Hawks for Reddish, the former Duke standout selected 10th in the 2019 draft. -via New York Post / January 21, 2022
Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish and a first-rounder to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought in the deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022